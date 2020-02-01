Cannabis events in Ontario for February 2020 There’s no shortage of 420-friendly things to do, see, and eat in Ontario this month. From cooking classes to comedy shows, informational workshops, and more, here’s a round up of cannabis-friendly events happening across the province in February. Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Brampton

When: Every Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Green Leaf Vapour Lounge, 1-85 Rosedale Ave. W., Brampton

Amaze and impress your friends or make new ones at GLVL’s monthly open mic for the green loving Brampton community. Bring your voice, your guitar, your gear, and your positive vibes.

When:Every Saturday, 9 p.m. – midnight

Where: Green Leaf Vapour Lounge, 1-85 Rosedale Ave. W., Brampton

If their comedy nights are even half as good as their promos on YouTube, then this could be THE funniest place in all of glorious Brampton!

Niagara-on-the-Lake

When: Multiple dates in February

Where: Niagara College Canada – Niagara-on-the-Lake Campus

Yes, now you can go to school for cannabis! Capitalizing on the trend, Niagara College is announcing a new series of workshops and seminars spearheaded by Al Unwin, Associate Dean of the school of Environment and Horticulture. Classes are open to anyone who wants to develop a greater understanding about cannabis for personal or industry related reasons. Check the link for about a dozen different course listings.

Pickering

When: Every Friday, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Natural Budz Lounge, 713 Krosno Blvd. Pickering

Free samples! Craft cannabis from growers you can put a face to! Come one, come all to the one farmer’s market in the Durham Region and get entered into the weekly raffle with entry.

When: Every Saturday, 11 a.m.

Where: Natural Budz Lounge, 713 Krosno Blvd. Pickering

Spend your Saturday aft at Natural Budz with a crash course in all things medical and recreational cannabis. Perfect for groups or solo individuals.

Toronto and the GTA

When: Every Saturday, 10 p.m.

Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto

Vapor Central becomes what they like to call a “flightclub” for a special night every week! Get the full nightclub experience with flashy lights and booty bumping bass lines without the creepy drunks trying to get up all in your business. Ditch the Sunday morning hangovers to get high, not hungover.

When: Every Saturday, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Underground Cafe 420, 670 Queen St. E., Toronto

The Underground Comedy Club delivers their weekly class act of comics with pride and a diversity promise, along with real street and stage cred. Not just CBC Special cred, but Netflix too!

When: February 1, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Skyline Studios, 477 Richmond St. W., Suite 808, Toronto

Learn to decarb, infuse, and cook a recipe in this three-hour, hands-on cannabis cooking workshop.

When: February 1, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Skyline Studios, 477 Richmond St. W., Suite 808, Toronto

Sweeten up your Saturday with this three-hour workshop that runs through how to decarb, infuse, and cook up infused confections.

When: Every Sunday, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Hot Box Cafe, 204 Augusta Avenue, Toronto

Wax lovers of all kinds can bring their own tunes (and smokeables) for a freeplay sesh at the Hot Box. Keep it funky, mkkkay?

When: Every Sunday, 9 p.m.

Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto

The one and only Black Captain Kirk, a.k.a Hisham Kelati, hosts this weekly Sunday comedy. End your week with dabs and a laugh that will tide you over ’til the next stoner comedy special.

When: Every Thursday, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Underground Cafe 420, 670 Queen St. E., Toronto

Cheer on some of Toronto’s bravest upcoming comics as they test out new materials with host Ian Fergus and a kief headliner that will never, ever disappoint.

When: Every Thursday, 9 p.m.

Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto

A night of killer bud and killer comedy hosted by the multi-talented Jon Malanos, with help from tricrhomatic buds like Ali Hassan, Christoph Davidson, Abbas Wahab, Kyle Brownrig and the Chief Keef Executive Officer of Backwoods himself, Nitish Sakhuja.

When: February 7, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Where: CannaPiece Corp, 201-100 Allstate Parkway, Markham

Top-shelf PR firm, Hill & Knowlton Strategies presents this breakfast for executives in Cannabis and Healthcare fields, hosted by extraction innovators, CannaPiece Corp.

When: February. 7, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Online Webinar

This online workshop is for everyone from public school educators to direct service workers, mental and medical health professionals. Get informed on cannabis use trends and teen risk factors while deepening your understanding of THC and CBD. The webinar is led by Dr. Karen Leslie of the Sick Kids Centre for Community Mental Health Learning Institute, Leading the way in mental health training and education for professionals

When: February 7, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: House of Yoga, 714 Bloor St. W., Toronto

Lucelene Pancini carries on Dee Dusault’s ganja yoga mantle, teaching postures to stimulate your chakras, tickle the pineal gland, and take your postures into their full expressions. BYOC and BYOM (The M stands for Mat!)

When: February 7, 6 p.m.

Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto

How do you know if your flower is premium-grade AAAA or just pretty good AAA? CannaReps hosts a workshop where you’ll learn their new quality grading system that works on empirical evidence. Learn the math, and prove the facts!

When: February 7, 9 p.m. – midnight

Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto

Mika Rita returns to Vapor Central for a night of kushtacular comedy. There will also be boatloads of 420 swag to be won, hopefully that includes Reeses peanut butter cups!

When: February 8, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Skyline Studios, 477 Richmond St. W., Suite 808, Toronto

Wakey wakey, eggs and … get bake-y? If wake and bake is your thing, then this class will be a dream come true, as you’ll learn an amazing breakfast recipe from the CCC crew and one of their rotating executive chefs.

When: February 8, 4 p.m – 7 p.m.

Where: Skyline Studios, 477 Richmond St. W., Suite 808, Toronto

Will drinking yourself stoned be the new catchphrase of 2020? Learn to make delicious terpene-driven cannabis mocktails that won’t leave you feeling dry and pasty. Presented by the passionate team at CCC and a pro mixologist.

When: February 11, 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Cork & Bean, 8 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa

Tokyo Smoke takes over the Cork & Bean cafe for a talk on the history of cannabis.

When: February 12, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Skyline Studios, 477 Richmond St. W., Suite 808, Toronto

Improve your cooking skills and learn to bake something that fits with your busy commuter lifestyle. With a little help from a top chef, you’ll walk away with something guaranteed delicious, and a jar of canna-oil for practicing at home, made in part with your own 2.5 g contribution!

When: February 12, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Nella Cucina, 876 Bathurst St., Toronto

A look at the fundamentals of cooking with cannabis led by Executive Chef Ted Corrado and cannabistronomy specialist, Charlotte Langley, at the stunning Nella Cucina facilities. Get hands-on with the four elements of cannabis cooking—flour, decarboxylation, infusing and dosing, and take home some treats too!

When: February 13, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Toronto Western Hospital, 399 Bathurst St., Auditorium (West Wing 2nd Floor), Toronto

Join UHN psychologists and learn about current issues and discoveries in cannabis. Talks will cover legalization, age associated risks and challenges in research.

When: February 14, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: LIThuanian House, 1573 Bloor St. W., Toronto

Have a perfectly LIT Valentine’s Day at the Love Buds V-Day Comedy Special. Hosted by Black Zeus and headlined by Nick Reynoldson, a man who’s been featured on pretty much every channel of Canadian comedy media that matters. Come as a couple, come with your friends, all are welcome!

When: February 15, 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Nella Cucina, 876 Bathurst St., Toronto

From the people that brought you the Enlightened Dining Club, take the ultimate lifted baking masterclass and get hands-on training in both the savoury and the sweet side of canna-baking, like a creamy creme brulee, canna-buttery baked and glazed biscuits, and your basic (but delicious!) brownie recipe. The workshop will be led by culinary curator Charlotte Langley with support from Executive Chef Ted Corrado.

When: February 15, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Skyline Studios, 477 Richmond St. W., Suite 808, Toronto

A class for canna-consuming couples still feeling the V-day love buzz the morning after. Collaboratively cook up a storm in the CCC crew’s skylit kitchen, and walk away with some treats and liquid love (cannabis cooking oil) for getting “experimental” at home, if you know what I mean, nudge, nudge.

When: February 15, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: CityPlace SkyLounge 15 Iceboat Terrace, Toronto

Get high off the ground at a very special “high” tea party with a three course Afternoon Tea that will feature special guests like Canna-Sommelier, Canna Lily and live music from CharmieMusic. All are welcome, and all dietary restrictions will be catered to.

When: February 16, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Underground Cafe 420 670 Queen St. E., Toronto

The Puff Mama comedy crew get hot and heavy this Valentine’s Day weekend. Toronto comedians will go full monty at the end of the set with complimentary Monopoly dolla bills for you to make it rain!

When: February 18, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Nella Cucina, 876 Bathurst St., Toronto

How can you add cannabis to your routine in a way that positively affects the body and mind? Enjoy a class in gentle daily dosing and learn about CBD, THC, adaptogens and superfood infusions to move you through your day in a mindful and healthy way. Basically, you’ll learn to make the ultimate killer avocado toast and a heavenly herbal tea concoctions.

When: February 20, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: The Jam Factory, 2 Matilda St., Toronto

A Toronto first! Sip and sample nine different handcrafted 0-alcohol canna-cocktails in an upscale environment with munchies provided by The Food Dudes. Cocktails are dosed in the lower range but extra THC drops can be acquired if you want to give your drink a bit more punch. This sounds like it should be…dope??

When: February 24, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Love Child Social House, 69 Bathurst St. Toronto

In partnership with Lovechild’s “Boss Mondays”, this practical networking event will help you answer questions surrounding integrating cannabis and CBD into your business, and what type of funding is out there. Panel members include Amanda De Freitas of Redfund Capital Corp., and Cannaceutical, Marta James of Sotos LLP, and Sarah Tahor of Can Innovations.

When: February 29, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Skyline Studios, 477 Richmond St. W., Suite 808, Toronto

We’re not saying that you’ll be baking ooey-gooey delicious chocolatey brownies, but there’s a very good chance that brownies, or some other kind of stoner classic, are on the menu! Sign up for an incredibly entertaining experience with the CCC collective.

Jesse Ship Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc. View Jesse Ship's articles

