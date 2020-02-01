Cannabis events in Ontario for February 2020
There’s no shortage of 420-friendly things to do, see, and eat in Ontario this month. From cooking classes to comedy shows, informational workshops, and more, here’s a round up of cannabis-friendly events happening across the province in February.
Brampton
Open Mic Wednesday
When: Every Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Where: Green Leaf Vapour Lounge, 1-85 Rosedale Ave. W., Brampton
Amaze and impress your friends or make new ones at GLVL’s monthly open mic for the green loving Brampton community. Bring your voice, your guitar, your gear, and your positive vibes.
Saturday Night Laughs Presented by Green Leaf Vapour Lounge
When:Every Saturday, 9 p.m. – midnight
Where: Green Leaf Vapour Lounge, 1-85 Rosedale Ave. W., Brampton
If their comedy nights are even half as good as their promos on YouTube, then this could be THE funniest place in all of glorious Brampton!
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Niagara College: Cannabis 101 Comunity and Professional Series
When: Multiple dates in February
Where: Niagara College Canada – Niagara-on-the-Lake Campus
Yes, now you can go to school for cannabis! Capitalizing on the trend, Niagara College is announcing a new series of workshops and seminars spearheaded by Al Unwin, Associate Dean of the school of Environment and Horticulture. Classes are open to anyone who wants to develop a greater understanding about cannabis for personal or industry related reasons. Check the link for about a dozen different course listings.
Pickering
Natural Budz Farmers Market
When: Every Friday, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Where: Natural Budz Lounge, 713 Krosno Blvd. Pickering
Free samples! Craft cannabis from growers you can put a face to! Come one, come all to the one farmer’s market in the Durham Region and get entered into the weekly raffle with entry.
Natural Budz Cannabis Courses
When: Every Saturday, 11 a.m.
Where: Natural Budz Lounge, 713 Krosno Blvd. Pickering
Spend your Saturday aft at Natural Budz with a crash course in all things medical and recreational cannabis. Perfect for groups or solo individuals.
Toronto and the GTA
Sativa Saturdays: A 420 Nightclub Experience
When: Every Saturday, 10 p.m.
Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto
Vapor Central becomes what they like to call a “flightclub” for a special night every week! Get the full nightclub experience with flashy lights and booty bumping bass lines without the creepy drunks trying to get up all in your business. Ditch the Sunday morning hangovers to get high, not hungover.
Underground Cafe 420 Presents the Saturday Night Main Show
When: Every Saturday, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Underground Cafe 420, 670 Queen St. E., Toronto
The Underground Comedy Club delivers their weekly class act of comics with pride and a diversity promise, along with real street and stage cred. Not just CBC Special cred, but Netflix too!
Cannabis Classics @ Cannabis Cooking Co.
When: February 1, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Where: Skyline Studios, 477 Richmond St. W., Suite 808, Toronto
Learn to decarb, infuse, and cook a recipe in this three-hour, hands-on cannabis cooking workshop.
Candy Making @ Cannabis Cooking Co.
When: February 1, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: Skyline Studios, 477 Richmond St. W., Suite 808, Toronto
Sweeten up your Saturday with this three-hour workshop that runs through how to decarb, infuse, and cook up infused confections.
BYO Vinyl Night
When: Every Sunday, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Hot Box Cafe, 204 Augusta Avenue, Toronto
Wax lovers of all kinds can bring their own tunes (and smokeables) for a freeplay sesh at the Hot Box. Keep it funky, mkkkay?
Highlarious Stand Up with Hisham Kelati
When: Every Sunday, 9 p.m.
Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto
The one and only Black Captain Kirk, a.k.a Hisham Kelati, hosts this weekly Sunday comedy. End your week with dabs and a laugh that will tide you over ’til the next stoner comedy special.
Underground Cafe 420 Presents Fresh Meat for the Grinder
When: Every Thursday, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: Underground Cafe 420, 670 Queen St. E., Toronto
Cheer on some of Toronto’s bravest upcoming comics as they test out new materials with host Ian Fergus and a kief headliner that will never, ever disappoint.
Thursday Night Smokedown: A 420 Friendly Comedy Show with Jon Malanos
When: Every Thursday, 9 p.m.
Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto
A night of killer bud and killer comedy hosted by the multi-talented Jon Malanos, with help from tricrhomatic buds like Ali Hassan, Christoph Davidson, Abbas Wahab, Kyle Brownrig and the Chief Keef Executive Officer of Backwoods himself, Nitish Sakhuja.
Paving The Way with Purpose: Cannabis & PR
When: February 7, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Where: CannaPiece Corp, 201-100 Allstate Parkway, Markham
Top-shelf PR firm, Hill & Knowlton Strategies presents this breakfast for executives in Cannabis and Healthcare fields, hosted by extraction innovators, CannaPiece Corp.
Teens, Cannabis, Health and Wellbeing: Untangling a complicated relationship
When: February. 7, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Online Webinar
This online workshop is for everyone from public school educators to direct service workers, mental and medical health professionals. Get informed on cannabis use trends and teen risk factors while deepening your understanding of THC and CBD. The webinar is led by Dr. Karen Leslie of the Sick Kids Centre for Community Mental Health Learning Institute, Leading the way in mental health training and education for professionals
Follow Your Bliss: Ganja Yoga
When: February 7, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: House of Yoga, 714 Bloor St. W., Toronto
Lucelene Pancini carries on Dee Dusault’s ganja yoga mantle, teaching postures to stimulate your chakras, tickle the pineal gland, and take your postures into their full expressions. BYOC and BYOM (The M stands for Mat!)
Grading Cannabis Workshop
When: February 7, 6 p.m.
Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto
How do you know if your flower is premium-grade AAAA or just pretty good AAA? CannaReps hosts a workshop where you’ll learn their new quality grading system that works on empirical evidence. Learn the math, and prove the facts!
420g of Comedy: A Cannabis Friendly Show with Mike Rita
When: February 7, 9 p.m. – midnight
Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto
Mika Rita returns to Vapor Central for a night of kushtacular comedy. There will also be boatloads of 420 swag to be won, hopefully that includes Reeses peanut butter cups!
Wake n Bake @ Cannabis Cooking Co.
When: February 8, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Where: Skyline Studios, 477 Richmond St. W., Suite 808, Toronto
Wakey wakey, eggs and … get bake-y? If wake and bake is your thing, then this class will be a dream come true, as you’ll learn an amazing breakfast recipe from the CCC crew and one of their rotating executive chefs.
Cannabis Cocktails @ Cannabis Cooking Co.
When: February 8, 4 p.m – 7 p.m.
Where: Skyline Studios, 477 Richmond St. W., Suite 808, Toronto
Will drinking yourself stoned be the new catchphrase of 2020? Learn to make delicious terpene-driven cannabis mocktails that won’t leave you feeling dry and pasty. Presented by the passionate team at CCC and a pro mixologist.
Tokyo Smoke Oshawa Presents: Higher Learning Legalization 2.0
When: February 11, 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Cork & Bean, 8 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa
Tokyo Smoke takes over the Cork & Bean cafe for a talk on the history of cannabis.
Commuter Cooking Class @ Cannabis Cooking Co.
When: February 12, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Skyline Studios, 477 Richmond St. W., Suite 808, Toronto
Improve your cooking skills and learn to bake something that fits with your busy commuter lifestyle. With a little help from a top chef, you’ll walk away with something guaranteed delicious, and a jar of canna-oil for practicing at home, made in part with your own 2.5 g contribution!
Lab byMINISTRY: Cannabis 101
When: February 12, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Nella Cucina, 876 Bathurst St., Toronto
A look at the fundamentals of cooking with cannabis led by Executive Chef Ted Corrado and cannabistronomy specialist, Charlotte Langley, at the stunning Nella Cucina facilities. Get hands-on with the four elements of cannabis cooking—flour, decarboxylation, infusing and dosing, and take home some treats too!
UHN Psychology Education Day 2020: Cannabis – Legislation and Research
When: February 13, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Toronto Western Hospital, 399 Bathurst St., Auditorium (West Wing 2nd Floor), Toronto
Join UHN psychologists and learn about current issues and discoveries in cannabis. Talks will cover legalization, age associated risks and challenges in research.
Love Buds: A Valentine’s Day Cannabis Comedy Show
When: February 14, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: LIThuanian House, 1573 Bloor St. W., Toronto
Have a perfectly LIT Valentine’s Day at the Love Buds V-Day Comedy Special. Hosted by Black Zeus and headlined by Nick Reynoldson, a man who’s been featured on pretty much every channel of Canadian comedy media that matters. Come as a couple, come with your friends, all are welcome!
Lab byMINISTRY: Good and Baked
When: February 15, 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Where: Nella Cucina, 876 Bathurst St., Toronto
From the people that brought you the Enlightened Dining Club, take the ultimate lifted baking masterclass and get hands-on training in both the savoury and the sweet side of canna-baking, like a creamy creme brulee, canna-buttery baked and glazed biscuits, and your basic (but delicious!) brownie recipe. The workshop will be led by culinary curator Charlotte Langley with support from Executive Chef Ted Corrado.
Valentine’s Cooking Class @ Cannabis Cooking Co.
When: February 15, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: Skyline Studios, 477 Richmond St. W., Suite 808, Toronto
A class for canna-consuming couples still feeling the V-day love buzz the morning after. Collaboratively cook up a storm in the CCC crew’s skylit kitchen, and walk away with some treats and liquid love (cannabis cooking oil) for getting “experimental” at home, if you know what I mean, nudge, nudge.
High Tea Party Presented by Zteep Tea and Leo & Co.
When: February 15, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: CityPlace SkyLounge 15 Iceboat Terrace, Toronto
Get high off the ground at a very special “high” tea party with a three course Afternoon Tea that will feature special guests like Canna-Sommelier, Canna Lily and live music from CharmieMusic. All are welcome, and all dietary restrictions will be catered to.
XXX Valentine Show
When: February 16, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Where: Underground Cafe 420 670 Queen St. E., Toronto
The Puff Mama comedy crew get hot and heavy this Valentine’s Day weekend. Toronto comedians will go full monty at the end of the set with complimentary Monopoly dolla bills for you to make it rain!
Lab byMINISTRY: Plant-Forward Wellness
When: February 18, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Nella Cucina, 876 Bathurst St., Toronto
How can you add cannabis to your routine in a way that positively affects the body and mind? Enjoy a class in gentle daily dosing and learn about CBD, THC, adaptogens and superfood infusions to move you through your day in a mindful and healthy way. Basically, you’ll learn to make the ultimate killer avocado toast and a heavenly herbal tea concoctions.
Dope Cocktails by Drink Inc
When: February 20, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: The Jam Factory, 2 Matilda St., Toronto
A Toronto first! Sip and sample nine different handcrafted 0-alcohol canna-cocktails in an upscale environment with munchies provided by The Food Dudes. Cocktails are dosed in the lower range but extra THC drops can be acquired if you want to give your drink a bit more punch. This sounds like it should be…dope??
Demystifying New Cannabis + CBD Rules
When: February 24, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Love Child Social House, 69 Bathurst St. Toronto
In partnership with Lovechild’s “Boss Mondays”, this practical networking event will help you answer questions surrounding integrating cannabis and CBD into your business, and what type of funding is out there. Panel members include Amanda De Freitas of Redfund Capital Corp., and Cannaceutical, Marta James of Sotos LLP, and Sarah Tahor of Can Innovations.
Cannabis Classics @ Cannabis Cooking Co.
When: February 29, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Where: Skyline Studios, 477 Richmond St. W., Suite 808, Toronto
We’re not saying that you’ll be baking ooey-gooey delicious chocolatey brownies, but there’s a very good chance that brownies, or some other kind of stoner classic, are on the menu! Sign up for an incredibly entertaining experience with the CCC collective.