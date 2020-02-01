 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
CanadaLifestyle

Cannabis events in Manitoba for February 2020

February 1, 2020

  Share

Cannabis events in Manitoba for February 2020

Partake in a terpene-inspired potpourri-making workshop, enjoy a free film screening, or educate yourself on cannabis impairment and workplace safety. Check out these cannabis-centric events happening in Manitoba this month.

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Winnipeg

Van der Pop Give Yourself Flowers: Potpourri Edition

When: Fri. Feb 14, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Tokyo Smoke Exchange, 264 McDermot Ave., Winnipeg

Ask your Van der Pop rep literally anything about shopping for cannabis (especially what you were afraid to ask), and then fill your home with the sweet smells of dried flowers and cannasmoke with a terpene-inspired potpourri workshop.

Tweed Movie Night Winnipeg – Maudi

When: February 19, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: 2190 McGillivray Blvd., Winnipeg

Love is in the air, so are free movie tickets! Tweed hosts this night of swag, snacks, and more, plus a chance for a free night out at a VIP theatre. Sign up to claim your tickets, space is limited.

Cannabis Impairment and Workplace Safety

When: February 20, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Where: SAFE Work Manitoba, 16-363 Broadway Ave., Winnipeg

Make those awkward conversations with your staff regarding cannabis impairment around the workplace a little less awkward by attending the SAFE Work Manitoba workshop.

Tokyo Smoke Smoke Screen Series – Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry

When: February 26, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: 2190 McGillivray Blvd., Winnipeg

Get free swag and snacks at this exclusive Tokyo Smoke screening of “Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry”, a 2012 documentary film about the artist and activist, directed by American filmmaker Alison Klayman. Tickets are free but space is limited. Reserve your space online.

  Share
CanadaEventsManitoba
Jesse Ship's Bio Image

Jesse Ship

Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc.

View Jesse Ship's articles

8 part series

Part one
Cannabis events in Alberta for February 2020
Part two
Cannabis events in Atlantic Canada for February 2020
Part three
Cannabis events in British Columbia for February 2020
Part four
Cannabis events in Canada for February 2020
Part five
Cannabis events in Manitoba for February 2020
Part six
Cannabis events in Ontario for February 2020
Part seven
Cannabis events in Quebec for February 2020
Part eight
Cannabis events in Saskatchewan for February 2020
Canada

Canada’s favourite CBD-dominant flower

Canada

Canada’s favourite THC-dominant flower

Strains & products

5 new Canadian cannabis topicals

Strains & products

7 new Canadian cannabis concentrates