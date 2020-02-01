Cannabis events in Manitoba for February 2020 Partake in a terpene-inspired potpourri-making workshop, enjoy a free film screening, or educate yourself on cannabis impairment and workplace safety. Check out these cannabis-centric events happening in Manitoba this month. Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Winnipeg

When: Fri. Feb 14, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Tokyo Smoke Exchange, 264 McDermot Ave., Winnipeg

Ask your Van der Pop rep literally anything about shopping for cannabis (especially what you were afraid to ask), and then fill your home with the sweet smells of dried flowers and cannasmoke with a terpene-inspired potpourri workshop.

When: February 19, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 2190 McGillivray Blvd., Winnipeg

Love is in the air, so are free movie tickets! Tweed hosts this night of swag, snacks, and more, plus a chance for a free night out at a VIP theatre. Sign up to claim your tickets, space is limited.

When: February 20, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Where: SAFE Work Manitoba, 16-363 Broadway Ave., Winnipeg

Make those awkward conversations with your staff regarding cannabis impairment around the workplace a little less awkward by attending the SAFE Work Manitoba workshop.

When: February 26, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 2190 McGillivray Blvd., Winnipeg

Get free swag and snacks at this exclusive Tokyo Smoke screening of “Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry”, a 2012 documentary film about the artist and activist, directed by American filmmaker Alison Klayman. Tickets are free but space is limited. Reserve your space online.

