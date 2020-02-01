Cannabis events in Saskatchewan for February 2020
Cannabis events have seemingly gone into deep hibernation in this prairie province. Those looking for 420-friendly things-to-do can get in some quality time with their best buds at a free film screening hosted by a cannabis brand.
Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.
Saskatoon
Tweed Movie Night Saskatoon – Maudi
When: February 19, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: 347 2 Ave. S., Saskatoon
Love is in the air, so are free movie tickets! Tweed hosts this night of swag, snacks, and more, plus a chance for a free night out at a VIP theatre. Sign up to claim your tickets, space is limited.