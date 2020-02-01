 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
CanadaLifestyle

Cannabis events in Saskatchewan for February 2020

February 1, 2020

  Share

Cannabis events in Saskatchewan for February 2020

Cannabis events have seemingly gone into deep hibernation in this prairie province. Those looking for 420-friendly things-to-do can get in some quality time with their best buds at a free film screening hosted by a cannabis brand.

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Saskatoon

Tweed Movie Night Saskatoon – Maudi

When: February 19, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: 347 2 Ave. S., Saskatoon
Love is in the air, so are free movie tickets! Tweed hosts this night of swag, snacks, and more, plus a chance for a free night out at a VIP theatre. Sign up to claim your tickets, space is limited.

  Share
CanadaEventsSaskatchewan
Jesse Ship's Bio Image

Jesse Ship

Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc.

View Jesse Ship's articles

8 part series

Part one
Cannabis events in Alberta for February 2020
Part two
Cannabis events in Atlantic Canada for February 2020
Part three
Cannabis events in British Columbia for February 2020
Part four
Cannabis events in Canada for February 2020
Part five
Cannabis events in Manitoba for February 2020
Part six
Cannabis events in Ontario for February 2020
Part seven
Cannabis events in Quebec for February 2020
Part eight
Cannabis events in Saskatchewan for February 2020
Canada

Canada’s favourite CBD-dominant flower

Canada

Canada’s favourite THC-dominant flower

Strains & products

5 new Canadian cannabis topicals

Strains & products

7 new Canadian cannabis concentrates