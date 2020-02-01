 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
CanadaLifestyle

Cannabis events in British Columbia for February 2020

February 1, 2020

  Share

Cannabis events in British Columbia for February 2020

Investing, homegrowing, and more informational events are taking place throughout British Columbia this month. Find local 420-friendly events happening across the province this February.

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Creston

Cannabis Business 101

When: February 8, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce, 121 Northwest Blvd., Creston

At a special talk presented by the Community Futures Central Kootenay, attention will be given to particular needs like zoning, regional requirements, Health Canada requirements, business structure, tax requirements, and more.

Summerland

Cannabis Revised: Navigating Medical Under a Legal Regime

When: February 3, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Summerland Drop In Centre, 9710 Brown St., Summerland

Esteemed cannabis researcher Dr. Zach Walsh will be speaking to a group in the context of navigating the current medical cannabis system. He’s known for his work in the Therapeutic Recreational and Problematic Substance Use lab, and having his research presented far and wide in outlets like the New York Times to the Canadian Senate.

Vancouver

Family Office “Green” Investment – Opportunities in Cannabis and ESG Risks

When: February 2, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: Pacific Centre, 725 Granville St., Suite 400, Vancouver

Brought to you by the Blockchain Impact Institute, this networking event brings together LPs, GPs, family offices, corporate investment offices, and high net worth individuals that are open to “green” investments in Cannabis.

Cannabis Clarity In A World Of Cross-Border Trade Complexity

When: February 20, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Miller Thomson, 725 Granville St., Pacific Centre, 400, Vancouver
Sign up for an evening of canna-lore as the CannaReps drop knowledge on topics like the original Dutch seed bank, American heriloom genetics and commercial breeding methods. Basically, find out who’s got the good stuff!

Cannareps Presents: Know Your Seed Company Workshop

When: February 20, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: The Network Hub, 422 Richards St., 3rd Floor, Vancouver

Sign up for an evening of canna-lore as the CannaReps drop knowledge on topics like the original Dutch seed bank, American heirloom genetics and commercial breeding methods. Basically, find out who’s got the good stuff!

Victoria

Cannabis Basics for the Home Grower

When: February 22, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Horticulture Centre Of The Pacific, 505 Quayle Rd., Victoria

Who better to school you in homegrowing than the proud gardeners of the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific? Learn all the basics from your college instructor who will cover everything you need to know from seeding and cloning to indoor and outdoor growing and everything in between.

  Share
British ColumbiaCanadaEvents
Jesse Ship's Bio Image

Jesse Ship

Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc.

View Jesse Ship's articles

8 part series

Part one
Cannabis events in Alberta for February 2020
Part two
Cannabis events in Atlantic Canada for February 2020
Part three
Cannabis events in British Columbia for February 2020
Part four
Cannabis events in Canada for February 2020
Part five
Cannabis events in Manitoba for February 2020
Part six
Cannabis events in Ontario for February 2020
Part seven
Cannabis events in Quebec for February 2020
Part eight
Cannabis events in Saskatchewan for February 2020
Canada

Canada’s favourite CBD-dominant flower

Canada

Canada’s favourite THC-dominant flower

Strains & products

5 new Canadian cannabis topicals

Strains & products

7 new Canadian cannabis concentrates