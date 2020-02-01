Cannabis events in British Columbia for February 2020
Investing, homegrowing, and more informational events are taking place throughout British Columbia this month. Find local 420-friendly events happening across the province this February.
Creston
Cannabis Business 101
When: February 8, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce, 121 Northwest Blvd., Creston
At a special talk presented by the Community Futures Central Kootenay, attention will be given to particular needs like zoning, regional requirements, Health Canada requirements, business structure, tax requirements, and more.
Summerland
Cannabis Revised: Navigating Medical Under a Legal Regime
When: February 3, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Summerland Drop In Centre, 9710 Brown St., Summerland
Esteemed cannabis researcher Dr. Zach Walsh will be speaking to a group in the context of navigating the current medical cannabis system. He’s known for his work in the Therapeutic Recreational and Problematic Substance Use lab, and having his research presented far and wide in outlets like the New York Times to the Canadian Senate.
Vancouver
Family Office “Green” Investment – Opportunities in Cannabis and ESG Risks
When: February 2, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: Pacific Centre, 725 Granville St., Suite 400, Vancouver
Brought to you by the Blockchain Impact Institute, this networking event brings together LPs, GPs, family offices, corporate investment offices, and high net worth individuals that are open to “green” investments in Cannabis.
Cannabis Clarity In A World Of Cross-Border Trade Complexity
When: February 20, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Miller Thomson, 725 Granville St., Pacific Centre, 400, Vancouver
Cannareps Presents: Know Your Seed Company Workshop
When: February 20, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: The Network Hub, 422 Richards St., 3rd Floor, Vancouver
Sign up for an evening of canna-lore as the CannaReps drop knowledge on topics like the original Dutch seed bank, American heirloom genetics and commercial breeding methods. Basically, find out who’s got the good stuff!
Victoria
Cannabis Basics for the Home Grower
When: February 22, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Horticulture Centre Of The Pacific, 505 Quayle Rd., Victoria
Who better to school you in homegrowing than the proud gardeners of the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific? Learn all the basics from your college instructor who will cover everything you need to know from seeding and cloning to indoor and outdoor growing and everything in between.