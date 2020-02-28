Cannabis events in Alberta for March 2020
Make your own infused tinctures, brunch and learn, or check out a 420-friendly comedy show. Here are all the cannabis-infused happenings taking place in Alberta this month.
Beaumont
Introduction to medical cannabis
When: March 10, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Medical Cannabis Concierge, 5031 52 Ave., Beaumont
Take advantage of an in-person info session on medicinal cannabis use hosted by the Medical Cannabis Concierge who specialize in patient advocacy, cannabis therapy education and cannabis consulting services.
Calgary
Cannabis forward: Building a better cannabis producer
When: March 5, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Communo, 1025 10 St. S.E., Calgary
Cannabis growers and cultivators are featured at this networking event and panel discussion hosted by the organization formerly known as Leaf Forward. Join in and learn how to build a better licensed cannabis producer!
Van der Pop Give Yourself Flowers: Potpourri edition
When: March 13, 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: The Queen of Bud, 1719 10 ave. SW, Calgary
Ask your Van der Pop rep literally anything about shopping for cannabis (especially what you were afraid to ask), and then fill your home with the sweet smells of dried flowers with a terpene-inspired potpourri workshop.
Grading cannabis workshop
When: March 20, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: TBA
How do you know if your flower is premium-grade AAAA or just pretty good AAA? CannaReps hosts this workshop where you’ll learn their new quality grading system that works on empirical evidence.
CannaReps present: Cannabis Sommelier level 1
When: March 21, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: Aloft Calgary University, 2359 Banff Trail NW, Calgary
Detangle myths, bust stigmas, and sell more responsibly with an in-person, interactive course that will infuse confidence in those working in cannabis, from all walks of life. Go from canna-curious to canna-expert in the course of a day!
Cannabis 101: Brunch and learn
When: March 21, 11 a.m – 1 p.m.
Where: Trolley 5 Brewpub, 728 17 Ave. SW, Calgary
Join industry pros from SpiritLeaf and Sundial for brunch and “cultivate a fresh, curious perspective on recalibrating your thoughts, energy and actions in the pursuit of optimal wellbeing.”
“Make your own” workshop by the Self Medicated Lady
When: March 26, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: TBA
Unlock the healing secrets of infused tinctures and elixirs at this crystal-powered workshop with Stacey Perlin of the Self Medicated Lady.
Cannabis Expo Calgary
When: March 27 – March 29, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: BMO Centre, Stampede Park, 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary
Spring is.. springing (?), and conference season is upon us! Join industry leaders from across Canada in an interactive forum with all the latest on technology and research on the benefits of cannabis.
Cannabis photography for ecommerce
When: March 28, 12:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Studio Space, 504 – 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary
Hone your trichome crystal capturing skills and learn other valuable skills at this web-oriented workshop. Photo pro Martin Szabo leads you through the ecommerce shooting process from start to finish, including post-production and retouching of final images. All consumers are welcome, but especially B2B operations.
Higher education: Five course cannabis masterclass
When: March 28, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Telus Spark, 220. St. George’s Dr. NE, Calgary
A truly novel event. Spark Science hosts a five course menu of delicious comestibles paired with stimulating cannabis scientists who will dive into the latest research. Hosted by former @Discover.ca host Jay Ingram.
Edmonton
The Secret Show
When: Thursdays
Where: Orange Hall Strathcona, 10335 84 Ave. NW, Edmonton
Come out for a night of laughs and prizes at Edmonton’s only 420-friendly comedy night! But shhhh, only tell your close friends, cuz, it’s a secret show, ya know?
A conversation with Hon. Jim Carr, presented by Alberta Cannabis Council
When: March 4, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Where: The Westin Edmonton, 10135 100 St NW, Edmonton
This is a chance to hear from Hon. Jim Carr, the federal voice of the Prairies. Make your voice heard with questions regarding your cannabis business and share your perspectives on Alberta’s place in Canada.
GreenSpark Networking
When: March 24, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Where: The Common (downstairs), 9910 109 St. NW, Edmonton
GreenSpark’s networking events are the kinds of get togethers where big ideas get shared and magic can happen. Come out and ignite with the Edmonton cannabusiness community.
Stony Plain
Growing cannabis hydroponically
When: March 3, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Stony Plain Horticultural Society 5021-52 Ave., Stony Plain
Put your green thumbs to work! The Stony Plain Horticultural Society will be talking about hydroponic gardening with a focus on growing cannabis with tips from grower, Brian Smith.