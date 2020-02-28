Cannabis events in Alberta for March 2020 Make your own infused tinctures, brunch and learn, or check out a 420-friendly comedy show. Here are all the cannabis-infused happenings taking place in Alberta this month. Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Beaumont

When: March 10, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Medical Cannabis Concierge, 5031 52 Ave., Beaumont

Take advantage of an in-person info session on medicinal cannabis use hosted by the Medical Cannabis Concierge who specialize in patient advocacy, cannabis therapy education and cannabis consulting services.

Calgary

When: March 5, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Communo, 1025 10 St. S.E., Calgary

Cannabis growers and cultivators are featured at this networking event and panel discussion hosted by the organization formerly known as Leaf Forward. Join in and learn how to build a better licensed cannabis producer!

When: March 13, 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: The Queen of Bud, 1719 10 ave. SW, Calgary

Ask your Van der Pop rep literally anything about shopping for cannabis (especially what you were afraid to ask), and then fill your home with the sweet smells of dried flowers with a terpene-inspired potpourri workshop.

When: March 20, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: TBA

How do you know if your flower is premium-grade AAAA or just pretty good AAA? CannaReps hosts this workshop where you’ll learn their new quality grading system that works on empirical evidence.

When: March 21, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Aloft Calgary University, 2359 Banff Trail NW, Calgary

Detangle myths, bust stigmas, and sell more responsibly with an in-person, interactive course that will infuse confidence in those working in cannabis, from all walks of life. Go from canna-curious to canna-expert in the course of a day!

When: March 21, 11 a.m – 1 p.m.

Where: Trolley 5 Brewpub, 728 17 Ave. SW, Calgary

Join industry pros from SpiritLeaf and Sundial for brunch and “cultivate a fresh, curious perspective on recalibrating your thoughts, energy and actions in the pursuit of optimal wellbeing.”

When: March 26, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: TBA

Unlock the healing secrets of infused tinctures and elixirs at this crystal-powered workshop with Stacey Perlin of the Self Medicated Lady.

When: March 27 – March 29, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: BMO Centre, Stampede Park, 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Spring is.. springing (?), and conference season is upon us! Join industry leaders from across Canada in an interactive forum with all the latest on technology and research on the benefits of cannabis.

When: March 28, 12:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Studio Space, 504 – 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Hone your trichome crystal capturing skills and learn other valuable skills at this web-oriented workshop. Photo pro Martin Szabo leads you through the ecommerce shooting process from start to finish, including post-production and retouching of final images. All consumers are welcome, but especially B2B operations.

When: March 28, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Telus Spark, 220. St. George’s Dr. NE, Calgary

A truly novel event. Spark Science hosts a five course menu of delicious comestibles paired with stimulating cannabis scientists who will dive into the latest research. Hosted by former @Discover.ca host Jay Ingram.

Edmonton

When: Thursdays

Where: Orange Hall Strathcona, 10335 84 Ave. NW, Edmonton

Come out for a night of laughs and prizes at Edmonton’s only 420-friendly comedy night! But shhhh, only tell your close friends, cuz, it’s a secret show, ya know?

When: March 4, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: The Westin Edmonton, 10135 100 St NW, Edmonton

This is a chance to hear from Hon. Jim Carr, the federal voice of the Prairies. Make your voice heard with questions regarding your cannabis business and share your perspectives on Alberta’s place in Canada.

When: March 24, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Common (downstairs), 9910 109 St. NW, Edmonton

GreenSpark’s networking events are the kinds of get togethers where big ideas get shared and magic can happen. Come out and ignite with the Edmonton cannabusiness community.

Stony Plain

When: March 3, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Stony Plain Horticultural Society 5021-52 Ave., Stony Plain

Put your green thumbs to work! The Stony Plain Horticultural Society will be talking about hydroponic gardening with a focus on growing cannabis with tips from grower, Brian Smith.

Jesse Ship Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc. View Jesse Ship's articles

8 part series