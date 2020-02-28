Cannabis events in British Columbia for March 2020 Cooking classes and educational fairs, International Women’s Day celebrations, and elevated yoga! Check out local 420-friendly things-to-do in communities across British Columbia this month. Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Langley Township

When: March 12, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Sandman Signature Langley Hotel, 8828 201 St., Langley Township

Growers and producers are invited to attend a two-hour dive into the very legal cans and can’ts of cannabis customs regulations.

Coquitlam

When: March 6, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Pinetree Recreation Ctr, 1260 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

The Coquitlam RCMP Crime Prevention Unit will “clear the smoke” around vaping and cannabis consumption at this educational afternoon event promising educational games and prizing.

Vancouver

When: March 6, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Hervana Coworking Collective, 506-595 Howe St., Vancouver

Cindy Tran of Mary Jane Brunch and CanWeeDine is the featured speaker on this inspiring panel of women entrepreneurs. Share an evening with like minded and courageous women building their start-up empires.

When: March 7, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Brix Studio, 102-211 Columbia St., Vancouver

Detangle myths, bust stigmas, and sell more responsibly with an in-person, interactive course that will infuse confidence in those working in cannabis. Go from canna-curious to canna-expert in the course of a day!

When: March 22, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: MakerLabs, 780 E Cordova St., Vancouver

You could learn your basic weed brownies from your greens loving grandma, but wouldn’t you rather get the inside scoop on what’s happening to your hydroponics from a trained chemist like James Douglas at Phytochem Consulting?

Victoria

When: March 8, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Fortune Gallery, 537 Fisgard St., Victoria

Cannawrite and CanWeeDine partner on a fab brunch and speaker panel featuring female cannabis media members speakers. Come support this IWD fundraiser for the Femme 420 Project and have your story recorded on camera.

Whistler

When: March 8, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: The Space, 18-1005 Alpha Lake Rd., (Behind Home Hardware), Whistler

Elevated yoga classes with a canna-vendors market are the focus of this canna-friendly eveing event, hosted by movement coach, Carly Rae, of Ordinarily Honest.



