Cannabis events in Saskatchewan for March 2020
Cannabis events are scant in Saskatchewan this March but if you’re jonesing for something to do, check out informational sessions hosted by one of Canada’s biggest licensed producers.
Check out local 420-friendly event listing happening in Saskatchewan this month.
Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.
Saskatoon
Tweed Sessions: Illegal Weed vs Legal Tweed
When: March 6 and March 20, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: Tweed, 141-143 2nd Ave. N., Saskatoon
Drop in for a session that will cover all the ways in which the legal market is working to provide consumers with a more responsible, and informed, way to say “Hi!”.