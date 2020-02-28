Cannabis events in Manitoba for March 2020 Take in a film screening with fellow 420-loving Winnipeggers or stop in for an informational session at the Tweed store in Brandon. Here are 420-friendly event listing happening in Manitoba this month. Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Brandon

Tweed Sessions: Illegal Weed vs Legal Tweed

When: March 6 and March 20, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Tweed, 2705 Victoria Ave., Brandon

Drop in for a session that will cover all the ways in which the legal market is working to provide consumers with a more responsible, and informed, way to say “Hi!”.

Winnipeg

When: March 25, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 2190 McGillivray Blvd., Winnipeg

Tokyo Smoke hosts this free screening complete with snacks and swag. Marking the end of the Smoke Screen Series, see “Exit Through the Gift Shop”, the 2010 street art documentary directed by world-famous Banksy.

Jesse Ship Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc. View Jesse Ship's articles

8 part series