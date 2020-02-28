 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
CanadaLifestyle

Cannabis events in Manitoba for March 2020

February 28, 2020

  Share

Cannabis events in Manitoba for March 2020

Take in a film screening with fellow 420-loving Winnipeggers or stop in for an informational session at the Tweed store in Brandon. Here are 420-friendly event listing happening in Manitoba this month.

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Brandon

Tweed Sessions: Illegal Weed vs Legal Tweed

When: March 6 and March 20, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Tweed, 2705 Victoria Ave., Brandon

Drop in for a session that will cover all the ways in which the legal market is working to provide consumers with a more responsible, and informed, way to say “Hi!”.

Winnipeg

Tokyo Smoke “Smoke Screen Series” – Exit Through The Gift Shop

When: March 25, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: 2190 McGillivray Blvd., Winnipeg

Tokyo Smoke hosts this free screening complete with snacks and swag. Marking the end of the Smoke Screen Series, see “Exit Through the Gift Shop”, the 2010 street art documentary directed by world-famous Banksy.

  Share
CanadaEventsManitoba
Jesse Ship's Bio Image

Jesse Ship

Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc.

View Jesse Ship's articles

8 part series

Part one
Cannabis events in Alberta for March 2020
Part two
Cannabis events in Atlantic Canada for March 2020
Part three
Cannabis events in British Columbia for March 2020
Part four
Cannabis events in Canada for March 2020
Part five
Cannabis events in Manitoba for March 2020
Part six
Cannabis events in Ontario for March 2020
Part seven
Cannabis events in Quebec for March 2020
Part eight
Cannabis events in Saskatchewan for March 2020
Strains & products

Is hash passé?

Industry

Is legalization bad for patients?

Canada

Everything Canadians need to know about Legalization 2.0

Lifestyle

What to do with disappointing weed