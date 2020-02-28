Cannabis events in Ontario for March 2020
The calendar of 420-friendly things-to-do overflows in Ontario this March. From cooking classes, and comedy nights, infused yoga classes, and even cannabis on the marquee at a botanical gardens’ speakers series, here are all the cannabis-loving events happening across the province this month.
Bracebridge
Community Hub pop-up: Hemson Goods
When: March 21, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where:Muskoka Grown Community Hub, 77 Manitoba St., Bracebridge
Pop by Muskoka Grown’s Community Hub to discover elevated accessories from Hemson Goods, including pipes, grinders, and more.
Greenhouse Session: Cooking with cannabis
When: March 24, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Muskoka Grown Community Hub, 77 Manitoba St., Bracebridge
Join Chef Matt Hawkins of Facade Toronto for this workshop on cooking with cannabis and different terpene profiles that can elevate any dish.
Brampton
Saturday Night Laughs
When: Every Saturday, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: Green Leaf Vapour Lounge, 1-85 Rosedale Ave. W., Brampton
If their comedy nights are even half as good as their promos on YouTube, then this could be THE funniest place in all of glorious Brampton!
Open Mic Wednesday
When: Every Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Where: Green Leaf Vapour Lounge, 1-85 Rosedale Ave. W., Brampton
Amaze and impress your friends or make new ones at GLVL’s monthly open mic for the green loving Brampton community. Bring your voice, your guit, your gear, and your positive vibes.
Burlington
Burlington Royal Botanical Gardens Speakers Series: Get the facts on medical cannabis
When: Every Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Where: Royal Botanical Gardens, 680 Plains Rd W., Burlington
Get your questions answered. Jillian Henderson from Bodystream Medical Cannabis Clinics discusses how to navigate the system to stay on the right side of the law when it comes to finding cannabis therapy for you or a loved one.
Cambridge
How and why cannabis works!
When: March 1, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Rhythm & Brews Brewing Company, 1000 Bishop St. N.,
You’ve got nothing to lose, and lots to learn at this free science of cannabis event, hosted by Schiller Style Medical Cannabis.
Gravenhurst
Muskoka Grown x Sawdust City: Cannabis 101
When: March 5, 7 p.m.
Where: Sawdust City Brewing Co., 397 Muskoka Rd. N., Gravenhurst
Learn the differences between THC and CBD, indica and sativa, and joint rolling 101. This informational session promises to answer all your budding questions about cannabis consumption methods, strain selection and more.
Midland
Cannabis 101 breakfast
When: March 11, 7 a.m.
Where: Southern Georgian Bay Chamber of Commerce, 208 King St., Midland
Christine St. Amant of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, will lead an informative breakfast talk about different kinds of cannabis and their health effects, along with a brief look at substance use policies in the workplace.
Pickering
Natural Budz Farmers’ Market
When: Every Friday, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Where: Natural Budz, 713 Krosno Blvd., Pickering
Craft cannabis from growers you can put a face to! Come one, come all to the one farmer’s market in the Durham Region and get entered into the weekly raffle with entry.
Natural Budz Cannabis Courses
When: Every Saturday, 11 a.m.
Where: Natural Budz, 713 Krosno Blvd., Pickering
Spend your Saturday aft at Natural Budz with a crash course in all things medical and recreational cannabis. Perfect for groups or solo individuals.
Orillia
Social Work Week: Medical marijuana and the clinical implications
When: March 3, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Lakehead University – Orillia Campus, 500 University Ave., Orillia
Join Jonathan De Whitt, nurse practitioner, for pizza and an engaging discussion about medical marijuana and the clinical implications.
Ottawa
Hobo @ Clarence Sneak Peak & Job Fair
When: March 3, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Hobo Cannabis Company, 121 Clarence St., Ottawa
Kill three birds with one stone by getting a sneak peek at the new Hobo shop in Byward Market, chat up local reps from Hexo and Up, and use it all as an excuse to slyly drop your resume off for a gig at one of the coolest shops around.
Womanhood: The Sh*t No One Talks About by Women Who Weed
When: March 10, 6:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Where: The Peace Room, 183 Sparks St., Ottawa
Women Who Weed hosts a panel discussion with a focus on climbing corporate ladders, fighting for rights and raising awareness on issues that have been silenced for too long. After a bit of a heavy talk, take the edge off with a CBD cream workshop hosted by Hybrid Pharm.
Cannabattle (Toke ‘N Battle) by GlowSport
When: March 28, 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Where: GlowSport Ottawa West, 2437 Kaladar Ave. Ottawa
Have you ever tried glow-in-the-dark nerf gun battles….. How about glow-in-the-dark Nerf gun battles on weed???? Following the battle, join fellow cannabis enthusiasts to swap Nerf war stories avec pizza party!
Stratford
How do I use that? Cooking with cannabis
When: March 10, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Stratford Chef’s School Open Kitchen, 136 Ontario Street, Stratford
Specially planned for curious non-smoking consumers, the Stratford Chef’s School Open Kitchen instructor Eli Silverthorne will guide you through some of the tastiest infused recipes in his repertoire, and educate on all the ins and outs of cooking with cannabis oils.
Toronto
Underground Cafe 420 presents the Saturday Night Main Show
When: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Underground Cafe 420, 670 Queen St. E., Toronto
The Underground Comedy Club delivers their weekly class act of comics.
Video game Saturdays
When: Saturdays, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto
Do you even smash, bro?? Super Smash Bros. is back at Vapor Central with the game going on all three TVs for a grand tourney complete with killer prizes. You don’t have to bring your own Switch, but it can’t hurt!
Sativa Saturdays: A 420 nightclub experience
When: Saturdays, 10 p.m.
Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto
Vapor Central becomes what they like to call a “flightclub” for a special night every week! Get the full nightclub experience with flashy lights and booty bumping basslines without the creepy drunks trying to get up all in your business. Ditch the Sunday morning hangovers to get high, not hungover.
BYO Vinyl Night
When: Sundays, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Hot Box Cafe, 204 Augusta Ave., Toronto
Wax lovers of all kinds can bring their own tunes (and smokeables) for a freeplay sesh at the Hot Box.
Highlarious Stand Up with Hisham Kelati
When: Sundays, 9 p.m.
Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto
The one and only Black Captain Kirk, a.k.a Hisham Kelati, hosts this weekly Sunday comedy. End your week with dabs and a laugh that will tide you over ’til the next stoner comedy special.
Stoner Bingo
When: March 3, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto
This ain’t your grandma’s bingo hall, and that sure as heck ain’t your grandma’s purple ink dabber. Join host Angel Dabs at Vapor Central for what is likely the most stoner friendly game ever invented, with prizes from the Toronto Hemp Company.
Cannabis and responsible consumption at the YMCA
When: March 4, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Where: Etobicoke Albion Road YMCA Centre, 1530 Albion Rd., Etobicoke
The Albion YMCA hosts an informative session covering everything from the history of cannabis in Canada, to cannabis myths, and regulations.
Underground Cafe 420 Presents Fresh Meat for the Grinder
When: Thursdays, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: Underground Cafe 420, 670 Queen St. E., Toronto
Cheer on some of Toronto’s bravest upcoming comics face the grinder as they test out new materials with host Ian Fergus and a keef headliner that will never, ever disappoint.
Thursday Night Smokedown: A 420-friendly comedy show with Jon Malanos
When: Thursdays, 9 pm
Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto
A night of killer bud and killer comedy hosted by the multi-talented Jon Malanos, with help from trichromatic buds like Ali Hassan, Christoph Davidson, Abbas Wahab, Kyle Brownrig and more.
#CanndoraConnect collaboration and networking lunch
When: March 5, 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Where: Office 146, 146 Thirtieth St., Etobicoke
Cannabis influencers and marketers are invited to attend a #CanndoraConnect networking lunch with Canndora with Marigold PR. Introduce your business, share your stories, and advice, on the unique challenges that come with the industry.
Experimental electronic music nights
When: Every first and third Friday
Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto
Trip hop, glitch, IDM, downtempo, dubstep and beyond. You know the vibe is going to be right on Friday night with DJ JFK spinning the best in experimental electronic music on vinyl.
Candy makers class with the Cannabis Cooking Co.
When: March 7, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St. W., Toronto
I want candy! Who doesn’t? Learn to make infused gummies with the pro chefs at the Cannabis Cooking Co. in their stunning skylit commercial kitchen.
Cannabis classics with the Cannabis Cooking Co.
When: March 7, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St. W., Toronto
We’re not saying that you’ll be baking ooey-gooey delicious chocolatey brownies, but there’s a very good chance that brownies, or some other kind of stoner classic, are on the menu! Sign up for an incredibly entertaining experience with the CCC collective.
Van der Pop Give Yourself Flowers: Potpourri Edition
When: March 10, 11, and 15, 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Tokyo Smoke, 570 Bloor St. W., Toronto
Ask your Van der Pop rep literally anything about shopping for cannabis (especially what you were afraid to ask), and then fill your home with the sweet smells of dried flowers with a terpene-inspired potpourri workshop.
Cannabis 2.0 workshop by the Bureau of Cannabis Consuming Ladies
When: March 12, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Mid Century Loft, 90 Ontario St., Toronto
Join the Bureau of Cannabis Consuming Ladies for an evening of education with Aurora Cannabis rep, Ryan Duchak. Have your chance to pick his brain over snacks and refreshments.
Candy makers class with the Cannabis Cooking Co
When: March 14, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St. W., Toronto
Need a second helping of candy-making this month? Learn to make infused gummies with the pro chefs at the Cannabis Cooking Co. in their stunning skylit commercial kitchen.
Ma.m.abis – A MomsTO special event for cannabis curious mommies 2020
When: March 17, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Paradise Cinema, 1006 Bloor St. W., Toronto
Are you a hip, cannabis-consuming mom? Wondering how cannabis might affect your kiddies or just parenting strategies around cannabis? Get the real deal from experts who know moms, and weed, in a doctor driven panel on all things cannabis.
Elevated – cannabis infused yoga
When: March 18 and March 25, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Where: Oblong Yoga House, 56 Stewart St., Toronto
Indulge your body with a slow moving Yin Vinyasa class designed to help you find power and stillness within. It also happens to go great with a nice hit of sativa.
An intro to cannabis and how to grow your 4 plants
When: March 21,10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Tincture and Tonic Apothecary, 2247 Dundas St. W., Toronto
OrganiGrow Canada hosts a full-day workshop that will cover both the history of cannabis use and all the nitty-gritty details when it comes to making your green gardens bloom.
Cannabis medicine making by OrganiGrow Canada
When: March 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Tincture and Tonic Apothecary, 2247 Dundas St. W., Toronto
Join this full day workshop and learn to make healing cannabis carriers in multiple glorious forms: from butters to tinctures and various oils and salves.
Cannabis for managing pelvic pain
When: March 22, 1 p.m. 4 p.m.
Where: The Workaround, 2080 Danforth Ave., Toronto
Do you have a pain in your butt and don’t know where to turn to? In all seriousness, Charlene Freedom (C.N.H.P) and the Endometriosis Network Canada are presenting a talk on using cannabis for managing pelvic pain. Learn about cannabis oil, topical cream, suppositories, teas, and more.
Karatokee: An evening of cannabis and karaoke
When: March 23, 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto
Not just songs about weed, but they’re always welcome!
Women In Weed 2020 by InvestTO
When: March 24, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Spaces, 180 John St., Toronto
InvestTO hosts a meetup for female entrepreneurs. You’ll hear from a panel made up of some of the leading women in the Cannabis industry, and hear pitches from a handful of awesome cannabis startups.
Kaibigan Connection presents: Cannabis education and the Filipinx community
When: March 26, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Rocketworx Labs, 900-700 Kipling Ave., Etobicoke
Learn about cannabis regulations and the unique history of Filipinos and Cannabis at this informational and inspirational event, with guest speaker Abigail Sampson of NICHE (National Institute for Cannabis Health and Education).
On a High: An exploration of cannabis and design culture
When: March 26, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Where: HOTEL OCHO, 195 Spadina Ave., Toronto
Leaf Forward is now Cannabis Forward! Join one of the city’s premiere Cannabis networking events where you’ll be treated to a self-indulgent talk on all things cannabis and design, in partnership with the Business of Cannabis lifestyle-oriented podcast, On A High.
Glazed and dazed donuts with Cannabis Cooking Co.
When: March 28, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St. W., Toronto
It’s donut day at the Cannabis Cooking Co. Master the art of making fluffy, perfect bites with a glaze that will have you dazed for… days? Hopefully not, but at least a good chunk of a day!