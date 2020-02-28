Cannabis events in Ontario for March 2020 The calendar of 420-friendly things-to-do overflows in Ontario this March. From cooking classes, and comedy nights, infused yoga classes, and even cannabis on the marquee at a botanical gardens’ speakers series, here are all the cannabis-loving events happening across the province this month. Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Bracebridge

When: March 21, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where:Muskoka Grown Community Hub, 77 Manitoba St., Bracebridge

Pop by Muskoka Grown’s Community Hub to discover elevated accessories from Hemson Goods, including pipes, grinders, and more.

When: March 24, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Muskoka Grown Community Hub, 77 Manitoba St., Bracebridge

Join Chef Matt Hawkins of Facade Toronto for this workshop on cooking with cannabis and different terpene profiles that can elevate any dish.

Brampton

When: Every Saturday, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Green Leaf Vapour Lounge, 1-85 Rosedale Ave. W., Brampton

If their comedy nights are even half as good as their promos on YouTube, then this could be THE funniest place in all of glorious Brampton!

When: Every Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Green Leaf Vapour Lounge, 1-85 Rosedale Ave. W., Brampton

Amaze and impress your friends or make new ones at GLVL’s monthly open mic for the green loving Brampton community. Bring your voice, your guit, your gear, and your positive vibes.

Burlington

When: Every Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Royal Botanical Gardens, 680 Plains Rd W., Burlington

Get your questions answered. Jillian Henderson from Bodystream Medical Cannabis Clinics discusses how to navigate the system to stay on the right side of the law when it comes to finding cannabis therapy for you or a loved one.

Cambridge

When: March 1, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Rhythm & Brews Brewing Company, 1000 Bishop St. N.,

You’ve got nothing to lose, and lots to learn at this free science of cannabis event, hosted by Schiller Style Medical Cannabis.

Gravenhurst

When: March 5, 7 p.m.

Where: Sawdust City Brewing Co., 397 Muskoka Rd. N., Gravenhurst

Learn the differences between THC and CBD, indica and sativa, and joint rolling 101. This informational session promises to answer all your budding questions about cannabis consumption methods, strain selection and more.

Midland

When: March 11, 7 a.m.

Where: Southern Georgian Bay Chamber of Commerce, 208 King St., Midland

Christine St. Amant of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, will lead an informative breakfast talk about different kinds of cannabis and their health effects, along with a brief look at substance use policies in the workplace.

Pickering

When: Every Friday, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Natural Budz, 713 Krosno Blvd., Pickering

Craft cannabis from growers you can put a face to! Come one, come all to the one farmer’s market in the Durham Region and get entered into the weekly raffle with entry.

When: Every Saturday, 11 a.m.

Where: Natural Budz, 713 Krosno Blvd., Pickering

Spend your Saturday aft at Natural Budz with a crash course in all things medical and recreational cannabis. Perfect for groups or solo individuals.

Orillia

When: March 3, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Lakehead University – Orillia Campus, 500 University Ave., Orillia

Join Jonathan De Whitt, nurse practitioner, for pizza and an engaging discussion about medical marijuana and the clinical implications.

Ottawa

Hobo @ Clarence Sneak Peak & Job Fair

When: March 3, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Hobo Cannabis Company, 121 Clarence St., Ottawa

Kill three birds with one stone by getting a sneak peek at the new Hobo shop in Byward Market, chat up local reps from Hexo and Up, and use it all as an excuse to slyly drop your resume off for a gig at one of the coolest shops around.

When: March 10, 6:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Peace Room, 183 Sparks St., Ottawa

Women Who Weed hosts a panel discussion with a focus on climbing corporate ladders, fighting for rights and raising awareness on issues that have been silenced for too long. After a bit of a heavy talk, take the edge off with a CBD cream workshop hosted by Hybrid Pharm.

When: March 28, 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Where: GlowSport Ottawa West, 2437 Kaladar Ave. Ottawa

Have you ever tried glow-in-the-dark nerf gun battles….. How about glow-in-the-dark Nerf gun battles on weed???? Following the battle, join fellow cannabis enthusiasts to swap Nerf war stories avec pizza party!

Stratford

When: March 10, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Stratford Chef’s School Open Kitchen, 136 Ontario Street, Stratford

Specially planned for curious non-smoking consumers, the Stratford Chef’s School Open Kitchen instructor Eli Silverthorne will guide you through some of the tastiest infused recipes in his repertoire, and educate on all the ins and outs of cooking with cannabis oils.

Toronto

When: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Underground Cafe 420, 670 Queen St. E., Toronto

The Underground Comedy Club delivers their weekly class act of comics.

When: Saturdays, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto

Do you even smash, bro?? Super Smash Bros. is back at Vapor Central with the game going on all three TVs for a grand tourney complete with killer prizes. You don’t have to bring your own Switch, but it can’t hurt!

When: Saturdays, 10 p.m.

Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto

Vapor Central becomes what they like to call a “flightclub” for a special night every week! Get the full nightclub experience with flashy lights and booty bumping basslines without the creepy drunks trying to get up all in your business. Ditch the Sunday morning hangovers to get high, not hungover.

When: Sundays, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Hot Box Cafe, 204 Augusta Ave., Toronto

Wax lovers of all kinds can bring their own tunes (and smokeables) for a freeplay sesh at the Hot Box.

When: Sundays, 9 p.m.

Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto

The one and only Black Captain Kirk, a.k.a Hisham Kelati, hosts this weekly Sunday comedy. End your week with dabs and a laugh that will tide you over ’til the next stoner comedy special.

When: March 3, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto

This ain’t your grandma’s bingo hall, and that sure as heck ain’t your grandma’s purple ink dabber. Join host Angel Dabs at Vapor Central for what is likely the most stoner friendly game ever invented, with prizes from the Toronto Hemp Company.

When: March 4, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Etobicoke Albion Road YMCA Centre, 1530 Albion Rd., Etobicoke

The Albion YMCA hosts an informative session covering everything from the history of cannabis in Canada, to cannabis myths, and regulations.

When: Thursdays, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Underground Cafe 420, 670 Queen St. E., Toronto

Cheer on some of Toronto’s bravest upcoming comics face the grinder as they test out new materials with host Ian Fergus and a keef headliner that will never, ever disappoint.

When: Thursdays, 9 pm

Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto

A night of killer bud and killer comedy hosted by the multi-talented Jon Malanos, with help from trichromatic buds like Ali Hassan, Christoph Davidson, Abbas Wahab, Kyle Brownrig and more.

When: March 5, 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Office 146, 146 Thirtieth St., Etobicoke

Cannabis influencers and marketers are invited to attend a #CanndoraConnect networking lunch with Canndora with Marigold PR. Introduce your business, share your stories, and advice, on the unique challenges that come with the industry.

When: Every first and third Friday

Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto

Trip hop, glitch, IDM, downtempo, dubstep and beyond. You know the vibe is going to be right on Friday night with DJ JFK spinning the best in experimental electronic music on vinyl.

When: March 7, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St. W., Toronto

I want candy! Who doesn’t? Learn to make infused gummies with the pro chefs at the Cannabis Cooking Co. in their stunning skylit commercial kitchen.

When: March 7, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St. W., Toronto

We’re not saying that you’ll be baking ooey-gooey delicious chocolatey brownies, but there’s a very good chance that brownies, or some other kind of stoner classic, are on the menu! Sign up for an incredibly entertaining experience with the CCC collective.

When: March 10, 11, and 15, 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Tokyo Smoke, 570 Bloor St. W., Toronto

Ask your Van der Pop rep literally anything about shopping for cannabis (especially what you were afraid to ask), and then fill your home with the sweet smells of dried flowers with a terpene-inspired potpourri workshop.

When: March 12, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mid Century Loft, 90 Ontario St., Toronto

Join the Bureau of Cannabis Consuming Ladies for an evening of education with Aurora Cannabis rep, Ryan Duchak. Have your chance to pick his brain over snacks and refreshments.

When: March 14, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St. W., Toronto

Need a second helping of candy-making this month? Learn to make infused gummies with the pro chefs at the Cannabis Cooking Co. in their stunning skylit commercial kitchen.

When: March 17, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Paradise Cinema, 1006 Bloor St. W., Toronto

Are you a hip, cannabis-consuming mom? Wondering how cannabis might affect your kiddies or just parenting strategies around cannabis? Get the real deal from experts who know moms, and weed, in a doctor driven panel on all things cannabis.

When: March 18 and March 25, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Oblong Yoga House, 56 Stewart St., Toronto

Indulge your body with a slow moving Yin Vinyasa class designed to help you find power and stillness within. It also happens to go great with a nice hit of sativa.

When: March 21,10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Tincture and Tonic Apothecary, 2247 Dundas St. W., Toronto

OrganiGrow Canada hosts a full-day workshop that will cover both the history of cannabis use and all the nitty-gritty details when it comes to making your green gardens bloom.

When: March 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Tincture and Tonic Apothecary, 2247 Dundas St. W., Toronto

Join this full day workshop and learn to make healing cannabis carriers in multiple glorious forms: from butters to tinctures and various oils and salves.

When: March 22, 1 p.m. 4 p.m.

Where: The Workaround, 2080 Danforth Ave., Toronto

Do you have a pain in your butt and don’t know where to turn to? In all seriousness, Charlene Freedom (C.N.H.P) and the Endometriosis Network Canada are presenting a talk on using cannabis for managing pelvic pain. Learn about cannabis oil, topical cream, suppositories, teas, and more.

When: March 23, 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto

Not just songs about weed, but they’re always welcome!

When: March 24, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Spaces, 180 John St., Toronto

InvestTO hosts a meetup for female entrepreneurs. You’ll hear from a panel made up of some of the leading women in the Cannabis industry, and hear pitches from a handful of awesome cannabis startups.

When: March 26, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Rocketworx Labs, 900-700 Kipling Ave., Etobicoke

Learn about cannabis regulations and the unique history of Filipinos and Cannabis at this informational and inspirational event, with guest speaker Abigail Sampson of NICHE (National Institute for Cannabis Health and Education).

When: March 26, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: HOTEL OCHO, 195 Spadina Ave., Toronto

Leaf Forward is now Cannabis Forward! Join one of the city’s premiere Cannabis networking events where you’ll be treated to a self-indulgent talk on all things cannabis and design, in partnership with the Business of Cannabis lifestyle-oriented podcast, On A High.

When: March 28, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St. W., Toronto

It’s donut day at the Cannabis Cooking Co. Master the art of making fluffy, perfect bites with a glaze that will have you dazed for… days? Hopefully not, but at least a good chunk of a day!

Jesse Ship Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc. View Jesse Ship's articles

8 part series