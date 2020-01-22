Canada’s favourite cannabis oils

When it comes to Canadian cannabis oils, Edison, Aurora, and Solei are Leafly readers’ overwhelming favourites.

Whether for comforting, low-to-non intoxicating CBD, or high-dose servings of THC, the top three in each of the THC, CBD, and balanced categories consisted of this trio of cannabis power players.

Jump to a section:

Canada’s favourite CBD oils

These CBD-dominant cannabis oils are formulated to contain high levels of CBD, with negligible amounts of the intoxicating THC compound.

1. Edison CBD Oil

2. Aurora CBD Drops

3. Solei Free Oil

4. Cove CBD Cannabis Oil

5. Hexo Elixir CBD Peppermint Oil Oral Spray

6. Tweed CBD Softgels

7. Aurora CBD Capsules

8. Hexo Elixir CBD MCT Oil Oral Spray

9. Emerald SYNC 25 CBD Oil

10. Solei Free Softgels

Learn more about Canada’s top three favourite CBD oils

While Edison’s THC-dominant flower was also popular with Leafly readers (its La Strada strain placed first), the New Brunswick-based brand was a favourite in all three oil categories. Its CBD oil, made with sunflower oil, is described by Edison as mild and calming, and is known for its medicinal capabilities.

Find Edison CBD Oil near you

Derived from Aurora’s popular variants on the medicinal favourite Cannatonic, the Edmonton-based company says the oil maintains Cannatonic’s terpene profile. One of its dominant terpenes, myrcene, may help users relax, conk out pain, and reduce inflammation.

Find Aurora CBD Drops near you

This flavourless oil is made with Treasure Island, a CBD-heavy strain recommended for treating nausea, reducing inflammation, and soothing pain. Solei is clearly making an impact—their Free strain was also Leafly readers’ favourite CBD-dominant preroll.

Find Solei Free Oil near you

Canada’s favourite balanced oils

Balanced oils will offer consumers intermediate levels (usually 5% to 15%) of THC and CBD in near-equal amounts.

1. Aurora 1:1 Sativa Drops

2. Solei Balance Oil

3. Edison 5:5 Oil

4. Aurora 1:1 Indica Oil

5. Tweed Argyle Softgels

6. Tweed Penelope Oil tied with Irisa Stars Oil

7. Redecan Reign Drops 15:15 tied with Tweed Penelope Softgels

8. Hexo Elixir 1:1 Peppermint Oil Oral Spray

Learn more about Canada’s top three favourite balanced cannabis oils

With mid-level potency in both CBD and THC, these 1:1 drops are an appealing oil for those on the lookout for soothing CBD effects coupled with the exhilaration of a THC high. Aurora 1:1 Sativa Drops describes the MCT-based oil as amber-coloured and fragrant.

Find Aurora 1:1 Sativa Drops near you

Also the runner-up favourite strain in the balanced preroll category and fourth-place favourite in the balanced flower category, Solei makes this product using flavourless MCT oil. Though considered a balanced strain, this oil actually has little to no THC potency, making it popular for medicinal purposes.

Find Solei Balance Oil near you

With 5 mg of CBD and 5 mg of THC, this product made with organic sunflower oil is blended to provide equal impact from its CBD and THC components.

Find Edison 5:5 Oil near you

Canada’s favourite THC oils

These oils are for those looking for the intoxicating or the potentially therapeutic effects of THC, and may come in formats such as drops or capsules.

1. Edison Sativa Oil

2. Aurora THC Sativa Drops

3. Aurora THC Indica Drops

4. KKE Sensi Star THC Oil

5. Cove Reflect Oil

6. Redecan Reign Drops 30:0

7. Broken Coast THC Oil tied with Solei Unplug Oil

8. Cove Rest Oil

9. Cove Rise Oil

Learn more about Canada’s top three THC oils

Leafly readers looking for a THC high once again picked Edison as their top choice. Infused into an organic sunflower oil, the dominant terpene, humulene, is associated with an herbal fragrance and may ease inflammation.

Find Edison Sativa Oil near you

Another reader favourite from Aurora, THC Sativa Drops are extracted from a mix of strains and deliver 27 mg of THC per millilitre in an MCT oil.

Find Aurora Sativa Drops near you

The last Aurora oil to crack the top three across all of Leafly Canada’s favourite oil categories is extracted from a mix of strains and, like its sativa-branded counterpart, delivers 27 mg of THC per millilitre in an MCT oil.

Find Aurora THC Indica Drops near you

