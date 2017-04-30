Treasure Island is a CBD-rich strain created by Sin City Seeds. It has been known to produce 15:1 and 5:1 CBD/THC ratio phenotypes, offering consumers a mixed chemistry for a variety of applications. Emitting a delicate floral aroma, Treasure Island’s wellness oriented effects can help settle nausea, diminish inflammation, and abate physical discomfort. Add Treasure Island to your favorite THC strain for an added note of complexity.
