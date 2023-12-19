Strains & products

Leafly Ratings 2023: 45 top-shelf and value buy flowers rated from 8 US states

Published on December 19, 2023
Lemon Fire MAC from Cloud Cover, MO, 2023. (David Downs/Leafly)
Lemon Fire MAC from Cloud Cover, MO, 2023. (David Downs/Leafly)

America’s weed smokers need more direction than ever. Gone are the days of one or two strains from your guy. A single store may carry 200 strains, and each of the 24 adult-use states has its own siloed system.

To help you shop smarter, Leafly deployed experts in more than a half-dozen cities this year to sniff out top-shelf flower and value buys, and rate them on a 100-point scale. We rated a record 46 flowers and edibles—a stunning snapshot of some heat in the streets. Let your fingers do the shopping with this collection of all Leafly Ratings from 2023.

Leafly Ratings from California 2023

In California in 2023, Leafly’s experts got up close with the hype Pink Zushi, the award-winning French Laundry, and the delicious Orange Bellini. We also covered the most popular edibles from Wyld and Camino.

Pink Zushi—The TenCo, CA, summer 2023 image
Pink Zushi—The TenCo, CA, summer 2023
French Laundry—Maven Genetics, CA, summer 2023 image
French Laundry—Maven Genetics, CA, summer 2023
Orange Bellini—Maven Genetics, CA, fall 2023 image
Orange Bellini—Maven Genetics, CA, fall 2023
Tres Leches—Lolo, CA, fall 2023 image
Tres Leches—Lolo, CA, fall 2023
Grape Cake—Preferred Gardens, CA, spring 2023 image
Grape Cake—Preferred Gardens, CA, spring 2023
Pink Buffalo—The Bakerie, CA, summer 2023 image
Pink Buffalo—The Bakerie, CA, summer 2023
Sour Apple Gummies—Wyld, CA, fall 2023 image
Sour Apple Gummies—Wyld, CA, fall 2023
CBN Midnight Chocolate Bar—Kiva, CA, fall 2023 image
CBN Midnight Chocolate Bar—Kiva, CA, fall 2023
Camino Sours' Strawberry Chill Gummies—Kiva, CA, fall 2023 image
Camino Sours’ Strawberry Chill Gummies—Kiva, CA, fall 2023
Camino Wild Berry Chill Gummies—Kiva, CA, fall 2023 image
Camino Wild Berry Chill Gummies—Kiva, CA, fall 2023
Sour Cherry gummies—Wyld, CA, fall 2023 image
Sour Cherry gummies—Wyld, CA, fall 2023
Leafly Ratings from New York 2023

After a lackluster two and half year-long rollout, New York’s adult-use cannabis market is ready to lift off. Here’s what we’ve liked so far.

AJ's Sour Diesel—Flowerhouse, NY, fall/winter 2023 image
AJ’s Sour Diesel—Flowerhouse, NY, fall/winter 2023
Piff Haze—Ithaca Organics + Piff Coast Farms, NY, fall 2023 image
Piff Haze—Ithaca Organics + Piff Coast Farms, NY, fall 2023
Sour Orange Diesel Kush—Nanticoke, NY, fall 2023 image
Sour Orange Diesel Kush—Nanticoke, NY, fall 2023
Leafly Ratings from Missouri 2023

Missouri started its adult-use cannabis program with a bang in 2023 and we found some bangers in Kansas City, the workplace of Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend.

Lemon Fire MAC—Cloud Cover, Missouri, summer 2023 image
Lemon Fire MAC—Cloud Cover, Missouri, summer 2023
GMO—Flora Farms, Missouri, summer 2023 image
GMO—Flora Farms, Missouri, summer 2023
Grape Gas—Good Day Farm, Missouri, summer 2023 image
Grape Gas—Good Day Farm, Missouri, summer 2023
Black Garlic—The Forest, Missouri, summer 2023 image
Black Garlic—The Forest, Missouri, summer 2023
Diesel Train—Illicit Gardens, Missouri, summer 2023 image
Diesel Train—Illicit Gardens, Missouri, summer 2023
Clementine—Illicit Gardens, Missouri, 2023 image
Clementine—Illicit Gardens, Missouri, 2023
Ice Cream Cake—The Forest, Missouri, summer 2023 image
Ice Cream Cake—The Forest, Missouri, summer 2023
Leafly Ratings from New Jersey 2023

New Jersey smokers stayed lifted on fresh Cali weed from the Cookies brand, and beyond.

Hawaiian Rain—Cookies, NJ, fall 2023 image
Hawaiian Rain—Cookies, NJ, fall 2023
Mexican Flan—Cookies, NJ, fall 2023 image
Mexican Flan—Cookies, NJ, fall 2023
Leafly Ratings from Oregon 2023

Oregon’s advanced recreational cannabis economy offers eighth-ounces for as little as $5. For our Leafly Ratings, we focused on some high-CBD cultivars as a counterpoint to all the THC.

Wild Cherry—Alter Farms, Oregon, summer 2023 image
Wild Cherry—Alter Farms, Oregon, summer 2023
Huckleberry Web—Deep Creek Gardens, Oregon, summer 2023 image
Huckleberry Web—Deep Creek Gardens, Oregon, summer 2023
Wilson! Zero—Highland Provisions, Oregon, summer 2023 image
Wilson! Zero—Highland Provisions, Oregon, summer 2023
Dragon Heart—Green Clover, Oregon, summer 2023 image
Dragon Heart—Green Clover, Oregon, summer 2023
Leafly Ratings from Maryland 2023

Maryland launch its adult-use cannabis program in 2023 and kind of nailed the rollout.

Guava IX—Nature's Heritage, Maryland, summer 2023 image
Guava IX—Nature’s Heritage, Maryland, summer 2023
Blissful Wizard—Curio Wellness, Maryland, summer 2023 image
Blissful Wizard—Curio Wellness, Maryland, summer 2023
Snoop Dogg OG—SunMed Growers, Maryland, summer 2023 image
Snoop Dogg OG—SunMed Growers, Maryland, summer 2023
Leafly Ratings from Nevada 2023

Sin City kept it lively in 2023 with its new sphere and consumption lounges coming online. Here’s what caught our eye.

Birthday Face—The Grower Circle, NV, summer/fall 2023 image
Birthday Face—The Grower Circle, NV, summer/fall 2023
Platinum Blue Dream—Redwood, NV, summer/fall 2023 image
Platinum Blue Dream—Redwood, NV, summer/fall 2023
Bubblegum Sherb x Biscotti Sherb—LP Exotics, NV, summer/fall 2023 image
Bubblegum Sherb x Biscotti Sherb—LP Exotics, NV, summer/fall 2023
Head Cheese—Polaris, NV, summer/fall 2023 image
Head Cheese—Polaris, NV, summer/fall 2023
Strange Haze #8—Srene, NV, summer/fall 2023 image
Strange Haze #8—Srene, NV, summer/fall 2023
Hazmat OG—Green Life Productions, NV, summer/fall 2023 image
Hazmat OG—Green Life Productions, NV, summer/fall 2023
Gary Poppins—Medizin, NV, summer/fall 2023 image
Gary Poppins—Medizin, NV, summer/fall 2023
Leafly Ratings from national CBD brands 2023

You can order branded CBD flowers from anywhere in the US. We liked these ones the best.

CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies—Kush Queen, USA, fall 2023 image
CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies—Kush Queen, USA, fall 2023
Leafly’s top CBD strains—Summer 2023 image
Leafly’s top CBD strains—Summer 2023
Dad Grass CBD—Dad Grass, summer 2023 image
Dad Grass CBD—Dad Grass, summer 2023
Sour Special Sauce CBD—Horn Creek Hemp image
Sour Special Sauce CBD—Horn Creek Hemp
Green Goddess CBD—Tweedle Farms, summer 2023 image
Green Goddess CBD—Tweedle Farms, summer 2023
Lingon Berri CBD—JAXON, summer 2023 image
Lingon Berri CBD—JAXON, summer 2023
Godfather OG CBD—MedMeridian / Green Unicorn Farms, summer 2023 image
Godfather OG CBD—MedMeridian / Green Unicorn Farms, summer 2023

Leafly Ratings from Montana 2023

Neverland—Funk Farm, Montana, summer 2023 image
Neverland—Funk Farm, Montana, summer 2023
Thanks for rolling with us. We’ll be back in 2024 for even more Leafly Ratings!

