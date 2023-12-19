Leafly Ratings 2023: 45 top-shelf and value buy flowers rated from 8 US states

America’s weed smokers need more direction than ever. Gone are the days of one or two strains from your guy. A single store may carry 200 strains, and each of the 24 adult-use states has its own siloed system.

To help you shop smarter, Leafly deployed experts in more than a half-dozen cities this year to sniff out top-shelf flower and value buys, and rate them on a 100-point scale. We rated a record 46 flowers and edibles—a stunning snapshot of some heat in the streets. Let your fingers do the shopping with this collection of all Leafly Ratings from 2023.

Leafly Ratings from California 2023

In California in 2023, Leafly’s experts got up close with the hype Pink Zushi, the award-winning French Laundry, and the delicious Orange Bellini. We also covered the most popular edibles from Wyld and Camino.

Leafly Ratings from New York 2023

After a lackluster two and half year-long rollout, New York’s adult-use cannabis market is ready to lift off. Here’s what we’ve liked so far.

Leafly Ratings from New Jersey 2023

New Jersey smokers stayed lifted on fresh Cali weed from the Cookies brand, and beyond.

Leafly Ratings from Oregon 2023

Oregon’s advanced recreational cannabis economy offers eighth-ounces for as little as $5. For our Leafly Ratings, we focused on some high-CBD cultivars as a counterpoint to all the THC.

Leafly Ratings from Maryland 2023

Maryland launch its adult-use cannabis program in 2023 and kind of nailed the rollout.