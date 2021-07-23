CBDLifestyle How hempsmart supports mental wellness beyond CBD Presented Byhempsmart July 23, 2021 Courtesy of hempsmart™

CBD is great—but it’s even better with support.

It’s been such a rough year for everybody that “how are you holding up?” has become the new “how are you?” Mental wellness is an essential part of health and happiness, and more people than ever are struggling to maintain their mental health.

For some, that struggle has inspired them to spread affordable, accessible resources for better mental health. Science-based CBD products like hempsmart™ tinctures, topicals, and their patented brain support formula are a strong addition to the self-care toolbox, whether you’re looking for restorative effects, pain relief, a stronger foundation, or overall peak performance.

Acute and ongoing trauma can both cause measurable ripple effects through virtually every system in your body. Your brain kicks into overdrive producing neurotransmitters like dopamine along with the adrenaline from your fight-or-flight response. Because your brain is closely linked to your gut, your digestion can suffer. Anxiety has long-term ramifications on your cardiovascular system. And long-term stress is also associated with sleep deprivation, which can wreak its own kind of havoc.

The human beings that make up the team at hempsmart™ aren’t immune to the pressures of the global pandemic. With “We’re In This Together” as a guiding principle, they’ve assembled resources on living a holistic healthy lifestyle. While hemp products can support nearly any wellness routine, they’re just one piece of the puzzle—and it takes a whole community to assemble it. The hempsmart™ mission is to enhance and improve lives with scientifically validated broad-spectrum hemp extracts and synergistic Ayurvedic herbs, coordinated with caring & compassionate social outreach.

Practice daily affirmations

It can be hard to be kind to yourself when you’re feeling down. Hempsmart’s “We’re In This Together” campaign can get you started on your self-love journey with daily text message affirmations to let you know that you’re powerful, you’re strong, and you’ve got this.

You can text 310-359-1127 to join the community and start receiving resources, affirmations, and more tips to help support your mental health. We are stronger together!

Learn about CBD and health

When part of a healthy lifestyle, CBD can help support balance and healing in the body and mind. The key is your endocannabinoid system, a series of transmitters throughout your body that help regulate a wide variety of processes, including sleep, appetite, memory, and mood. Everybody has an endocannabinoid system regardless of previous hemp or cannabis use.

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is one of many compounds found in cannabis plants, including hemp. CBD produces a variety of effects by interacting with your endocannabinoid system in unique ways—it’s widely used by people suffering from a variety of conditions, including digestion, mood, and sleep issues.

Consider nootropic supplements

Nootropics, sometimes called “smart pills,” are the hot new thing in supplements. Ideally, nootropic supplements contain a variety of natural products that have been shown to improve cognitive function in clinical trials. Unfortunately, since supplements aren’t strictly regulated, sometimes products advertising these effects only have science-based ingredients in trace amounts.

Hempsmart’s Neuro Smart uses a synergistic blend of natural botanical compounds, Ayurvedic herbs, and premium broad-spectrum hemp extract, all in clinically researched amounts. In 2019, this unique formula was granted a U.S. Patent for the “safe and effective optimization of brain and neurological function.”

CBD plays a key role in this formula. Clinical studies indicate that CBD is potentially not only neuroprotective, but supports neurogenesis—meaning it supports the growth of new brain cells.

Take regular walks

Daily movement can do wonders for your body and mind, but that doesn’t mean you have to commit to spin classes. The simple act of walking is easy to incorporate into your lifestyle and can support heart health, blood sugar regulation, and sleep regulation.

Get some sleep

Sleep deprivation is a common vicious cycle of stress: Stress leads to less sleep, which leads to more stress. As time goes on, lack of sleep can lead to decreased cognitive function. Breaking that cycle is key to restoring balance to your life, but it’s easier said than done.

Exercise and other self-care routines can help your sleep patterns fall back into place. But for an extra boost, Neuro Smart supports relaxation and restorative sleep, too. A high-quality broad-spectrum CBD supplement like hempsmart’s Smart Drops can cultivate calm, too.

Take care of yourself

When our mental health is out of whack, we can start to neglect taking care of our bodies—and often, that means leaving pain and discomfort unchecked. When you need to soothe weary muscles, hempsmart’s Smart Relief Cream can do the trick. Try this blend of botanicals and Ayurvedic herbs on muscle pain in the neck, back, shoulders, knees, elbows, or wrists.

Speak with trusted professionals

Because stress has such a deep impact on whole-body health, talk to your medical care provider about your symptoms—whether it’s a psychiatrist or a cardiologist or a general practitioner—for additional ideas for stress and health management. With everything going on, you probably won’t even be the first person to bring up mental health that day.

Not sure where to start?

If you’re considering CBD supplements as part of your everyday wellness routine but aren’t sure about what’s right for you, knowledgeable staff members at hempsmart™ are here for personal consultations. Their commitment is to deliver results you can feel from a brand that you can trust.

