Why Marro turned to the power of plants to help people find relief

Agitation, irritability, sleeplessness, and discomfort can all be caused by one simple word; pain.

Pain, at best, is a minor discomfort. At worst, it can be completely crippling. In an attempt to feel immediate relief, many people turn to prescription medications.

Dad and daughter duo, George and Kailey Pondella of Los Angeles, California, thought there must be a better way for people to seek guidance in healing without turning to prescription medications. They joined forces to build a community and a brand focused on helping people find overall wellness with a plant-based approach.

Plant-based beginnings

Founded in early 2018, Marro was created to promote the power of cannabidiol and encourage people to accept healthier alternatives to pharmaceuticals while understanding and embracing the benefits of hemp. They have a passion for sourcing, blending, and providing plant-based products to people and animals all over the world. The secret to their products is a host of beneficial blends created through the thoughtful consideration of terpenes – compounds that give plants (including hemp) their specific smells and tastes.

Alongside their chemist, they have formulated topical and ingestible blends meant to help people manage pain, cramps, sleeplessness, anxiety, and stress. Their formulations harness plant power to create goods that can help provide relief without using abrasive products that target pain at the expense of the body. Marro’s best-seller, the Pain Roller, comes in a 10ml recycled glass vial with a metal roller ball tip. The compact size and quick-absorbing formulation make it convenient to apply anytime, anywhere.

Marro’s inspiration – CBD consumers

People of all ages and varied backgrounds use Marro’s blends for different reasons. Athletes and trainers use Marro’s Pain Roller for post-workout recovery. Hairstylists reach for Marro each day to relieve the pain in their hands. From welders to stay-at-home moms, there are infinite types of people who value Marro CBD products in their daily lives.

“My daughter and I had a vision to provide all-natural, effective alternatives for wellness. Listening to our customers’ stories, we are beyond thrilled that our blends have been so well-received,” says George Pondella, co-founder of Marro.

The brand delivers its unique style of pain relief by tapping into the dynamic combination of CBD isolate and terpenes.

The powerful properties of CBD isolate and terpenes

Marro CBD blends contain CBD isolate derived from full-spectrum hemp oil via CO 2 extraction. The process begins with CBD isolate for a dependable result, both in the amount of CBD present and in the absence of THC. Marro chose CBD isolate because it is 99% pure cannabidiol. The isolated CBD does not contain any other cannabinoids, terpenes, or flavonoids, ensuring accurate dosing of CBD per batch and individual bottle.

Additionally, CBD isolate is odorless. When developing their products, the Marro team worked with their chemist, who they refer to as a “terpene mastermind”, to artfully formulate proprietary terpene blends that offer a wide variety of symptom relief. They sourced their terpenes from other medicinal plants such as lavender, pine needles, mugwort, and hops. Through a series of experiments and observations, they began understanding terpenes and how they can add to cannabidiol’s power. By combining organic CBD and targeted terpenes, like those found in essential oils, Marro’s pain formula delivers an optimized blend of ingredients that works synergistically. That’s to say, all the ingredients are better together.

For instance, the terpenes selected for Marro’s Pain Roller are extracted from lemongrass, eucalyptus, black pepper, and hops. They each play an important role and have a purpose within the blend to target pain.

Nerolidol, a terpene derived from lemongrass, can be found in all of Marro’s topical blends. Alongside its other medicinal properties, it assists with active ingredient absorption. And without it, the topical formula would sit on the surface of the skin, rather than penetrating it.

“Thanks to the optimum blends of ingredients, people feel an immediate sense of ease, release, and relaxation after using our products,” says Kailey Pondella, co-founder of Marro.

Nature knows best

Marro’s formulas are clean, reliable, and lab-tested – free of harsh pharmaceuticals and accompanied by a lab report for each unique batch so that customers can see all of their safety information for themselves.

“We thrive off of the science, statistics, and knowledge of how our bodies respond to nature’s healing plants,” says Kailey, “but at the end of the day we try to keep it simple and let our blends speak for themselves.”

