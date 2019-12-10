Leafly launches online CBD store Leafly Market

Leafly has long been a trusted resource for consumers looking to learn about the growing market for CBD products. Now, we’re leveraging our expertise in the industry to launch Leafly Market, an online CBD store where customers can shop the largest selection of independently tested CBD products from brands Leafly trusts.

Learning about CBD at Leafly

Millions of consumers every year come to Leafly to learn about CBD and find the products that are right for them. When it comes to actually making purchases, though, the CBD industry is still working to earn the trust of consumers.

Earlier this year, Leafly and Confidence Analytics, a partner in our Leafly Certified Labs program, tested the CBD content of 47 CBD products from around the US market. The results showed that just over half of the tested products actually contained CBD within 20% of the amount advertised on the label.

This troubling discrepancy drove the decision to establish Leafly Market as a place where consumers can browse a vetted selection of CBD products that have passed rigorous testing from Leafly’s trusted third-party lab partners. Leafly Market will also provide the sort of helpful education and guidance around CBD that consumers expect from Leafly.

“Shopping for CBD can be an overwhelming experience, so we’ve taken the extra step of lab testing the products we sell ourselves,” said Leafly CEO Tim Leslie. “CBD offers wellness benefits, and in the absence of clear federal regulation, we want to do our part to make sure we’re creating a place where people can know what they see on the label is what they will receive in the box.”

Establishing trusted CBD brands

In addition to potency testing, CBD products available on Leafly Market will be tested for the presence of pesticides, harmful heavy metals, and trace amounts of THC, with Certificates of Analysis detailing these results available on every product page.

At launch, Leafly Market will feature hemp-derived CBD oils, edibles, topicals, and other products from brands including Ananda Hemp, Populum, Vertly, ZoneIn, and more. To take some of the risk out of trying CBD products, Leafly Market is also offering shoppers free expedited shipping on their orders, combined with a flexible 90-day return policy that allows consumers to find out if the product they purchased is right for them.