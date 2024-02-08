The top 6 CBD brands of 2024

These recommendations on the top CBD brands are made by Leafly’s Product Picks team after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

CBD is undoubtedly having a moment. Hundreds of brands that focus on the cannabinoid’s vast & varied wellness benefits have sprung up in the wake of the federal legalization of products made from hemp in 2018, and finding reputable companies has become a tall order.

That’s why we here at Leafly have done the hard work of separating the best from the rest and are happy to present our list of the top CBD brands of 2024.

Top CBD brand for the best value: Medterra

Top CBD brand for the best full-spectrum products: Cornbread Hemp

Top CBD brand for the best subscription: BATCH

Top CBD brand for the best blends: Rare Cannabinoid Company

Top CBD brand for wellness: Vena

Top CBD brand for gummy variety: JustCBD

Our picks for the top CBD brands of 2024 are here to help guide you in selecting the best brand for you now that you’ve decided to try cannabidiol (CBD). In this best list, you’ll be able to peruse brands that particularly excel in a range of categories, hear from our team of testers, and get recommendations for top products.

Top CBD brands of 2024: Reviews and recommended products

Best value: Medterra

• Wide variety of products with many different flavor and potency options • Regular discounts, sales, and giveaways • Excellent student and military discounts

We love CBD for its ability to ease our mind and relax our body. Getting your CBD from Medterra goes one step further; it’ll ease the stress on your wallet. Thanks to their myriad of sales, discounts, and bundles, your dollar simply goes further at Medterra than anywhere else. A brief look through their website will reveal a wide range of broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, and CBD isolate products at wildly low prices; customers regularly enjoy discounts over 50% off.

Daily Delight gummies Recommended product Medterra’s Daily Delight gummies are your trump card for making it through the day. We found that these gummies packed 25mg of Medterra’s quality CBD to calm our nerves and the 5mg of delta-9 THC put some pep in our step. shop Daily Delight gummies

While Medterra may offer their stock at bargain prices, we found their products to be top-shelf quality. You’ll find everything you need to round out your daily wellness routine in Medterra’s offerings, with different formulations of oils, tinctures, gummies, and even seltzers. And with Medterra’s highly affordable prices, you’ll be able to experiment with several different options to find a new favorite or stock up on your time-honored companions.

“Medterra’s the real deal; incredible CBD at prices so budget-friendly you can stock up guilt-free.”

Best full-spectrum: Cornbread Hemp

• Only uses hemp flower, never stems or leaves • Sources from high-quality, Kentucky-grown hemp • First hemp brand in Kentucky to be certified organic by the USDA • Several discount programs for veterans, first responders, students, and more

We’re plant people here at Leafly, and we see kindred spirits at Cornbread Hemp. The founders of Cornbread are heirs to a famous growing tradition, and this has given them a deep reverence for hemp and the people who grow it.

Full spectrum CBD gummies Recommended product These gummies pack 250 years of hemp-growing tradition into every bite. Earthy, aromatic, and delicious, we think Cornbread’s full-spectrum gummies are the natural choice for CBD lovers everywhere. shop full spectrum CBD gummies

All of Cornbread Hemp’s products are sourced from hemp grown in Kentucky’s famous Bluegrass Basin — yes, that bluegrass — an area with a long, storied history of quality hemp. We love that Cornbread Hemp honors that legacy by bringing consumers full-spectrum hemp products that stand head and shoulders over their competitors.

“Cornbread just gets it. Their CBD is so deeply rooted in the Bluegrass Basin it’ll have you whistling ‘Blue Moon of Kentucky’ every time you reach for a gummy.”

The team at Cornbread knows hemp inside and out, backward and forward. They only extract their full-spectrum CBD from the flowers of their legendary hemp plants, not the seeds or leaves. Why? To ensure that only the very best of Kentucky-grown hemp makes it to their customers.

Cornbread is a worthy successor to the years of tradition that made hemp and CBD the forces they are today. If you want to experience the best that hemp has to offer, choose Cornbread.

Best subscription: BATCH

• Sources from organic, single-origin hemp • Production process is kept completely in-house • Subscription service with numerous benefits

One of the wonders that brought us to CBD is the plucky cannabinoid’s ability to ease anxiety and calm nerves. BATCH CBD has taken this no-stress lifestyle to the next level by launching the best CBD monthly subscription box in the business. If you want incredible CBD products delivered to your door every 30 or 60 days (your choice!), then not only does BATCH have you covered, but they’ll throw in a laundry list of bonuses as well. We love BATCH because they take care of everything for you, so you can get to the important business of relaxing.

Gold Reserve gummies Recommended product BATCH’s Gold Reserve gummies are our 24-karat companion. BATCH packed 50mg of CBD and 25mg of CBG into each tantalizing bite, enough to help us get our sparkle on. shop Gold Reserve gummies

When you become a Gold Member by signing up for BATCH’s monthly subscription service, you’ll get your choice of BATCH’s gummies, tinctures, and other perennial favorites and fun treats for up to 25% off, on top of any other sales or discounts. BATCH will ship them all over the United States first class, with absolutely no charge to you, if you can believe it. Not only that, but you’ll have early access to soon-to-be-released products and exclusive free gifts. What’s not to love?

“Getting your box’o’BATCH every month is like getting a care package from your parents while you are away at summer camp. All the good vibes you could want, all in one box.”

Best blends: Rare Cannabinoid Company

• Specializes in hard-to-find cannabinoids • Expertly crafted cannabinoid blends • Sources from non-GMO hemp

Are you a real cannabinoid head like us? Does the phrase “usually only present in trace quantities” set your heart aflutter? Then we’ve got your new best friend in Rare Cannabinoid Company. This Hawaii-based small business has blown the doors of the hemp industry by using cutting-edge technology to isolate several rare cannabinoids that you aren’t likely to find anywhere else.

CBG gummies Recommended product Made with an ingenious blend of soothing CBG, CBD, and tart green apple flavor, these CBG gummies are something to behold. Just a bite melted our stress and built up our resilience to life’s little wrinkles. shop CBG gummies

Rare Cannabinoid Company offers isolates of every cannabinoid you’ve ever heard of and a few surprises besides, but the real magic happens when the alchemists at RCC start blending cannabinoids together. RCC cleverly manipulates the “entourage effect” in their Ready Blends to produce CBD-based blends that may just redefine what you think CBD is capable of.

“Rare Cannabinoid Company is a team of real innovators and artisans, with a bit of a mad science streak. Nobody understands hemp on a molecular level like they do.”

Best for wellness: Vena

• Wide variety of health and wellness products in addition to CBD lineup • Customer service representatives on staff to help with developing custom wellness programs • Source hemp is non-GMO and does not use pesticides

Vena understands that CBD and other hemp products are best utilized in addition to a holistic wellness program. They offer CBD products that synergize with each other and Vena’s other wellness products. We found that Vena’s gummies, supplements, and tinctures are specially formulated to help relieve various common stressors of modern life. We certainly felt less high-strung, thanks to Vena’s products.

Cloud 9 Mood Enhancing gummies Recommended product We found these CBD gummies from Vena helped us elevate our mood to the heavens. With an extra helping of saffron to boost dopamine levels, we felt positively angelic. shop Cloud 9 gummies

Vena values individuality as a core tenant of their business model, and they understand that every person’s wellness needs are different. To help their customers find the perfect CBD product to help them feel their best, Vena employs an expert team of real, not AI, customer service representatives to provide customized suggestions for curious consumers. With Vena’s vital assistance, you’ll feel brand new.

“For our team of sometimes not-so-health-conscious writers, Vena’s focus on wellness was a godsend. We’re feeling good and looking great, and it’s all thanks to Vena.”

Best gummy variety: JustCBD

• Gummies in an incredible variety of colors, flavors, and potencies • Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified • Free shipping on orders over $50

We here at Leafly eat a lot of gummies, for both business and pleasure, so we’re always on the lookout for a gummy that really changes things up. If you’re a gummy lover like us, then you’ll find all the CBD gummies you can dream of over at JustCBD. They’ve got CBD gummies of every strength, flavor, shape, size, and persuasion, more than enough to rekindle your love for edibles.

Clear Bear CBD gummies Recommended product These gummy bears reminded us how much fun CBD can be. Made with quality hemp and more colors than a stained glass window. shop Clear Bear CBD gummies

While gummies are JustCBD’s signature product, we were just as impressed with their other offerings. They have a joyful variety of vapes, tinctures, and pet products to round out their roster, each made with the same attention to quality as their gummies—a big reason why we’ve included them within our top CBD brands. JustCBD believes that CBD should be fun, and their infectious joy will carry over to anyone who stops by their website.

“Who can take a sunrise and sprinkle it with dew? You, with a little help from JustCBD’s gummies.”

Why you can trust Leafly Product Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Product Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials to source products you can trust.

Jake Rosendale: Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products

Jake Rosendale is Leafly’s Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products. He’s been with Leafly since 2022, where he spends his time researching the best products in the wide world of weed. Jake’s been writing about cannabis, food, and wine in the Seattle area for 5 years. In addition to Leafly, you can find his work in Seattle Met Magazine and High Times. He loves sci-fi novels, country music, and Super Lemon Haze.

Anna Elliott: Content Editor, Brands & Products

Anna Elliott is Leafly’s Content Editor, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2021, managing and editing brand-related content and bringing the best stories on the industry’s top products to life. With a decade of experience reviewing products, covering brands, and editing stories, Anna loves talking up the people & products that make a real difference in readers’ every day. She’s found that Space Mints makes the perfect pairing for enjoying her frankly irresponsible vinyl collection.

Final thoughts

And there you have it, folks. Our recommendations for finding the very best CBD brands anywhere in the United States. Thanks to all of our top picks and their incredible products, everybody can find the CBD that helps them feel their best and curate immaculate vibes. All the relief you need is just a few clicks away, so don’t deny yourself any longer. Find your next CBD sensation today with these top CBD brands.