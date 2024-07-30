Leafly’s top 6 CBD creams of 2024

The greatest creams and balms to melt away pain and leave you feeling your best. These recommendations on the best CBD creams are made by Leafly’s Product Picks team after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

The CBD revolution in the wellness world marches on, bringing relief to millions of Americans who struggle with all sorts of common physical ailments. Creams, gels, balms, and other topicals are some of the most popular CBD products, charming consumers of all types with their ease of use and targeted effectiveness against pain and inflammation.

CBD is one of the primary compounds produced by cannabis and hemp plants, along with THC. But unlike THC, CBD doesn’t produce a feeling of being high. CBD creams, lotions, balms, or gels are infused with CBD to produce skin-friendly products that contain the medicinal properties of CBD. CBD creams are most popularly used for managing pain and inflammation.

CBD creams provide targeted relief and are an excellent choice when you want to focus the healing properties of CBD in a specific problem area rather than feel the effects throughout your body. Headaches, joint & muscle pain, menstrual cramps, and skin issues are some of the most common problems for which CBD topicals can potentially provide relief.

There are a massive amount of brands out there offering CBD creams, lotions, gels, balms, and topicals in fantastic numbers. Separating the crop from the cream of CBD creams is no easy feat—and we should know. We here at Leafly Product Picks are happy to present our picks for the very best CBD creams on the market today, recommended by our extremely well-moisturized squad.

Best CBD creams of 2024: Reviews and recommended products

Size: 1.7 fl oz | Potency: 600mg CBD | Price: $79.99

CBD Releaf Balm Recommended product If all-natural remedies are important to you and your wellness routine, then Papa & Barkley’s CBD Releaf Balm is our team’s pick for you. Papa & Barkley’s unique, chemical-free solventless extraction process does a spectacular job at preserving the cannabinoids and terpenes that make hemp products so effective, but the experts at Papa & Barkley also take particular care to save the hemp’s plant fats, phytonutrients, and chlorophyll. That means that Papa & Barkley’s has much more potent plant power than other CBD creams and balms in their league, and their products have the color to prove it. shop CBD Releaf Balm

• Solventless extraction maintains more of the natural compounds found in hemp • Time-tested, all-natural formula • High-strength formula for significant pain relief

This CBD-rich formula relaxed our team and reduced pain in our hands and joints thanks to the high-quality CBD extract. The high-strength formula did a fantastic job at remedying the little injuries we picked up over the course of our research, from cat scratches, sore muscles, aching joints, and even some small burns. In addition to 180mg CBD per 15ml jar or 600mg CBD per 50ml jar, Papa & Barkley rounds out their balm with a slew of natural ingredients including coconut oil, beeswax, and a soothing essential oil blend. Order some today and experience what Papa & Barkley’s solventless special can do for you.

“Papa & Barkley takes us closer to nature and brings us plant-powered relief.”

Leafly readers who use code LEAFLY20 at Papa & Barkley checkout will receive 20% off sitewide, except for subscription services. Click below and start saving now.

Size: 2.4 fl oz | Potency: 750mg CBD | Price: $54.99

CBD Balm Recommended product The full-spectrum CBD Balm stick is one of the leading products for hemp-based topical relief and relaxation, and our team had no trouble finding out why. Cornbread recommends this product specifically for muscle relief, and our writers certainly felt significantly better after their daily exercise with a little of Cornbread’s best applied. We found that Cornbread’s CBD Balm was a straightforward remedy that helped us with all sorts of skin issues; a member of our team who sufferers from dry skin raved about Cornbread’s balm stick’s power to assist in feeling less like the cracked ground in Death Valley. shop CBD Balm

• Dedicated to hemp culture & tradition • Convenient roll-on stick allows for increased portability • Recently strengthened formula

Cornbread Hemp has recently strengthened their formula, increasing the amount of CBD by 50%, meaning each stick contains a stunning 750mg of CBD total, with around 25mg CBD and 1mg THC per serving. With that much Kentucky-bred CBD (and a touch of THC due to Cornbread’s full-spectrum extraction process) even the most persistent of aches and pains will melt away, inducing a gentle relief that Cornbread’s customers rave about. Peppermint and Arcina root round out the active ingredients in this product, an inspired pairing that helps reduce inflammation and assist in pain relief.

“Cornbread Hemp’s respect for hemp history makes them one of the most authentic groups in the game.”

Size: 2 fl oz | Potency: 1500mg CBD | Price: $55.00

CBD Cream Recommended product Meet the new star of your skincare regimen. BATCH’s CBD Cream combines organic aloe and a soothing blend of essential oils, including organic jojoba and peppermint oil with 1500mg of CBD derived from BATCH’s finest Wisconsin-grown hemp. This combo forms a delightfully soothing cream that easily melts into your skin, helping to revitalize tired, dry, or cracked skin all over your body. shop CBD Cream

• Company culture prizes the efficacy of products • Mixture of essential oils and CBD leads to a uniquely restorative cream • Able to be chilled for an even more refreshing experience

We found that BATCH’s cream was well deserving of a new home on our bedside tables and bathroom vanities, but the cream really comes alive after being briefly refrigerated before use. Chilling our CBD cream before we applied it to our dry skin left us feeling doubly refreshed, and gave us a noticeable feeling of relief the second the chilled cream made contact. If you have long struggled to find the perfect cream to help your dry skin, give BATCH CBD Cream a try—it may just be the last thing you need to complete your perfect skincare routine.

“BATCH makes hemp luxurious, a true treat for the senses.”

BATCH is offering Leafly readers an exclusive 20% off discount on both one-time purchases and subscriptions. That’s right, you’ll be able to save even on a monthly subscription to your favorite BATCH products with code LEAFLY. Click the link below and start your BATCH adventure.

Size: 3.4 fl oz | Potency: 750mg CBD | Price: $69.95

CBD Cooling Cream Recommended product A godsend for athletes, or anyone trying to keep active and prioritize their health, Vena’s CBD Cooling Cream is our team’s pick for targeted inflammation relief. Vena’s fast-acting cream contains both arnica and menthol in addition to 750mg of CBD, making it one of the most soothing creams we found in our research. Our team discovered that just a couple pumps of Vena’s formula supplied immediate relief to inflamed skin, the combination of menthol and CBD proving more than a match for our post-workout soreness. shop CBD Cooling Cream

• Active ingredients include arnica and menthol • Near instantaneous relief • Specially formulated for post-workout use

Vena’s Cooling Cream isn’t just for post-workout, although it might excel in that role. This cooling cream can also help relieve all your various aches won throughout your life. We found the relief offered by Vena’s product to be near instantaneous—one of our writers strongly recommends the product as an ideal aid for small burns acquired in the kitchen, or from a persistent sunburn.

“We love Vena for helping us take better care of ourselves and feel like divas doing it.”

Use code LEAFLY25 for 25% off your one-time purchase at checkout. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Excludes bundles and subscriptions.

Size: 8.5 fl oz | Potency: 1000mg CBG + 400mg THC + 1000mg CBD | Price: $79.00

CBG+CBD+THC Rapid Relief Gel Recommended product We know, we know, this product is billed as a gel (technically a cooling topical), and not a true cream. But, when it comes to pain relief, it doesn’t really matter what you call it—Rare Cannabinoid Company’s Rapid Relief Gel has got restoration and remedy in spades. Each bottle has 1000mg of CBG, 1000mg of CBD, and 400mg of hemp delta-9 THC, in addition to Rare Cannabinoid Company’s unique alchemy of arnica, horsetail, and gotu kola. This fusion of active ingredients left our team completely free from the moderate aches that pain our waking hours, from post-exercise soreness to more significant bumps, without the unpleasant oily residue sometimes left by lesser topicals. shop Rapid Relief Gel

• Features 1000mg of CBD, 1000mg of CBG, and 400mg delta-9 THC • Incredibly fast-acting, versatile pain relief • Rubs in easily without leaving oily residue

If you’re unfamiliar, CBG is one of the most promising minor cannabinoids that’s recently gained a newfound level of prominence and a cousin of CBD that has been shown to have a particular skill at reducing inflammation. This means that Rare Cannabinoid Company have truly covered all the bases with their Rapid Relief Gel, and our team could truly tell the difference. For our injury-prone writers, Rare Cannabinoid Company’s Rapid Relief Gel quickly became an essential part of both medicine cabinets and outdoor bags, and it can be your companion as well.

“Rare Cannabinoid Company never stops surprising us. If there’s a next big thing coming, Rare Cannabinoid Company is working on it right now.”

Size: 1.7 fl oz | Potency: 500mg CBD | Price: $39.99

Rapid Recovery Cream Recommended product Medterra’s Rapid Recovery Cream is powered by a blend of four active ingredients: arnica extract, coconut alcohol, rice bran extract, and, as you may have guessed, 500mg of premium CBD. This fabulous foursome makes for a real all-star team when it comes to recovering after a period of intense physical activity, and also provides some significant relief from bug bites, burns, and bruises. Our writers found in particular that a dollop of Medterra’s Rapid Recovery cream applied to the back of our hands did wonders for our hard-typing fingers at the end of a long day. shop Rapid Recovery Cream

• Subscribe and save with monthly delivery service • Four active ingredients provide deep, soothing relief • Available in a variety of sizes and potencies

To make your life even easier and less stressful, Medterra also offers a subscription service that will make sure you’re always well-stocked with CBD relief. The best part? It’s also one of the best deals that Medterra offers; if you subscribe to have Medterra Rapid Recovery Cream delivered to your door once per month, you’ll only pay $27.99 per 500mg can. That is an absolutely ludicrous deal, and one that can only come from the minds that make Medterra special.

“When it comes to consistency, quality, and affordability, Medterra never disappoints.”

Medterra is offering Leafly readers an exclusive discount. When you check out, use code LEAFLY25 to get 25% off your one-time purchase.

Why you can trust Leafly Product Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Product Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials to source products you can trust.

Jake Rosendale: Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products

Jake Rosendale is Leafly’s Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products. He’s been with Leafly since 2022, where he spends his time researching the best products in the wide world of weed. Jake’s been writing about cannabis, food, and wine in the Seattle area for 5 years. In addition to Leafly, you can find his work in Seattle Met Magazine and High Times. He loves sci-fi novels, country music, and Super Lemon Haze.

Anna Elliott: Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products

Anna Elliott is Leafly’s Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2021, managing and editing brand-related content and bringing the best stories on the industry’s top products to life. With a decade of experience reviewing products, covering brands, and editing stories, Anna loves talking up the people & products that make a real difference in readers’ every day. She’s found that Space Mints makes the perfect pairing for enjoying her frankly irresponsible vinyl collection.

Final thoughts

There you have it, our breakdown of the very best CBD creams, balms, and gels available on the market today. If you’ve got a passion for skincare, CBD, creams, or even lists, then check back on this page often and see what new favorites we’ve uncovered. And while you’re here, make sure to check out the rest of our recommendations on the Leafly Product Picks page and make our expertise your own. Be well!

