The 7 best CBD gummies for sleep 2024

It’s never been more difficult to get a good night’s rest, and millions of Americans are turning to CBD sleep gummies to ensure they wake up feeling refreshed. With more and more CBD brands coming around every single day, it can be difficult to parse which brand offers the gummy of your dreams.

A quick look at the best CBD gummies for sleep

Best value CBD sleep gummies: five

Best D-9 THC + CBD sleep gummies: Apollo

Best CBD sleep gummies for quieting racing thoughts: Vena

Best full-spectrum CBD sleep gummies: Cornbread Hemp

Best tasting CBD sleep gummies: BATCH

Best minor cannabinoid blend: Rare Cannabinoid Company

Best solventless CBD sleep gummies: Papa & Barkley

We here at Leafly have been doing the not-so-hard work of testing gummies and catching Z’s, and we’re happy to report that we’ve assembled a list of the very best of the bunch. You can trust every gummy on this list to help you wake up rested and fall asleep easily, no sheep counting required. Read on to find the greatest sleep helpers since warm milk and cookies.

In this best list, you’ll be able to peruse brands that particularly excel in a range of categories, hear from our team of testers, and get recommendations for top products.

Best CBD sleep gummies of 2024: Reviews and recommended products

• Incredibly potent gummies for low cost • Even bigger savings when you sign up for the monthly subscription service • Includes 3mg melatonin and 100mg L-Theanine

With a jaw-dropping 55mg of CBD per gummy at an equally stunning price, five is our pick for the most economical choice for CBD-enhanced sleep. These gummies are as delicious as they are potent, and they’re plenty potent.

knockout gummies Recommended product With twice the amount of CBD per gummy as five’s also excellent standard full-spectrum sleep gummies, this ‘knockout’ blend was greatly appreciated by those in our team with higher tolerances. It can be tough to find a product that caters to the experienced CBD consumer, and the fact that five offers gummies so potent for such an affordable price means that the true CBD-heads can rest easy knowing that they’re saving on their sleep. shop knockout gummies

“The aptly-named Knockout gummies from five put us down for the count, at a a price that’ll make any budget a bit less of a nightmare.”

• 10mg of delta-9 THC helps relieve stress in both body and mind with a gentle high • Available in 20, 40, and 60-count sizes • Fantastic berry flavor

A little bit of hemp delta-9 taken before bedtime can be the perfect catalyst to put the cares of the day away, and it’s hard to find a better place to get D-9 than the master of all hemp-derived THC products, Apollo. Apollo’s sleep gummies combine 25mg of calming CBD, 3mg of melatonin to encourage restful sleep, and a delightful 10mg of high-quality hemp delta-9 THC.

Sleep Gummies Recommended product We found that Apollo’s gummies helped us blissfully vibe out when our heads hit the pillow and tasted great to boot. Our writers loved the gentle body high that helped melt away any minor aches and pains that could keep us awake and dissipated into a wakeful clarity in the morning. shop Sleep Gummies

“While most of Apollo’s D-9 products are more helpful for blasting off than coming down, these gummies had us saying ‘Goodnight, Moon’.”

• 50mg CBD, 5mg D-9 THC, 5mg melatonin formula • 30 day money back guarantee • Vegan and cruelty-free

Vena has immaculate vibes, it’s indisputable. Their whole modus operandi revolves around resolving stress, increasing wellness, and helping customers find the right CBD product for them. So, when it comes to the gummy that best helped us put our troubled thoughts away for the day, it’s no surprise Vena beat out the competition. Between the cannabinoid combinations, the dreamy blackberry flavor, and the potent aroma, these gummies helped us banish stress each night.

Lights Out Extra Strength Sleep Gummies Recommended product The Lights Out gummies are more than their parts in the same way that salsa is an awful lot more than tomatoes and peppers. It really does come down to vibes; cracking the seal on your jar of Vena gummies will let you know that you’re about to enter a luxurious world far beyond the stressors of modern life. All you need to do is savor the blackberry flavor, put you cellphone on silent, and let anxious feelings drift away. shop Lights Out gummies

“Vena’s gummies make us feel like VIPs, even in our slippers. You simply can’t have a Vena gummy in your mouth and stress on your mind.”

• Uses full spectrum extract derived from high-quality hemp flowers • Melatonin-free formula • USDA certified organic

Nobody knows hemp like Cornbread Hemp. They are the able stewards of a hemp legacy dating back hundreds of years, and they take pains to treat the plant with the respect it richly deserves. Cornbread’s full-spectrum sleep gummies faithfully represent the best of their Kentucky-grown, USDA-certified organic hemp. If you value all the nuances of quality hemp, then you’ve got a friend in Cornbread.

CBD Sleep Gummies Recommended product Cornbread bolsters the 25mg of CBD and 1mg of delta-9 THC with a bevy of all-natural ingredients including chamomile, lavender, and valerian root. This combo did wonderful things for the quality of our sleep; the gentle, earthy ingredients helped us drift off every night perfectly. We didn’t miss the notable absence of melatonin from Cornbread’s gummies; the balanced blend of cannabinoids was more than enough for us. shop CBD Sleep Gummies

“Cornbread is the last word on wholesome, organic hemp. If your grandmother made CBD gummies, they’d taste like this.”

• Incredible raspberry flavor • Available monthly through BATCH’s subscription service • Excellent mix of cannabinoids and amino acids

Does anything beat a sweet midnight treat before bed? Not in our estimation, and judging by the flavor that BATCH packed into their gummies, not in their estimation either. BATCH’s sleep gummies were our team’s absolute favorite when it came to taste, consistency, and fun. Thanks to Batch, we were looking forward to turning in at the end of the night just so we could have another guilt-free gummy. That isn’t to say that these gummies are lightweights in the sleep department as you can see from this ingredient blend.

Nighttime CBD+CBN Gummies Recommended product The entourage effect encouraged by the mix of 25mg CBD and 15mg CBN means that these little raspberry squares are more than enough to help you wind down. In addition to the cannabinoids, each gummy also contains 25mg of passion flower extract and 50mg of L-Theanine, a powerful bonus to ensure you stay asleep all night long. shop Nighttime CBD+CBN Gummies

“We struggled to keep ourselves from eating more than one per night. Thanks to BATCH, we were going to bed at 8:00 p.m. just to get our gummy that much earlier.”

• Masterfully incorporates CBN • Excellent huckleberry flavor • All-natural, organic ingredients

The past few years of experimentation have unearthed an astounding amount of knowledge regarding hemp and cannabis. One of our favorite brands applying the knowledge of this golden age is Rare Cannabinoid Company, a Hawaii-based small business that produces some of the most innovative and effective minor cannabinoid blends that can be found. The apothecary with a love for natural ingredients consistently delivers products that redefine what we think hemp is capable of.

THC+CBN Sleep Gummies Recommended product When we got our hands on Rare Cannabinoid Company’s sleep gummies, we knew they’d be something great. We found that the blend of 30mg CBN and 10mg of calming delta-9 THC per gummy was simply ideal for a slow glide into bed at the end of a long day. Rare Cannabinoid’s team has created a gummy that subtly and naturally encourages your body to rest without bringing on an unpleasant “stoney” feeling. And all that wrapped up in a delectable huckleberry package to help it go down easy, making it one of the best-tasting gummies on our list as well. shop THC+CBN Sleep Gummies

“Incredible things are happening out in paradise, folks. Rare Cannabinoid Company is the best in the business at cooking up blends that are greater than the sum of their parts.”

• Fair Trade Certified • Sourced from non-GMO hemp • Unique solventless extraction process

Organic means something special to Papa & Barkley. They’re one of the few CBD brands out there that exclusively sells CBD that has been extracted without using chemical solvents, and man, could we ever taste the difference.

CBD CBN Sleep Releaf Gummies Recommended product A serving of Papa & Barkley’s Sleep Releaf Gummies contains 30mg CBD, solventlessly derived from P&B’s incredible hemp, with an additional 2mg of CBN for a little bit of extra calming capabilities. We found that the blackberry and elderberry flavor combination was an excellent not-too-sweet-before-bed treat. We also slept through the night without incident, comforted by the soothing knowledge that Papa & Barkley’s gummies are completely chemical-free. That sounds like the stuff that sweet dreams are made of to us. shop Sleep Releaf Gummies

“Potent enough to put us to bed without making us groggy, tasty enough to look forward to without being tooth-achingly sweet, and all without a single molecule of butane in sight. Papa & Barkley are the real deal.”

Why you can trust Leafly Product Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Product Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials to source products you can trust.

Jake Rosendale: Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products

Jake Rosendale is Leafly’s Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products. He’s been with Leafly since 2022, where he spends his time researching the best products in the wide world of weed. Jake’s been writing about cannabis, food, and wine in the Seattle area for 5 years. In addition to Leafly, you can find his work in Seattle Met Magazine and High Times. He loves sci-fi novels, country music, and Super Lemon Haze.

Anna Elliott: Content Editor, Brands & Products

Anna Elliott is Leafly’s Content Editor, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2021, managing and editing brand-related content and bringing the best stories on the industry’s top products to life. With a decade of experience reviewing products, covering brands, and editing stories, Anna loves talking up the people & products that make a real difference in readers’ every day. She’s found that Space Mints makes the perfect pairing for enjoying her frankly irresponsible vinyl collection.

Final thoughts

And there you have it, our picks for the best CBD gummies for sleep. All you need to do now is brush your teeth, wash your face, set your alarm, and see what a huge difference CBD-enhanced sleep can make. Any brand on this list is well deserving of your hard-earned dollars, and more than capable of helping you sleep on a level that you’ve never managed before.

