America’s cannabis dispensary grand openings for January 2025

Dr. Greenthumb’s cultivates a new following in Santa Maria. O’ahu patients say aloha to the island’s tenth dispensary. And Louisiana’s new 10,000-square-foot superstore opens its doors in Lake Charles. Here are the new dispensaries openings across America this month.

California

Dr. Greenthumb’s—Santa Maria, CA. Opened Dec. 7. Buying cannabis from a chain owned by a member of hip hop group Cypress Hill just feels right. Owned by rapper B Real, Dr. Greenthumb’s is a popular chain of cannabis dispensaries named for the group’s 1998 ode to cultivating chronic. Their newest location — the chain’s seventh to open in California — brings the familiar touch of expert budtenders and exceptional product to the good people of Orcutt. 1604 East Clark Ave, Ste 101, Santa Maria.

Red Falcon Yucca Valley Dispensary— Yucca Valley, CA. Opened Dec. 7. Residents of Yucca Valley had an additional reason to celebrate this holiday season with the debut of the area’s first legal cannabis dispensary. Run by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, the shop is set to feature products made exclusively in-house within the Coachella Valley. With the opening of their Yucca Valley location, the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians is now overseeing three Red Falcon Dispensary stores in southern California. 54929 29 Palms Hwy, Yucca Valley.

Connecticut

Shangri-La—Norwalk, CT. Opened Nov. 26. You’ll have no trouble spotting the bold pink and purple paint marking Norwalk’s newest dispensary. Marking the third — and final — dispensary to be allowed to open in the city, Shangri-La features a “candy-colored drive-thru” and a retail space infused with a diverse inventory of cannabis products. The opening of Shangri-La will serve as the chain’s second Norwalk location, joining a previously opened store at 430 Main Ave. 75 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk. shangriladispensaries.com/norwalk-shop/

Florida

Planet 13—Gulf Breeze, FL. Opened Dec. 18. Continuing their aggressive expansion into the Sunshine State, Planet 13 opened their 29th dispensary in Florida late last month. Located “within proximity of Pensacola’s iconic white sand beaches [and] historic downtown,” Planet 13’s Gulf Breeze location will serve the metro area’s growing medical cannabis community with conveniences that include express pick-up and drive-thru options. 2871 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze.

Hawaii

Cure Oahu—Kailua, HI. Opened Dec. 5. Qualified patients seeking medical cannabis in Kailua can now head to Cure O’ahu: the brand’s third store to open on the island so far. Marking O’ahu’s tenth dispensary to open to date, Cure O’ahu’s Kailua will carry forward with a mission to provide much-needed access to patients on the windward side of Oahu,” per Liam Gimon, Hawaii’s DOH Dispensary Licensing Supervisor. 70 Kihapai Street, Kailua.

Illinois

Beyond/Hello—Peoria, IL. Opened Dec. 13. Bid a welcome salutation to Beyond/Hello, Peoria’s fifth of sixth permitted dispensaries to open in the area. Making its debut just in time for the December holidays, Beyond/Hello is now overseeing five dispensaries across Illinois. Their Peoria location promises a LGBTQ+ friendly atmosphere, free parking, and a “wide range of cannabis products from nearly all IL grower processors and vendors.” 7620 IL-91 Suite A, Peoria.

Terrabis—Dixon, IL. Opened Dec. 21. Cannabis dispensary chain Terrabis continued its expansion into Illinois with the opening of its third store. Located in Dixon, the latest Terrabis location’s amenities include a customer loyalty program and a menu stocked with the best in local flower. Customers seeking additional cannabis products will find a hearty selection of pre-rolls, vape carts, edibles, and topicals available as well. 1679 S. Galena Ave., Dixon.

Louisiana

Good Day Farm—Lake Charles, LA. Opened Dec. 4. A new era is dawning with the opening of Good Day Farm in Lake Charles, which is being billed as “[the] largest medical cannabis dispensary in the South.” Clocking in at a staggering 10,000 square feet, Good Day Farm is counting on a colossal footprint paired with a generous inventory that includes “award-winning gummies, premium flower, flavorful vapes and convenient, bestselling pre-rolls.” Qualified patients can make purchases in-store, by drive-thru, or via Good Day Farm’s discreet delivery service. 3005 L’Auberge Blvd, Lake Charles.

New Jersey

Herbs Premium—Somerset, NJ. Opened Dec. 9. Residents of Somerset welcomed a new “go-to destination for elevated cannabis experiences” with the opening of Herbs Premium. Conceived as “a shared dream among close-knit family friends,” Herbs Premium was conceived as “a space that feels more like a high-end retreat than a typical dispensary.” At Herb Premium, customers can take pleasure in speaking with experts who care, choosing between top-quality brands, and shopping at a store that supports the Somerset community through local initiatives. 757 Franklin Blvd, Somerset.

New York

Grass & Goodness— Schenectady, NY. Opened Nov. 30. Inspired by their own experiences overcoming personal struggles with the help of cannabis, Grass & Goodness is owned by a father-and-son team and staffed with trained cannabis experts. Grass & Goodness promises “a healthy dose of good vibes” and “the highest quality products from our local partners.” The shop’s offerings also include a dedicated community space that regularly plays host to educational events and yoga classes. 1650 Crane Street, Schenectady.

Domes Dispensary—Kingston, NY. Opened Nov. 30. You won’t find many dispensaries that can claim to look as cool as New York’s Domes Dispensary. Located off Route 28 near Woodstock, the Hudson Valley store consists of two connected geodesic domes. Beyond its gorgeous geometric design, Domes Dispensary sports a tantalizing menu of legal cannabis products that includes a variety of flower, tinctures, concentrates, and more. 268 Forest Hill Drive, Kingston.

Fireleaf—Brooklyn, NY. Opened Nov. 30. Trinidadian-American lawyer Vaughn Mayers saw a long saga draw to a joyful close with the opening of Fireleaf Dispensary in late November. Mayers has formerly faced legal troubles related to cannabis, making the long-awaited launch of his legal dispensary in Brooklyn, New York a true cause for jubilation. “It was a really hurtful thing, growing up in the streets of Brooklyn,” Mayers told a reporter from Caribbean Life at his store’s grand opening. “This is a reparative moment for me.” 2102 Ralph Avenue, Brooklyn.

Texas

Texas Original—The Woodlands, TX. Opened Dec. 9. Getting medical cannabis in Texas has gone from a surefire felony to a legal right, leaving the door wide open for qualified patients to finally enjoy consistent access to quality products. For those who reside in The Woodlands, the arrival of Texas Original is big news. Now open three days a week, the chain — currently the leading licensed medical cannabis dispensary service in Texas — hopes its newest location will make life easier for patients in the Houston area. 1500 Research Forest Dr, Ste 120, The Woodlands.

