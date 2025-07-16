By: Robb Reefa

Being the best isn’t all about numbers. With close to 1,000 brands now available on New York dispensary shelves, Budtenders and Buyers are smoking ’em all–in search of NY’s very best strains, growers, and brands. With the most smokers per capita in the world, and over 420 legal dispensaries now open, New York’s legal industry promises plenty of smoke ahead. Here’s your summer guide to New York’s best bud.

Rec Roots

(Rec Roots)

Benny The Butcher’s new “Benny Batch” is a top-seller at dozens of dispensaries, including JFK Cannabis, located directly next to Kennedy Airport. At JFK, top shelf clients are pointed straight to Benny’s Batch. “It took me three months to build my menu,” said JFK owner and buyer Nnamdi Ukasoanya, who takes pride in curating local heat like Rec Roots over hype. The Rec Roots menu also boasts strains like NY#5 (their first pheno-hunted strain), Jezus Juice, and Benny’s Batch. Not to mention, the company is run by true OGs of the New York legacy community. With top genetics that keep smokers stuck, and exclusive events coming with Benny, Leafly and New York’s top dispensaries.

Vitabudz

(courtesy of Vitabudz)

Our friends at RNR dispensary swear by Vitabudz. The legacy brand boasts clean grow techniques and a growing selection of strains. They’re launching a micro-operation soon that will include a retail store. But until then, they’re selling fast in dozens of dispensaries from upstate to downtown.

1937

(Leafly)

JFK Buds carries 14 strains of 1937. And they swear they’re all gas. Looking for quality indoor with a wide selection and fair price point? 1937 checks all boxes. The JFK teams holds 1937 as the bar setter for their whole menu. As more stores get hip, you should stock up before they sell out everywhere.

DOJA

(courtesy of DOJA)

Whether you go to Happy Munkey Dyckman uptown, or Torches by Polanco Brothers downtown, budtenders are raving about DOJA’s New York offering. DOJA is one of the world’s most respected flower brands. And now it’s finally available in New York dispensaries. Find DOJA strains Gelonade, Permanant Marker and Giraffe Puzzy now at Torches by Polanco Brothers in Midtown or Happy Munkey Uptown.

(courtesy of The Mechanic Farm)

This craft quality grower made a huge name for himself on the legacy market over the years. Now he’s partnering with top dispensaries like Good Grades and Torches for limited drops in the legal market. His first run sold out in a few hours earlier this month. Stay tuned to Good Grades and Torches on Leafly for menu updates and restocks from The Mechanic.

Hashtag Honey

(Hashtag Honey)

Don’t let the sweet name fool you. This is one of New York’s most potent flower brands. If high-THC indoor is your speed, Hashtag Honey won’t disappoint. Triple Diesel and Strawberry Diesel are top sellers at Culture House and other stores that specialize in top tier flower.

Noizey

(Noizey)

This is a staff pick at Valley Greens thanks to low price, high potency, and that extra .5g blessing in every jar.

Tarot Tokes

(Tarot Tokes)

Tarot Tokes leans into the mysticism of cannabis. The brand works with the cultivator Java Sprout Farm to curate strains that complement various cards from the Tarot deck. Tarot is a centuries-old practice that uses cards and their meanings to tell people’s fortunes or clarify aspects of their lives, and cannabis can work much in the same way. Each strain embodies the card on the packaging; one of their most popular offerings, the sativa-dominant Lilac Diesel, is The Sun card, which reflects its vitality and energizing effects. Others on their roster: Priestess Haze (The Queen), Chemdog (The Emperor), RS11 (The Chariot), and Sour Hour (The Fool).

Rolling Green

Rolling Green’s Lemon Cherry Gelato is a staple at some of NY’s top dispensaries. (courtesy of Rolling Green)

Rolling Green may be the most respected brand among budtenders in New York, based on our research. No matter who we talked to, Rolling Green got a nod in the discussion for best flower in New York state dispensaries. They aren’t hard to find. Hit the button to roll with the best.

Synergy

(courtesy of Synergy and The Bronx Joint)

Synergy’s dialed in on the strains high-end smokers are looking for. Sweet and pungent genetics like Blue Gushers, Sour Space Rocks, and Pink Guava Synergy are available now in The Bronx (The Bronx Joint, Bleu Leaf), Manhattan (Torches NYC by Polanco Brothers), Queens (Weedside), satisfying the real Zaza lovers city-wide. They just dropped pre-rolls, too, for a more convenient, lower-cost option.

(courtesy of RYTHM)

The team at Nicklz shared some RYTHM flower on a night out. We were impressed by the nug structure and terps on the Zoap and Animal Mintz strains. Available statewide, click below to find RYTHM at a nearby dispensary on Leafly.

STA Exotic (cultivated by Torrwood Farm)

“We’re never going to be the Walmart of cannabis,” says Torrwood Farm owner Lucas Kerr. “But we don’t want to be a mom and pop. We want to be somewhere in the middle.” (Torrwood Farm)

Cultivated by Torrwood Farm, New Yorkers are grabbing STA Exotic’s premium flower and infused pre-rolls by the handful. Grown in 200-year old living soil, STA livest up to its exotic name.

SUPER DOPE

(courtesy of SUPER DOPE)

I recently tried this brand SUPER DOPE from Good Grades and gave it a great review overall. They got pulled from shelves momentarily, due to censorship on their Hentai-themed packaging. But more drops are coming from this high-demand craft quality brand. Happy Munkey (Inwood) also carries this super rare brand.

Heady Tree

According to cannabis sales data platform Headset, Heady Tree is one of New York’s bestselling cannabis brand, namely the strain Blue Lobster. Blue Lobster was bred by Maine Trees, drawing on two strains from the acclaimed Chris Compound during his time with Compound Genetics. The strain has made waves on the cannabis cup circuit and pages of weed magazines alike. Blue Lobster is currently one the most searched strains by Leafly users in New York. It’s a testament to Heady Tree’s eye for unique terpene profiles and strains that don’t always get the hype that the Gelatos and Diesels do. Their offerings of flower eighths, quarters, half-ounces and prerolls include numerous strains we’ve highlighted throughout the year, like Blue Zushi, Glitterbomb, our 2024 Strain of the Year Super Boof, Peach Pie, and Tangie Colada.

(courtesy of Sensei Cultivation)

This micro-license brand has been around for years in New York’s legacy space. Their first legal release is a hit, and shows steady development over the years. The Sensei Cult always puts cannabis above clout. And that dedication translates to their legal flower.

Leal Organics

(Sapphire Farms)

Leal does it better than most. Which is impressive for the volume of flower they produce. The attention to detail is pristine according to the budtenders and buyers we spoke to at New York dispensaries. This is the flagship brand for Sapphire Farms, a 100-acre grow upstate in Newfield.

Doobie Labs

(courtesy of Doobie Labs)

No hesitation. Doobie Labs is one of the most popular brands on New York dispensary shelves thanks to rare strains like Blue Lobster (one of NY’s most-searched strains on Leafly). According to budtenders, Doobie Labs is an instant buy for true tokers in New York.

With strains like Wet Dream and WAP, Zizzle is flying off of shelves. Their whole flower eighths are a cut above most brands. And they’re not hard to find statewide. Next time you’re in Queens, stop by House of Strains for one of the state’s best selections of Zizzle flower.

Ghost.

Strains like Hot Glue and BBK are some of Ghost’s best sellers. Their 7-gram jars are supernatural, according to our friends at House of Strains.