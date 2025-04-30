Challenging the way Boston’s cannabis consumers think about their old plug, Green Flash Delivery is redefining convenience, quality, and community in the local weed scene. Operating out of a 2,000-square-foot warehouse in Roxbury, this fast-growing service offers a curated selection of products from over 30 top-tier brands and suppliers.

At its core, Green Flash is the vision of Mario Signore and Duane Edward Osborn—a dynamic duo blending expertise in cultivation with a sharp eye for streamlined delivery. Together, they’re not just running a business; they’re building a brand rooted in authenticity, accessibility, and the culture of Boston cannabis.

Born in Roxbury, built for change

By launching a cannabis business in his own backyard, Osborn is not only taking advantage of Massachusetts’ social equity programs but also creating opportunities for those who have long been shut out of the legal economy.

For Mario and Duane, the opportunity for a weed delivery business in a city like Boston was a no-brainer. With a dense population, a thriving university scene, and limited retail storefronts, the demand for convenient cannabis access was clear.

The choice to establish Green Flash in Roxbury was more than a business decision—it was a commitment to the community. For Duane, Roxbury isn’t just where he grew up; it’s a historically Black neighborhood deeply affected by the war on drugs.

Generations of men in the area have faced incarceration, leaving them with criminal records that make finding employment nearly impossible.

Beyond job creation, Green Flash is invested in supporting Roxbury’s broader social and economic well-being. The company prioritizes hiring locally, working with community organizations, and addressing issues like the opioid crisis, which has hit the neighborhood hard. While state regulations prevent hiring people in recovery to handle cannabis directly, Green Flash finds other ways to provide employment, from building renovations to neighborhood cleanups.

Osborn’s nonprofit, the Black Net Worth Development Association, works to close Boston’s staggering racial wealth gap by promoting Black homeownership. For Green Flash, success isn’t just about selling cannabis—it’s about creating lasting change in Roxbury.

The evolution of cannabis delivery in Boston

The Green Flash team also recognized a gap in the market: while dispensaries catered to walk-in customers, many consumers preferred the privacy and convenience of home delivery.



For decades, the cannabis market in neighborhoods like Roxbury, Dorchester, and Southie operated in familiar, underground ways—buyers relied on personal connections, transactions happened behind closed doors, and paranoia was part of the process. But as legal cannabis delivery services take hold, the landscape is shifting.

Drawn in by competitive prices, reliability, and a level of professionalism the legacy market never offered, Green Flash is attracting new and longtime consumers alike. “People like buying from us because we’re dependable. We don’t make people wait for hours,” Mario explains. “No awkward exchanges, no pressure to smoke just to prove yourself. Just good service.”

Curating the perfect cannabis experience

The selection from your old plug probably pales in comparison to what’s on offer from Green Flash, where every strain, edible, and vape in their lineup is chosen with intention. They prioritize craft growers and independent brands, selecting products from those who have deep roots in the traditional market and a genuine respect for cannabis culture.

They prioritize craft growers and independent brands, selecting products from those who have deep roots in the traditional market and a genuine respect for cannabis culture.

Customer favorites include wood-tip pre-rolled blunts from Blossom, premium flower from Trade Routes, and top-tier vapes from trusted cultivators. By curating a selection that balances quality, authenticity, and customer demand, Green Flash ensures that every product they offer meets the highest standards.

A key part of their approach is listening. “We talk to almost every customer,” says Mario. “A lot of them are first-timers or curious about THC. We take the time to explain things like the entourage effect and different cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, or CBD.”

Whether it’s introducing a new customer to the right strain or helping a seasoned consumer explore the benefits of minor cannabinoids, their commitment to thoughtful curation is helping reshape Boston’s cannabis culture, one conversation at a time.

Looking forward: The future of Green Flash

Since opening for business on Super Bowl Sunday 2024, Green Flash Delivery has quickly built a loyal customer base. Now they’re ready to take the next big step. So far, they’ve grown the company with minimal resources, and now they’re finally securing a marketing budget—an investment that will help them transition from walking to running.

As the industry continues to evolve, Green Flash is committed to preserving the culture that Boston’s cannabis scene has worked hard to cultivate.

Their goal is clear: to become a household name for cannabis delivery in Boston while staying true to their roots. Unlike many other cannabis businesses, Green Flash is determined to remain locally owned, hiring from within the community and reinvesting revenue back into the neighborhoods they serve.



More than just a delivery service, they see themselves as an independent voice for local consumers, free from outside influence or agendas. Their independence means they can curate products based on what their customers love—not just what the industry pushes.

“When you want your green in a flash,” they say, “you call Green Flash.” And as they continue to grow, one thing is certain: they’ll do it on their own terms, as a true Boston brand.

