The best-rated weed dispensaries in Maine for 2023

The cannabis scene in Maine is characterized by its strong emphasis on local cultivation, small-batch production, and a commitment to sustainable practices. With a deeply-rooted appreciation for craft cannabis and a focus on quality, Maine’s dispensaries offer a remarkable range of products that cater to both medical and recreational users. Since cannabis was legalized in Maine in 2020, cannabis consumers in the state have come to value a few key aspects when choosing a dispensary including organic cultivation methods, locally sourced products, and personal recommendations from bud tenders. Mainers also value dispensaries that foster a sense of community.

Today, there are over 90 medical and recreational dispensaries in Maine. If you’re on the hunt for your next dispensary home in Maine, use Leafly List as your guide. Leafly list shows you dispensaries in Maine according to top reviews and ratings left by real people on Leafly.com. Below you’ll find our most updated list of the best dispensaries in Maine, and what makes them great.

Highest-rated recreational dispensaries in Maine

Coastal Cannabis CO – Recreational 53A Chapman Street, Damariscotta, ME — recreational 4.8 (16) “Coastal Cannabis Co. is a dispensary that stands out from the rest. The friendly and knowledgeable staff make every visit a pleasure. Their warm and inviting demeanor creates a relaxed atmosphere, where customers feel comfortable and at ease. With their expert guidance, I’ve discovered specific strains that address my unique needs. The dispensary boasts an impressive selection of products, ensuring there’s something for every cannabis enthusiast. Combined with their frequent shopper rewards and regular specials, Coastal Cannabis Co. has truly become my go-to destination.” Order from Coastal Cannabis CO – Recreational

Pho King – Great Cannabis 1114 Hammond Street #2, Bangor, ME — recreational 5 (4) “Pho King Cannabis is the epitome of a hidden gem. As a regular customer, I am continually impressed by their commitment to quality products and competitive prices, surpassing other dispensaries in the area. What truly sets them apart, however, is their outstanding customer service. The staff is not only friendly but also incredibly knowledgeable, providing a welcoming and informative experience. With an extensive selection of cannabis products, better prices than competitors, and daily discounts that add excitement to each visit, Pho King Cannabis has become my go-to spot. I initially discovered them spontaneously, lured in by the attention-grabbing name, but it is their exceptional service and product expertise that keep me coming back.” Order from Pho King – Great Cannabis

All Kind Bodega 688 Congress Street, Portland, ME — recreational 5 (13) “Finally, a dispensary that doesn’t look/feel like an apple store or high-end boutique. comfortable, friendly, good prices… it really feels like a bodega and I love it.” “I always love it here. Great products and great staff!” “Pleasant, knowledgeable and efficient service” Order from All Kind Bodega

Paul’s Boutique 8 Crimson Dr. Suite 3, Windham, ME — recreational 5 (102) “We love Paul’s Boutique Dispensary. With excellent service and fantastic flower, they know what they’re doing. The THC levels in their flower are unmatched in Maine, and the quality is superb. The staff’s expertise and friendliness make each visit a pleasure, and their weed is the best I’ve had in 40 years. Paul’s stands out with their smooth customer experience and top-quality product. Their quick order fulfillment and convenient curbside option are a bonus. For exceptional service, high-quality products, and a standout experience, Paul’s Boutique is the place to go.” Order from Paul’s Boutique

Silver Therapeutics – Berwick 60 ME-236, Berwick, ME — recreational 4.9 (21) “The team at Silver Therapeutics is incredibly kind, knowledgeable, and patient, creating a welcoming atmosphere. The space itself is beautifully designed and decorated, providing an open and airy feel that adds to the overall comfort and happiness of the experience. Their menu is top-notch, offering a wide selection of high-quality products. The check-out process is a breeze, and the friendly staff who greet you by name make every visit amazing.” Order from Silver Therapeutics – Berwick

Herbal Pathways – Berwick 468 Portland St , Berwick , ME — recreational 4.9 (32) “Herbal Pathways is a delightful mom and pop dispensary staffed with friendly budtenders. Their prices surpass those of surrounding competitors, making them an obvious choice. Unlike other dispensaries charging $30 for 100mg of edibles, Herbal Pathways offers the same for just $20, a clear advantage. Shopping here is a true pleasure. The quiet and comfortable environment, coupled with an array of incredible products at unbeatable prices, earns this dispensary a well-deserved 5-star rating. I am thankful to have such a convenient option nearby. Every future dispensary visit will be measured against the high standard set by Herbal Pathways.” Order from Herbal Pathways – Berwick

Highbrow – Bath 137 Leeman Highway , Bath, ME — recreational 5 (39) “Highbrow Dispensary is a haven for both newcomers and experienced cannabis enthusiasts. The staff is not only friendly and helpful but also incredibly knowledgeable about every item in the shop. They provide genuine answers based on their personal and professional expertise. They took the time to answer all my questions and truly understood my preferences. The space is nice, too combining rustic wood elements with modern counter spaces to create a unique and cozy atmosphere. The prices are reasonable and parking is plentiful, making the entire experience convenient. I love this place! Having been a frequent shopper for the past 6 months, I can confidently say that their service and assistance are consistently fantastic.” Order from Highbrow – Bath

Belvidere Farm 185 Pleasant St., Rockland, ME — recreational 5 (6) “Belvidere Farm has become my go-to dispensary choice in Rockland. This family-owned establishment stands out with its product quality, reasonable pricing, and a highly knowledgeable staff. The shop provides a welcoming atmosphere where the people behind the counter are genuinely friendly, helpful, and easy to interact with. Without a doubt, it’s the only place I would wholeheartedly recommend to others. Adding to its appeal, Belvidere Farm is locally owned. When it comes to recreational shops in the midcoast region, Belvidere Farm takes the lead.” Order from Belvidere Farm

SeaWeed Co. – South Portland (Recreational) 185 RUNNING HILL RD, South Portland, ME — recreational 4.2 (3) “SeaWeed Co. is simply exceptional. The service provided is excellent, and the showroom is absolutely beautiful. Their selection is extensive, ranging from cartridges to flower to various types of edibles. Menus are readily available on the counter, allowing customers to browse and make informed choices. Security measures appear to be top-notch, ensuring a safe environment for all.Ordering online was a breeze, and navigating through the store was seamless yet not overly restrictive. It’s important to note that this dispensary operates on a cash-only basis, but they conveniently have an ATM on-site. I had the pleasure of visiting during their birthday bash, and I am definitely looking forward to returning.” Order from SeaWeed Co. – South Portland (Recreational)

HighNorth By Wellness Connection (REC) 29 Western Ave Unit 1&2, South Portland, ME — recreational 4.5 (36) “High North is simply the best. They went above and beyond when my cartridge broke and started leaking, promptly replacing it for me. On top of that, when I accidentally purchased the wrong size, they generously provided me with a battery that fit it perfectly, free of charge. The staff is incredibly kind, too. As a non-binary individual who uses they/them pronouns, I am accustomed to being misgendered in most places I go. However, at High North, I was never misgendered even though there was no way for them to know my pronouns. The budtender specifically used gender-neutral language when speaking with both my partner and me, leaving a lasting positive impression. High North truly goes above and beyond to create a safe and inclusive environment.” Order from HighNorth By Wellness Connection (REC)

Highest-rated medical dispensaries in Maine

Safe Alternatives 1137 Presque Isle Rd, Caribou, ME — medical 4.9 (57) “Safe Alternatives Dispensary is a private and clean haven for cannabis enthusiasts. With a great range of options available, I would confidently recommend it to friends. The staff is pleasant and easy to work with, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience. The prices offered are reasonable, especially considering the high quality of the products.” Order from Safe Alternatives

Highbrow – Waldoboro 21 Winslow Mills Rd, Waldoboro, ME — medical 5 (262) “Highbrow is an exceptional medical dispensary that truly stands out. The care, smiles, and laughs provided by their staff create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Their knowledge about the products is extensive, and their down-to-earth nature enhances the experience. With a wide variety of cannabis options available, I have the opportunity to try something new every time I visit. The bud tenders have been consistently professional and helpful during each visit. I highly recommend Highbrow to all medical cannabis users for their exceptional service, diverse selection, and friendly staff. It’s a top-notch dispensary that exceeds expectations.” More Locations: Highbrow – Topsham Order from Highbrow – Waldoboro

Earthly Delights of Maine 693 Western Ave, Manchester, ME — medical 4.8 (99) “As a woman-owned medical dispensary, Earthly Delights of Maine stands out for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The staff’s professionalism and the store’s nice selection of products at great prices further solidify its appeal. Whether you’re a regular or a first-time visitor, Earthly Delights offers a welcoming environment and top-notch service.” Order from Earthly Delights of Maine

Uncle Pete’s Re-leaf- Sanford 365 Sam Allen Road, Sanford, ME — medical 5 (26) “Uncle Pete’s Re-Leaf is the go-to dispensary for the best medical cannabis experience. Their fresh and high-quality flower, curated by Uncle Pete himself, is unmatched. The Manic Mango strain is a must-try, delivering a satisfying experience every time. With reasonable prices and exceptional customer service, Uncle Pete creates a welcoming atmosphere for all. The authenticity and passion for helping patients makes Uncle Pete’s stand out in the industry. Thank you, Uncle Pete, for consistently providing the finest medical cannabis products.” Order from Uncle Pete’s Re-leaf- Sanford

The Frost Factory 144 Water St, Hallowell, ME — medical 5 (18) “The combination of a friendly staff, diverse selection, and reasonable prices make The Frost Factory a top medical dispensary choice. Their house strains live up to the name, being frosty and meticulously grown. The pricing structure is fair, and their products are clearly marked for convenience. The store itself is captivating and offers an intriguing atmosphere. And when it comes to concentrates, The Frost Factory is unparalleled. Additionally, the flexibility of weighing out purchases based on any budget is a great feature that sets them apart.” Order from The Frost Factory

Central Maine Flower 1967 Lisbon Road Ste 2, Lewiston, ME — medical 4.9 (219) “Central Maine Flower excels in every aspect. The dispensary is clean, organized, and exudes a welcoming vibe. The staff members are not friendly and incredibly knowledgeable. Their extensive medical cannabis selection caters to all preferences, ensuring there’s something for everyone and everyone budget. I’m truly grateful for their presence.” Order from Central Maine Flower

Friend Jen and Co – Richmond 728 Main St Suite 2, Richmond, ME — medical 4.9 (24) “Friend Jen and Co. made a great first impression on my visit. The dispensary is clean, well-organized, and has a patient-oriented culture. My budtender was friendly, knowledgeable, and provided excellent assistance. The prices were more than fair, adding to the appeal of this place. It’s definitely worth giving it a try. I’ve become a loyal customer of Friend Jen and Co. since it opened. They truly value their regulars, which is something I appreciate.” Order from Friend Jen and Co – Richmond

Maine Hilljilly at Sunflower Farmacy 1367 Atlantic Highway, Northport, ME — medical 5 (15) “Maine Hillyjilly offers superior quality products across the board. The staff is knowledgeable and the selection includes certified organic options. The prices are fantastic, and they have a wide range of strains, edibles, concentrates, and tinctures. As a medical patient seeking pain management, I was impressed by the staff’s respectful treatment and their accurate recommendations for pain relief. This will definitely be a regular stop for me whenever I’m in the Northport Area. The owners and staff are friendly and helpful, and the products are of good quality at reasonable prices.” Order from Maine Hilljilly at Sunflower Farmacy

Northern Belle Holistic 408 Bath Rd, Brunswick, ME — medical 4.8 (61) “Northern Belle Holistic offers fantastic deals on shatter, making it a go-to for those looking for tasty products at the best prices in town. The staff is knowledgeable and laid-back, creating a welcoming atmosphere. The level of expertise they possess about every product is impressive, and they are patient and friendly, even with indecisive customers like myself. It’s always a pleasure to be greeted with a smile and addressed by my first name. Additionally, the owners’ dog provides adorable puppy snuggles, adding to the positive experience. Most of all, Northern Belle Holistic ensures you get the best value for your money. It’s a great little cannabis shop that deserves recognition.” Order from Northern Belle Holistic

Green Xtrax – Limerick 36 Main St, Limerick, ME — medical 5 (105) “Green Xtrax offers excellent service and creates a welcoming environment for its patients. With easy access from the street and parking available on both sides, it’s easy to get to and from the dispensary. The entrance is ground level with a few steps, making it accessible for those with assisted mobility. The prices and quality of their products are unbeatable. Ordering online is a breeze, and the staff is prompt in preparing the orders, ensuring a fast and efficient process.” Order from Green Xtrax – Limerick

Selection criteria for Leafly List for Maine

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Maine, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly, as well as other quality indicators, like reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.