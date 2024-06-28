The best-rated weed dispensaries in San Francisco for 2023

San Francisco and cannabis have a deeply intertwined cultural relationship that is unmatched anywhere else in the U.S. From the counterculture movement of the 1960s to establishing the first medical dispensary in 1992 (though it wouldn’t be legalized until 1996), San Francisco might just be the greenest city in the country. Decades later, the passion for cannabis in San Francisco not only remains strong, it’s become an essential part of the local economy resulting in some of the finest legal cannabis dispensaries on the west coast. Today, the Golden City boasts over 40 cannabis dispensaries across the Bay Area that serve both recreational patrons and medical patients.

Whether you’re a connoisseur looking for a new dispensary experience, or a cannabis tourist visiting the Golden City for the first time, Leafly calculated the numbers to find out what reviewers say are the very best dispensaries in San Francisco. Our newly updated Leafly List features the top dispensaries in San Francisco for 2023 based on dispensary reviews and ratings on Leafly.com.

Related San Francisco decriminalizes psychedelics

Highest-rated dispensaries in San Francisco

San Franciscans value dispensaries with competitive deals, product transparency, and quick service.

Solful – San Francisco 900 Irving Street San Francisco, San Francisco, CA — recreational 5 (1) Solful, nestled at the vibrant intersection of 10th and Irving in the Inner Sunset, is a refreshing addition to the neighborhood’s cannabis landscape. From the moment you step in, the store captivates with its unique features, like the ingenious smell boxes that house their flower varieties. Not only do these boxes offer a sensory delight by allowing patrons to take in the full aroma of the buds, but they also come equipped with built-in magnifying glasses, ensuring customers get an up-close look at the flower’s intricate details. The store layout is remarkably organized, simplifying the shopping experience for both seasoned connoisseurs and newbies. Every corner showcases a broad spectrum of cannabis products, ranging from invigorating drinks and potent concentrates to an expansive array of edibles, pre-rolls, and more. The attention to detail is apparent, from the thoughtfully curated product presentations to their comprehensive loyalty program, which offers generous rewards like a $12 discount. What truly sets Solful apart is its unwavering commitment to transparency. There’s a palpable emphasis on educating customers about product sourcing, evident in the intricate maps that trace back to the originating farms. This openness is a testament to their dedication to providing high-quality, sun-grown cannabis from brands and growers genuinely passionate about their craft. Order from Solful – San Francisco

DUBE Delivery – San Francisco San Francisco , CA — undefined 5 (2) Navigating the world of cannabis can be a daunting task, especially for those unfamiliar with the terrain. This is where DUBE Delivery distinguishes itself. Instead of leaving novices feeling overwhelmed or uneasy with the weed delivery process, DUBE prioritizes education and patience. Every inquiry, whether from seasoned aficionados or newcomers, is met with detailed guidance. Their team ensures that every individual understands their choices, especially when seeking products for specific needs such as sleep or pain relief. Service efficiency is another hallmark of DUBE Delivery. In a region as vibrant as the Bay Area, timely and friendly deliveries stand out. While most would consider punctual order fulfillment a basic standard, DUBE elevates this by guaranteeing a smooth, hassle-free experience from start to finish. With so many options available in the Bay Area, DUBE Delivery sets itself apart by merging top-tier customer service with prompt and reliable deliveries. Their dedication to excellence in both product offerings and service ensures they’re not just an option, but a top recommendation for cannabis delivery in the region. Order from DUBE Delivery – San Francisco

Eureka Sky 3989 17th St, San Francisco, CA — recreational 5 (1) Eureka Sky is a reflection of San Francisco’s rich cannabis heritage, catering to the evolving preferences of today’s consumers. The store resonates with authenticity and expertise. Notably, their commitment to supporting local growers shines through in their curated collection, especially with the selection of full sun & greenhouse flowers originating from the esteemed Santa Cruz region. Stepping into Eureka Sky, visitors are immediately greeted by an inviting ambiance. The seamless entry process and the warmth of the staff, both two-legged and four-legged, exemplify hospitality. This attention to detail and service extends beyond their product offerings. The space is immaculate and aesthetically pleasing. It creates a positive shopping environment that many say is one of the best, not just in the cannabis sector but across retail in general. Another admirable feature of Eureka Sky is ongoing promotions and tailored discounts. Whether it’s for seniors, medical patients, or veterans, there’s an appreciation for every segment of their customer base. For both seasoned cannabis connoisseurs and those just beginning their journey, Eureka Sky offers an unparalleled shopping experience that’s as rooted in tradition as it is in modern excellence. Order from Eureka Sky

Love Shack by Green Dragon 502 14th St , San Francisco, CA — recreational/medical 4.6 (16) Love Shack has long stood as a beacon for cannabis enthusiasts. Many patrons, some of whom have been frequenting Love Shack for years, have witnessed its evolution—from changes in ownership to shifts in ambiance. However, amidst these changes, Love Shack has retained its core value of contributing positively to its neighborhood. The revamped store is not just a testament to modern design aesthetics but also represents the spirit of community that Love Shack brings. A particular point of pride for Love Shack is its impeccable staff. They embody the trifecta of an ideal bud tender: knowledgeable, approachable, and genuinely invested in ensuring patrons have a delightful experience. Their proactive approach to customer service, like pointing out discounts even when a customer might be unaware, showcases their commitment to going above and beyond. But the accolades don’t stop at ambiance and service. Love Shack’s product range boasts a robust selection of popular brands, with special mentions to Plug Play, Stizzy, and a diverse array of prerolls. Their promotional deals, especially the buy 2 get 1 free offer, stand as a testament to their customer-centric approach. Plus, having modern payment methods, like credit card acceptance, underlines their adaptability and focus on convenience. Order from Love Shack by Green Dragon

Liberty – San Francisco 2222 Bush St, San Fransisco , CA — recreational 5 (1) Liberty Cannabis is more than just a store—it’s an experience that leaves an positive mark on every visitor. Liberty offers not only efficient service but ensures every interaction is rooted in genuine connection. Their bud tenders have set a standard in the industry, effortlessly blending professionalism with warmth. Always on the pulse of the latest deals, they ensure patrons never miss out on a great offer. While competitive pricing is one of their hallmarks, it’s the depth of knowledge and expertise that sets Liberty Cannabis apart. Bud tenders, equipped with a wealth of information, guide both regulars and novices alike, allowing them to explore and discover new favorites with each visit. The wellness guides, as they’re fondly known, exemplify attentive care, ensuring every query is addressed and every need met. Consistency in excellent service has led to a devoted customer base. Many locals have made Liberty Cannabis their go-to spot for over a year, with their allegiance underscoring the unmatched service quality. Inside the store, energy is palpable, with carefully curated music enhancing the ambiance, making every visit a delightful escape from the mundane. Order from Liberty – San Francisco

Related San Francisco Embraces Amsterdam-Style Cannabis Lounges

Selection criteria for Leafly List San Francisco

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in San Francisco, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in San Francisco, CA. This list also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.