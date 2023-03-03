Lifestyle America’s best dispensary for outdoor cannabis 2023 David Downs Emerald Spirit Botanicals - Pink Boost Goddess outdoor full sun; via Solful. (David Downs/Leafly)

Right now is pretty much the perfect time to buy and smoke the 2022 full-sun outdoor cannabis crop. It’ll never be fresher, or more perfectly cured.

So it’s auspicious that the Solful brand of cannabis dispensaries has just opened America’s best dispensary to buy outdoor weed. How dare we make that claim?

Watch the video to learn how to do it right, competitors. Solful’s owner walks the cannabis fields in the fall, and only purchases the best pounds. Everything is laid out by effect, farm location, terpene scores, and genetic lineage—with smelling stations. Solful even custom-designed the air conditioning so the flower always stays a cool 50 to 55 degrees.

Watch our short video report below:

David Downs Leafly Senior Editor David Downs received a Literary Excellence Award from Oaksterdam University in 2022. On the cannabis beat since 2009, he’s published three books, including the best-selling cannabis crop science book ‘Marijuana Harvest.’ Downs guest lectured at the Loyola Marymount University Law School’s Journalism Law School, UC Berkeley Extension, and contributed to Continuing Education of the Bar’s Marijuana Law Hub, sponsored by University of California and the State Bar of California. Downs’ work has appeared in San Francisco Chronicle, New York Times, Scientific American, Wired, Rolling Stone, The Onion, Columbia Journalism Review, High Times, Billboard, and many more. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from UC Santa Barbara, and was a Fellow at the Medill School of Journalism’s Academy of Alternative Journalism in Chicago. View David Downs's articles