America’s best dispensary for outdoor cannabis 2023
Right now is pretty much the perfect time to buy and smoke the 2022 full-sun outdoor cannabis crop. It’ll never be fresher, or more perfectly cured.
So it’s auspicious that the Solful brand of cannabis dispensaries has just opened America’s best dispensary to buy outdoor weed. How dare we make that claim?
Watch the video to learn how to do it right, competitors. Solful’s owner walks the cannabis fields in the fall, and only purchases the best pounds. Everything is laid out by effect, farm location, terpene scores, and genetic lineage—with smelling stations. Solful even custom-designed the air conditioning so the flower always stays a cool 50 to 55 degrees.
Watch our short video report below:
