 Loading…
Delivery DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDDoctorsCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Lifestyle

America’s best dispensary for outdoor cannabis 2023

Published on March 3, 2023

Right now is pretty much the perfect time to buy and smoke the 2022 full-sun outdoor cannabis crop. It’ll never be fresher, or more perfectly cured.

So it’s auspicious that the Solful brand of cannabis dispensaries has just opened America’s best dispensary to buy outdoor weed. How dare we make that claim?

Watch the video to learn how to do it right, competitors. Solful’s owner walks the cannabis fields in the fall, and only purchases the best pounds. Everything is laid out by effect, farm location, terpene scores, and genetic lineage—with smelling stations. Solful even custom-designed the air conditioning so the flower always stays a cool 50 to 55 degrees.

Watch our short video report below:

Related
Leafly Buzz: 14 top cannabis strains of February
adult use cannabisCaliforniadispensariesfloweroutdoorSan Franciscosungrown
David Downs's Bio Image
David Downs

Leafly Senior Editor David Downs received a Literary Excellence Award from Oaksterdam University in 2022. On the cannabis beat since 2009, he’s published three books, including the best-selling cannabis crop science book ‘Marijuana Harvest.’ Downs guest lectured at the Loyola Marymount University Law School’s Journalism Law School, UC Berkeley Extension, and contributed to Continuing Education of the Bar’s Marijuana Law Hub, sponsored by University of California and the State Bar of California. Downs’ work has appeared in San Francisco Chronicle, New York Times, Scientific American, Wired, Rolling Stone, The Onion, Columbia Journalism Review, High Times, Billboard, and many more. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from UC Santa Barbara, and was a Fellow at the Medill School of Journalism’s Academy of Alternative Journalism in Chicago.

View David Downs's articles

The latest in Lifestyle

Show all
How to apply for a Biden weed pardon image
Politics
How to apply for a Biden weed pardon
Bruce Barcott
What’s new to do on Leafly for March 2023 image
Industry
What’s new to do on Leafly for March 2023
David Downs
Leafly HighLight of March 2023 is the MAC 1 strain image
Strains & products
Leafly HighLight of March 2023 is the MAC 1 strain
David Downs
Your March 2023 cannabis horoscope image
Lifestyle
Your March 2023 cannabis horoscope
Carmen Ramirez