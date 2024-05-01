Star signs and cannabis strains: May 2024 horoscopes

Welcome to May, Stargazers. May offers a harmonious blend of cosmic energies that resonate deeply with the grounded spirit of Taurus season. During this month, Pluto in retrograde encourages introspection and transformation on a deeply personal level. This is a time to reflect on restructuring your life and releasing hangups, particularly habits or dependencies that may no longer serve your higher purpose.

A significant amount of Jupiter energy this month brings expansion and growth opportunities, enhancing our optimism and desire to grow. This is an excellent time to explore new ideas and mindsets or reaching out into your community—renewal and possibility in your daily life is imminent. And with the DEA decision to federally reschedule cannabis, now is the perfect time to appreciate how cannabis helps us realize our full potential.

To close out the month, the supportive alignment of Venus and Mars provides a favorable backdrop for relationships and personal projects as interactions between our desires (Venus) and actions (Mars) are more harmonious. This alignment fosters a nurturing environment for both love and creative endeavors, promoting deeper connections and successful pursuits. Embrace the stability and fertility of Taurus season to plant seeds in your personal garden, whatever that may look like for you.

Your May horoscope

Taurus

Happy Birthday Taurus! As you celebrate your solar return, the cosmos highlights personal growth and self-improvement. Pluto in retrograde means look inward, and prepare to transform. This planetary position encourages you to dig deep into your core values and uproot old habits that may be holding you back. Like spring, rebirth and renewal, allow you to emerge more aligned with your authentic desires and ambitions.

Jupiter’s intense energy this month promises expansion in various aspects of your life, particularly your career and personal development. As Venus and Mars converge, your charm and attractiveness are at their peak—a favorable time for both romantic pursuits and beneficial new alliances in business. Utilize this period to solidify your goals and take decisive steps. The support from these planets provides a robust backdrop for launching new projects or taking risks in personal relationships.

May strain: Hey Taurus, celebrate your birth month this May with the deliciously sweet Strawberry Banana! Known for its relaxing and euphoric effects and Jamba Juice palate, it’s the perfect companion for soaking up your leisurely moments or unwinding after a day of indulgence. Lean into the lush, fruity flavors and let Strawberry Banana enhance your steady and sensual vibe all month long!

Gemini

May brings an invigorating air of change for Gemini, just as the sun begins to warm your sign towards the month’s end. The presence of Pluto in retrograde fosters deeper psychological insights and confronting issues can no longer ignore. This period encourages reflection on your inner dialogues and the patterns that shape your communication—time to engage in self-discovery and to cleanse any outdated thoughts or behaviors that hinder your progress.

The influx of Jupiter energy this month boosts your social circle and connectivity, offering abundant opportunities to expand your network and engage in stimulating exchanges of ideas. With Venus and Mars beautifully supported, your interactions are likely to be both pleasurable and fruitful, providing a solid foundation for both new friendships and professional collaborations. Harness these cosmic energies to propel your personal projects and nurture meaningful connections that can lead to exciting ventures or deeper interpersonal bonds.

May strain: Hey Gemini, supercharge your social superpowers this May with Tangerine Power! Its energizing buzz is just what you need to keep up with the flurry of social gatherings and new connections popping up. Its refreshing, citrusy notes match your zest for life to keep you lively and engaged while riding the high vibe of your horoscope this month!

Cancer

For Cancer, May’s Pluto in retrograde means activating deep-seated transformations in your sector of partnerships and shared resources. This planetary shift encourages you to re-evaluate your emotional investments and redefine the boundaries in your close relationships. Make to really think things through—how do you merge your energies with others in personal or business relationships, and do these unions truly support your highest well-being?

Meanwhile, Jupiter’s influence floods your career and public standing spheres this month, promising growth and expansion in these areas. You may find opportunities to step into leadership roles or to make significant progress in your professional endeavors. The support from Venus and Mars enhances your appeal and assertiveness, so you can pursue your ambitions with confidence. Embrace this period of professional and personal development, as the cosmos aligns to offer both challenges and rewards.

May strain: Sumptuous Cancer, as you navigate May’s emotional waves, why not sweeten your days with Blueberry Cheesecake? This strain’s comforting berry flavors and calming effects align perfect with helping you find your center during this reflective time. Cozy up and let Blueberry Cheesecake be your contemplation companion, bringing warmth and relaxation to help soothe those deep feelings.

Leo

May holds a dynamic promise for Leo, with the sun illuminating your sector of career and public image. The energetic influences of Taurus season drive you to assert your presence in the professional realm with renewed dedication and perseverance. Pluto’s retrograde nudges you towards introspection about your career path and the power dynamics within your workplace. Rather than making big moves, contemplate deep-seated ambitions and potentially re-strategize your approach to achieving your goals, ensuring that they reflect your true passions and values.

With a surge of Jupiter energy throughout the month, there is a pronounced focus on expanding your horizons and seeking knowledge. This can manifest as a desire to travel or pursue educational endeavors that broaden your understanding of the world. Venus and Mars provide harmonious support, enhancing your social interactions and making your charisma particularly potent. Use this time to connect with influential figures or engage in collaborative projects that can propel your professional aspirations. The alignment of these planets suggests that your efforts in networking and partnership building will be especially fruitful and rewarding.

May strain: Hey Leo, light up your May (even more) with the vibrant and cheerful Jillybean! Its bright, citrusy flavors and euphoric buzz are just what you need to amplify your natural charisma and pizzazz for life during this sociable month. Whether you’re hosting a party or hitting the town, Jillybean is your perfect sidekick to keep the fun and smiles going strong.

Virgo

In May, Virgo’s focus shifts towards community and social networks under the influence of Taurus season. This period highlights your interactions within groups and urges you to examine the role you play. Pluto in retrograde prompts a re-evaluation of your contributions and the value you derive from social and professional networks—an opportune time to consider how these connections align with your long-term objectives. If any relationships or affiliations no longer serve your interests, break out the shears and prune them so more supportive and enriching associations can grow.

The influx of Jupiter’s energy enhances your financial prospects, particularly in shared resources and investments. This bountiful planetary influence encourages a more optimistic outlook on economic matters that attracts wealth, partnerships or investments. Venus and Mars in harmony smooth the way in your personal and romantic life, bringing a deeper connection with loved ones. Utilize this period to fortify both your financial and emotional bonds, taking advantage of the favorable cosmic conditions to build a more secure and satisfying foundation in all areas of your life.

May strain: Hey Virgo, May brings a season of reflection and personal growth that a strong high may interfere with. The high-CBD and earthy Harle Tsu will keep you centered and clear-headed with a gentle, calming effect for your moments of introspection and tackling detailed projects. Let Harle Tsu help you maintain your focus and tranquility, enhancing your ability to navigate this thoughtful month with ease.

Libra

For Libra, May illuminates professional and public sectors, highlighting career and long-term goals during Taurus season. Pluto’s retrograde motion influences deep introspection concerning your career path, urging you to reflect on your ambitions and recalibrate your goals. This can be a transformative period for your professional image or direction, encouraging a thoughtful examination of what success truly means to you and how you can achieve it while maintaining your core values of balance and fairness.

The expansive energy of Jupiter this month brings a broadening of horizons for international connections or higher education that can further your career or personal development. Venus and Mars, meanwhile, work in tandem to create an ideal backdrop for nurturing personal relationships and ensuring a supportive home environment. This cosmic setup encourages a productive blend of professional growth and personal stability, allowing you to advance with confidence in both domains.

May strain: Hey Libra, as you dive into a month full of social and romantic opportunities this May, let Lavender Jones elevate your experiences. Its calming yet euphoric effects match perfectly with your balanced approach, helping you charm your way through any gathering or date night. The floral notes further enhance your ability to make every connection this month even more harmonious and sweet.

Scorpio

May invites Scorpio to delve into the realms of philosophy, higher learning, and broadened horizons as Taurus season activates sectors of long-distance travel and intellectual exploration. With Pluto in retrograde, this month emphasizes a deep internal transformation—question your long-held beliefs, worldview, or educational goals. It’s a period ripe for profound soul-searching and some potentially dramatic shifts in how you navigate the world around you.

Simultaneously, the influence of Jupiter infuses your interpersonal relationships with growth and expansion. This planetary energy fosters new connections and deepens existing ones, enhancing both personal and professional bonds. The supportive aspects of Venus and Mars significantly boost your charm and persuasiveness, making it an excellent time to engage in negotiations or collaborative projects. Embrace the opportunities to connect and learn from others, as these interactions may play a crucial role in your ongoing transformation and personal development.

May strain: Hey Scorpio, step into May with the intriguing, sumptuous depths of Black Cherry Soda to complement your intense month of transformation. Its dark, fruity flavors and uplifting effects are perfect for navigating the profound changes and emotional insights set to ch/allenge you. Spark up Black Cherry Soda to enhance your resilience and add a touch of sweetness to your journey of self-discovery.

Sagittarius

May finds Sagittarius embracing a powerful phase of introspection and regeneration, with the influence of Taurus season emphasizing sectors of transformation and shared resources. Pluto’s retrograde motion this month encourages a deeper dive into your personal psyche, urging you to confront and release outdated fears or dependencies. This is a key time for emotional and financial detoxification, allowing you to reassess what you value most in your deepest connections and perhaps recalibrate your investment strategies or commitments.

The abundant energy of Jupiter, your ruling planet, magnifies your career prospects by opening doors to new opportunities of public status and professional trajectory. This period promises expansion and growth in your chosen field, bolstered by your innate optimism and desire to explore new possibilities. Venus and Mars align favorably to enhance your personal allure and ability to persuade others, making it a great time to initiate projects or negotiate deals. Harness this dynamic energy to propel yourself forward, capitalizing on the cosmic support to transform both your personal and professional life.

May strain: Hey Sagittarius, get ready to amplify your adventurous spirit with a medal-winning performance this May with Acapulco Gold! Its energizing and uplifting effects are perfect for keeping up with your bustling schedule and the spontaneous trips that await. Light up some Acapulco Gold, let its legendary sativa boost fuel your wanderlust, making every journey this month truly golden.

Capricorn

For Capricorn, May is a period marked by a focus on relationships and legal matters, as Taurus season influences your sector of partnerships and binding agreements. Pluto in retrograde prompts you to examine the power dynamics within your closest alliances, both personal and professional. This introspective period is crucial for reassessing and possibly restructuring these relationships to ensure they are equitable and truly reciprocal. It’s a time to address any underlying issues that may be disrupting the harmony and balance you seek.

Jupiter’s expansive energy enriches your experiences with philosophical growth and travel, encouraging you to broaden your horizons literally and metaphorically. This planetary influence can bring a refreshing change of perspective, possibly through educational pursuits or interactions with cultures different from your own. Venus and Mars synergize to buoy your charisma and effectiveness in negotiations and relationship-building. Utilize this advantageous alignment to fortify your connections and explore new avenues for personal and spiritual growth.

May strain: Hey Capricorn, as May calls you to balance work with some well-deserved downtime, Platinum OG is here to help you switch off and truly relax. Its potent, calming effects are perfect for unwinding after a long day of tackling challenges, helping you recharge and find peace. Enjoy the earthy and musky aromas of Platinum OG to ease into your evenings, ensuring you’re rested and ready for whatever comes next.

Aquarius

May highlights a period of productivity and health focus for Aquarius, as Taurus season catalyzes daily routines and personal well-being. With Pluto in retrograde, it’s an essential time for introspection on habits and work-life balance. This planetary shift encourages you to reconsider your daily practices and routines, and eliminate those detrimental to your physical and mental health. May is a period for redefining your priorities so your lifestyle aligns with your overall wellness goals and enables you to function at your best.

Simultaneously, the expansive energy of Jupiter brings a wave of creativity and joy, urging you to engage more deeply with your hobbies and perhaps even turn a passion project into something more substantial. The supportive aspects of Venus and Mars enhance your relationships within your work environment and social life, fostering collaboration and mutual understanding. This is an excellent time to work on connections that are beneficial to your personal growth alongside new challenges with the support of those around you. Take advantage of this period to invigorate your routine with activities that bring you joy and satisfaction.

May strain: Hey Aquarius, embrace the cosmic energy of May with Space Queen, a strain as unique and vibrant as you are! Its cerebral high fuels your creative sparks and social interactions, perfectly aligning with this month’s surge in networking and new ideas. Light up some Space Queen to enhance your innovative thoughts and enjoy connecting with like-minded souls in ways only you can.

Pisces

In May, Pisces experiences a surge of energy for creativity and romance as Taurus season casts a spotlight on joy and self-expression. With Pluto in retrograde, this period prompts you to delve into the deeper aspects of your artistic pursuits and romantic relationships. Reconsider what truly brings you happiness and fulfillment, and look to purge any creative blocks or emotional patterns that hinder your expressive potential. This transformative energy encourages you to reconnect with your inner muse and rediscover the pleasure in your passions.

The abundant influence of Jupiter amplifies your home and family life, providing opportunities for expansion and improvement in these areas. Whether you’re considering moving to a larger space or simply redecorating to better reflect your current lifestyle and aesthetic, the planets support growth and positive changes at home. Venus and Mars ensure that your emotional connections are strong, enhancing harmony and understanding with loved ones. Embrace this period of emotional and domestic growth, as it lays a solid foundation for personal contentment and security.

May strain: Hey Pisces, as you navigate May’s emotional and creative depths, Magic Melon is your perfect companion to keep the vibes light and uplifting. Its sweet, melon flavors and mellow effects align beautifully with your imaginative and empathetic nature, enhancing your creative projects and emotional connections. Enjoy the gentle euphoria of Magic Melon to help float through this dreamy month with ease and inspiration.

Aries

In May, Aries rides a wave of proactive energy thanks to the vibrant Taurus season lighting up sectors of resources and self-worth. This month is about building on your assets and reinforcing your sense of security. With Pluto in retrograde, take the time to reassess financial strategies and personal resources, stripping away what no longer serves your growth and focusing on strengthening your economic foundations. Namely, how do your material possessions align with your long-term goals?

The abundant influence of Jupiter energy this May invigorates your aspirations and expands your thinking. Opportunities for personal development and professional growth are on the horizon, inviting you to think big. The harmonious support from Venus and Mars enhances your charisma and assertiveness in pursuing these opportunities. Relationships, both personal and professional, will benefit from your renewed energy and confidence. Embrace this period of growth and connection, and use it to propel yourself forward in all areas of life.

May strain: Happy May, Aries! This month is all about making money moves and staying measured as you make changes. Mimosa Evo and its uplifting effects echo your vibrant energy, and its citrus-forward profile quenches your thirst for bold flavors—perfect for embracing the lively spirit of May without sweating the small stuff.

Check out last month’s horoscopes.