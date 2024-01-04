Lifestyle

5 easy THC cocktails for a Cali Sober Drynuary 2024

Published on January 4, 2024
(Courtesy Stephanie Ganz)

By Stephanie Ganz

We’ve hit 2024 running, Leafly nation! The New Year brings with it a new batch of aspirational resolutions and a hard look at the past year’s habits. This might mean more time at the gym, reading an actual book cover to cover, and for many, cutting out alcohol. Or at least for the month of January, aka Drynuary.

Personally, I like to strike a balance between avoiding alcohol and my craving for sessionable, fun cocktails with a Cali Sober approach, by incorporating cannabis-infused sodas and ‘spirits’ into classic cocktail recipes—all of the flavor without compromising my goals. Here are my five favorite easy, highly sippable libations for Drynuary and beyond.

Raspberry Long Island Iced Tea-HC Mocktail

(Courtesy Stephanie Ganz)

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Fill a tall glass with ice.
  2. Add Pamos Raspberry beverage.
  3. Top off with a splash of cola, and garnish with a lemon wedge.
Greyhound THC Mocktail

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Fill a rocks glass with ice.
  2. Pour Sprig Citrus THC beverage and grapefruit juice.
  3. Stir gently, and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Cucumber Mojito THC Mocktail

(Courtesy Stephanie Ganz)

Ingredients

Directions

  1. In a tall glass, thoroughly muddle 1 cucumber slice and 4 sprigs mint.
  2. Fill with ice.
  3. Pour Calexo Cucumber Citron, and stir gently.
  4. Garnish with remaining cucumber slice and mint.
Zesty Mimosa THC Mocktail

(Courtesy Stephanie Ganz)

Directions

  1. Fill a pint glass with ice.
  2. Pour in Fable Best Zest Sparkling drink and orange juice, and stir gently to combine.
  3. Garnish with orange wedge.

Ranch Water THC Mocktail

Ingredients

  • 3 oz. Pamos Cannabis Spirit (approximately 10 mg THC and 4 mg CBD)
  • 1.5 oz. lime juice
  • Topo Chico sparkling water
  • Lime wheel

Directions

  1. Fill a tall glass with ice.
  2. Add Pamos Cannabis Spirit and lime juice.
  3. Top off with a splash of Topo Chico.
  4. Stir gently, and garnish with lime wheel.

