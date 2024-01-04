5 easy THC cocktails for a Cali Sober Drynuary 2024

By Stephanie Ganz

We’ve hit 2024 running, Leafly nation! The New Year brings with it a new batch of aspirational resolutions and a hard look at the past year’s habits. This might mean more time at the gym, reading an actual book cover to cover, and for many, cutting out alcohol. Or at least for the month of January, aka Drynuary.

Personally, I like to strike a balance between avoiding alcohol and my craving for sessionable, fun cocktails with a Cali Sober approach, by incorporating cannabis-infused sodas and ‘spirits’ into classic cocktail recipes—all of the flavor without compromising my goals. Here are my five favorite easy, highly sippable libations for Drynuary and beyond.

Raspberry Long Island Iced Tea-HC Mocktail

(Courtesy Stephanie Ganz)

Ingredients

1 (7.5 oz) can Pamos Raspberry Long Island Iced Tea Spritz (5 mg THC)

(5 mg THC) A splash (or more) of the cola of your choice

Lemon wedge

Directions

Fill a tall glass with ice. Add Pamos Raspberry beverage. Top off with a splash of cola, and garnish with a lemon wedge.

Greyhound THC Mocktail

Ingredients

6 oz. Sprig Citrus THC-Infused Sparkling Beverage (half a can, which is 5 mg THC)

(half a can, which is 5 mg THC) 2 oz. grapefruit juice

Grapefruit wedge

Directions

Fill a rocks glass with ice. Pour Sprig Citrus THC beverage and grapefruit juice. Stir gently, and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Cucumber Mojito THC Mocktail

(Courtesy Stephanie Ganz)

Ingredients

1 (12 oz) can Calexo Cucumber Citron Sparkling Hemp Beverage (5 mg THC and 5 mg CBD)

(5 mg THC and 5 mg CBD) 0.5 oz simple syrup (or your favorite sweetener)

2 cucumber slices

6 sprigs of mint

Directions

In a tall glass, thoroughly muddle 1 cucumber slice and 4 sprigs mint. Fill with ice. Pour Calexo Cucumber Citron, and stir gently. Garnish with remaining cucumber slice and mint.

Zesty Mimosa THC Mocktail

(Courtesy Stephanie Ganz)

1 (10 oz) can Fable Best Zest Sparkling Beverage

6 oz. orange juice

Orange wedge

Directions

Fill a pint glass with ice. Pour in Fable Best Zest Sparkling drink and orange juice, and stir gently to combine. Garnish with orange wedge.

Ranch Water THC Mocktail

Ingredients

3 oz. Pamos Cannabis Spirit (approximately 10 mg THC and 4 mg CBD)

(approximately 10 mg THC and 4 mg CBD) 1.5 oz. lime juice

Topo Chico sparkling water

Lime wheel

Directions