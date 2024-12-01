Star signs and cannabis strains: December 2024 horoscopes

Happy December, Stargazers! The final month of the year harkens Sagittarius season and lights up the cosmos, bringing an adventurous and optimistic energy to guide us. The stars are full of celestial activity this month—let yourself reflect on the past year and dream big about the future. Lest we forget, we’re still in Mercury Retrograde until December 15. Try to focus on tying up loose ends rather than starting anything brand-new until then. Mid-month, communication and travel plans should begin to smooth out, so prepare to move forward with anything that felt stalled earlier.

On December 6, Mars shifts into retrograde to slow us down and urge us to re-evaluate our goals. Use this time to recharge your energy rather than pushing ahead with full force. On December 7, Venus enters free-spirited Aquarius, so don’t be afraid to think outside the box when it comes to love and social connections. Neptune also goes direct on December 7. Dreams and intuition may feel clearer as Neptune’s forward motion helps untangle any recent confusion or uncertainty. Let your imagination flow freely.

As 2024 wraps up, the healing energy of Chiron direct on December 29 helps us process emotional wounds and end the year with self-acceptance and growth. These retrogrades may make you feel like life is moving at a slower pace, but that’s okay; they give us opportunity to pause, reflect, and realign. Lean into the adventurous Sagittarius energy to embrace the unexpected and keep your spirits high. As the year closes, Chiron’s direct motion brings a gentle nudge to celebrate how far you’ve come and welcome 2025 with a fresh, hopeful mindset.

Sagittarius

Happy Birthday, Sag! December brings a mix of introspection and excitement as the year comes to a close. Until Mercury’s retrograde ends on December 15, you may find yourself reflecting on personal goals and relationships, giving you a chance to address lingering issues or refine your plans. Patience is key during this time, especially when communicating with others. Once Mercury turns direct mid-month, you’ll feel a renewed sense of clarity and momentum, perfect for making progress on your ambitions.

Venus, traveling through your sign for much of the month, adds (even more) charm and confidence to your interactions, making it an excellent time to focus on self-expression and meaningful connections. The new moon in Capricorn on December 30 shifts your attention to finances and personal values, encouraging you to set practical goals for the new year. By embracing both the reflective and forward-looking energy of the month, you can end 2024 feeling balanced and optimistic about what lies ahead.

December strain: We know you can’t stand something one-note, Sag. So as your restless energy drives you to seek new adventures, Sweet and Sour Widow’s balanced THC/CBD ratio offers relaxation without overwhelming effects, helping you unwind after your active pursuits. You also get a uniquely umami flavor profile.

Capricorn

(Leafly)

December invites Capricorns to reflect and prepare for new beginnings as your season approaches. Mercury retrograde until December 15 presents a great time to revisit old projects, organize your priorities, and snip loose ends. Communication may feel a bit off during this period, so patience and clarity are essential, especially in personal and professional discussions. After Mercury turns direct mid-month, a renewed sense of focus and determination makes it easier to take action on your plans.

The new moon in your sign on December 30 marks a powerful moment to set intentions for the year ahead. This fresh energy encourages you to embrace your ambitions and take steps toward long-term goals. Meanwhile, Venus in Sagittarius throughout most of the month invites you to prioritize rest and self-care, helping you recharge before diving into 2025. By blending reflection with goal-setting, you’ll close the year feeling grounded and ready to make the most of what’s to come.

December strain: Sometimes a little pep can be good, Capricorn. Medihaze descends from two of the most beloved Haze strains of all time, Super Silver and Neville’s. These heady parents paired with a CBD-rich parent strain create a euphoric and creative experience without the risk of feeling overwhelmed. Enjoy its spicy terp palate while it soothes you into the new year.

Aquarius

(Leafly)

Aquarius gets a mix of introspection and connection as the year comes to a close. With Mercury retrograde until December 15, you might feel drawn to revisit past goals or rethink your approach to group dynamics and friendships. This is a good time to reflect on what truly supports your personal growth. Once Mercury turns direct mid-month, collaboration with others and moving forward on shared projects will go smoother, with clarity and confidence.

The full moon in Cancer on December 15 highlights your daily routines and well-being, encouraging you to create balance in your work and self-care habits. Meanwhile, Venus moving in Sagittarius throughout most of the month brings opportunities for meaningful connections and social adventures, making it a great time to engage with your community or explore new ideas. By combining thoughtful reflection with meaningful action, you can end 2024 feeling connected and ready to embrace the possibilities of the new year.

December strain: Don’t let the name fool you—this strain is very much alive. Deadwood’s potent indica effects can help you unwind and find peace after a hectic season. These calming, kush-backed properties are perfect for indulging in some well-deserved self-care during the holiday season and preparing for the year ahead.

Pisces

(Leafly)

December brings a reflective yet optimistic energy for Pisces, encouraging you to focus on personal growth and meaningful connections. With Mercury retrograde until December 15, you may feel called to revisit old dreams or reassess your long-term goals. It’s also a good time to check in with loved ones and clear up any miscommunications. After Mercury turns direct mid-month, you’ll feel a renewed sense of clarity, making it easier to move forward with confidence and purpose.

The full moon in Cancer on December 15 highlights your creative and emotional side, inspiring you to express yourself or engage in activities that bring you joy. As Venus moves through Sagittarius for much of the month, your professional life comes into focus, offering opportunities to shine and connect with others in meaningful ways. By blending introspection with action, you can end the year feeling inspired and ready for the fresh opportunities 2025 will bring.

December strain: Life’s a stage, isn’t it Pisces? And sometimes you need to let loose and dace. As you reflect on the past year and plan for the next, Dancehall’s uplifting effects can help you maintain a positive outlook. This strain’s unique blend of Afghani and Mexican landrace strains makes it a vibrant, suitable companion to twirl into 2025.

Aries

(Leafly)

A new beginning awaits you, Aries. Mars, your ruling planet, turns retrograde in Leo on December 6, urging you to reassess your creative and romantic pursuits. This might bring some delays to unfinished projects, especially in areas involving leadership or artistic expression. A new moon in Sagittarius on December 1 activates your higher learning and travel sector, making this a perfect time to explore educational opportunities or spiritual growth. However Mercury’s retrograde continues until December 15, advising caution in communication and decision-making during the first half of the month. Use this period to reflect and refine plans rather than initiating new ventures.

The second half of December, however, ushers in momentum. Mercury stations direct on December 15 and the Sun enters Capricorn on December 21, shifting focus to career and financial matters. This solar movement energizes your professional aspirations, potentially unlocking income opportunities through partnerships or innovative projects.

The month concludes with a new moon in Capricorn on December 30, ideal for setting resolutions and solidifying financial or professional goals. Watch for tensions around December 24 when Jupiter squares Saturn and tests your patience in financial or relationship dynamics. Balancing ambition with practicality will set the stage for a successful end to the year.

December strain: December is a cold month, Aries, and it may require something stronger than your usual cannabis routine. Remedy is a high-CBD strain with solid indica effects. Its mellow relaxation aligns perfectly with your need to unwind and find balance during this healing time, and its floral, minty flavors complement your unique tastes. Let it accompany you through the month’s planetary tribulations.

Taurus

(Leafly)

December brings a mix of introspection and opportunity for Taurus, with planetary alignments sparking growth in personal and practical matters. Mercury retrograde lasts until December 15, slowing progress in communication and planning in finances or shared responsibilities. This is a good time to reassess your budget and refine your strategies for achieving long-term stability. A Sagittarius new moon on December 1 highlights transformation and shared resources, encouraging you to explore new ways to strengthen your financial or emotional security. Take it slow during the first half of the month in order to yield clarity for the weeks ahead.

The second half of December feels lighter and more productive by comparison when Mercury turns direct mid-month and lingering delays make way for decision-making. Venus, your ruling planet, moves into Aquarius on December 7, energizing your career and public image. This is a favorable time for networking and professional pursuits with opportunities to shine in collaborative efforts. The Sun entering Capricorn on December 21 shifts focus to learning and long-term ambitions, making it an excellent period for setting achievable goals for the new year. As the year winds down, the new moon in Capricorn on December 30 provides the perfect backdrop to create a fresh, practical plan for your future.

December strain: December holds a lot of potential for you, Taurus, and we don’t want you overwhelmed. As you dive into the festive spirit and reconnect with old friends, Suzy Q’s high-CBD, low-THC profile offers relaxation without the high, helping you unwind. Its pine terpenes further help harmonize your thoughts for the new year.

Gemini

(Leafly)

December brings a reflective yet optimistic energy for Gemini, offering a mix of introspection and excitement as the year wraps up. With Mercury, your ruling planet, in retrograde until December 15, you might feel the need to slow down to better avoid unfinished tasks or misunderstandings in your relationships. This is a great time to reconnect with old friends or rethink your goals for the new year. Once Mercury turns direct mid-month, you’ll feel a surge of mental clarity and confidence, making it easier to plan ahead and tackle projects with renewed focus.

The new moon on December 30 in Capricorn highlights your financial and career sectors with realistic goals and strategies for the coming year. Meanwhile, Venus in Sagittarius for most of the month brings a playful energy to your partnerships, sparking moments of joy and deeper connection. Balance your curiosity with a bit of patience this month, and you’ll end the year feeling centered and ready for a fresh start.

December strain: You’re always on the move, Gemini, and you need a strain that keeps you even-keeled. CBD Shark’s balanced THC:CBD ratio offers relaxation without overwhelming effects, helping you spread joy to those around you. Its calming properties can also assist in maintaining your well-being during the festive season.

Cancer

(Leafly)

December offers Cancer a chance to focus on relationships and personal growth as the year winds down. Mercury in retrograde until December 15 makes time for reflecting on past connections or rethinking communication patterns in close relationships. It’s a good time to pause and ensure you’re expressing your feelings clearly. After Mercury turns direct, conversations and plans flow more smoothly, making the second half of the month ideal for strengthening bonds or resolving any lingering misunderstandings.

The full moon on December 15 in your sign marks a powerful moment for emotional clarity and self-discovery. You might feel called to release old habits and what no longer serves you, creating space for personal transformation. Meanwhile, Venus in Sagittarius encourages you to find joy in your daily routines, reminding you to balance work and play. Embrace the reflective energy of the month and trust the process—it’s setting the stage for an uplifting start to the new year.

December strain: As emotions run high, you need something to help you ride the waves , Cancer. Valentine X‘s calming effects can help you navigate the holiday season with ease while spreading joy. Its high CBD content offers relaxation without the high, keeping you balanced and ready to enjoy the festivities.

Leo

(Leafly)

December brings a blend of creativity and reflection for Leo to close out the year. Mercury’s retrograde until December 15 gives haste, urging you to revisit creative projects, tie up loose ends, and relish your personal achievements. Miscommunications can arise, so be patient and double-check important details. After Mercury turns direct mid-month, you’ll feel more confident moving forward with a clearer vision for the goals you want to pursue in 2025.

The new moon on December 30 in Capricorn emphasizes your health and daily routines, making it the perfect time to set intentions for better balance in your life. Venus in Sagittarius throughout most of the month enhances your social energy, inspiring fun interactions and moments of lighthearted connection with others. Let this month’s mix of productivity and joy carry you into the new year with optimism and focus.

December strain: The end of the year can be bittersweet, Cancer, so you need a strain that captures all of life’s highs and lows. Berry Punch blends the sweetness of blueberry with the beguiling effects of Romulan. Its fruity and spicy flavors add a delightful touch to your celebrations, making the season even more enjoyable.

Virgo

(Leafly)

December encourages Virgo to slow down and reflect as the year comes to a close. With Mercury, your ruling planet, in retrograde until December 15, old projects demand your attention, and they’ll compel you to reassess your goals, or reconnect with loved ones. This period is ideal for dealing with loose ends and finding closure in areas that feel unresolved. Once Mercury turns direct mid-month, your sense of organization and mental clarity returns, helping you set your sights on the year ahead with confidence.

The full moon in Cancer on December 15 lights up your social life with friendships and community connections. This energy may inspire you to strengthen bonds or seek support from those you trust. As Venus moves through Sagittarius for much of the month, your focus on home and family brings moments of warmth and connection. Allow this reflective and grounding energy to guide you, and you’ll step into the new year feeling aligned and ready for fresh opportunities.

December strain: No one understood the stars quite like Stephen Hawking, but this strain can help. As December unfolds and you enjoy some peaceful, creative activities, Stephen Hawking Kush’s soothing effects can help you relax and express yourself fully. Enjoy its cherry and berry flavors with a minty note.

Libra

(Leafly)

December focuses on relationships and communication for Libras as the year comes to a close. Mercury stays in retrograde until December 15, so you may feel drawn to revisit important conversations or reassess the dynamics in your personal and professional partnerships. Use this time to resolve misunderstandings and clarify your intentions. Once Mercury moves direct mid-month, decision-making and planning become smoother, especially in areas involving shared goals or commitments.

The full moon in Cancer on December 15 shines a spotlight on your career and long-term ambitions, offering a moment to reflect on your achievements or adjust your path forward. Venus, your ruling planet, travels through Sagittarius for much of the month, bringing a boost of enthusiasm and a desire for meaningful connections. It’s an excellent time to nurture relationships and enjoy uplifting interactions; by balancing reflection with action, you’ll end the year feeling clear and prepared for what’s to come.

December strain: Don’t just ride the wave, Libra, take charge of the storm. Sour Tsunami’s is the eye, as its high-CBD content offers relaxation without the high, helping you enjoy festive gatherings with a clear mind. Its calming effects can also assist in maintaining your well-being during the holiday season.

Scorpio

(Leafly)

December encourages Scorpio to focus on personal growth and meaningful connections as the year draws to a close. Mercury’s weekslong retrograde until December 15 compels you to reflect on your recent decisions, revisit old projects, or clarify miscommunications. This period is well-suited for taking stock of your emotional well-being until mid-month, when Mercury goes direct and you’ll feel more confident moving forward, especially when it comes to making plans or pursuing long-term goals.

The full moon in Cancer on December 15 highlights your sense of adventure and curiosity, potentially sparking a desire to expand your horizons or seek out new learning opportunities. Meanwhile, Venus in Sagittarius throughout most of the month brings a focus on finances and self-worth, encouraging you to align your spending habits with your values. By balancing reflection with action, you can close out the year feeling empowered and ready to embrace new opportunities in 2025.

December strain: This strain draws its healing potential from the infamous Ringo’s Gift. As you embrace your intellectual side, Pineberry’s calming effects can help you stay focused and relaxed during your deep dives into knowledge. Its sweet, fruity, and pine aromas add a delightful touch to your introspective moments.

