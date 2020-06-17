Step aside, 1-800-Flowers.

Millions of Californians and visitors can enjoy legal cannabis delivered to their door like it’s the future or something.

Thanks to legalization via Proposition 64, since 2018, any person age 21 and older in the state—resident or tourist alike—can call in a marijuana delivery or order online.

Weed delivery is so new and California is so big, consumers need a handy guide.

Californians bought $2.03 billion in legal cannabis in 2019, but delivery is so new and California is so big, Golden State smokers and visitors need a handy guide to shopping around and placing their first weed delivery order.

Table of Contents

Marijuana delivery news

California cannabis delivery and pickup have surged in popularity due to COVID-19. The California Dept. of Public Health discourages going inside public businesses, so delivery orders have doubled since before the pandemic, delivery services report, and they promise to stay strong into the future. Michigan and Nevada have followed California’s model rules, adding delivery in their areas as well.

Two years into licensed sales, California has several hundred delivery services—each with an average of several hundred menu items including flower, extracts, edibles, and more. Delivery services are adding online payment options, expanding their service areas and menus, and diversifying into specialties like extracts, or women-focused brands.

California cannabis delivery law

Licensed and regulated by the Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC), marijuana delivery is legal for adults age 21 and over to a physical building’s address with a valid form of identification.

Some cities are suing to deprive their citizens of regional choice, or any delivery at all. But the BCC and the state’s Attorney General have sided with the voting majority as well as cannabis consumers. Legal experts expect the right to statewide delivery to be upheld.

Delivery services are still subject to local limits on the time, place, and manner of delivery—which may include operating hours or acceptable delivery locations.

How to use a weed delivery service

For how to use Leafly to find legal deliveries, get cannabis delivered, types of marijuana delivery services, FAQs, and tips—read “Legal cannabis delivery services: Here’s what you need to know.”

The average delivery order is about $90.

One key factor is where you are located. Delivery services can be grouped by delivery area—a few deliver statewide, while most are regional or citywide. The average delivery order is about $90.

The most popular products are flower, followed by edibles, vape pens, extracts, and topicals. Cash is king, though some places take debit cards online.

Cannabis delivery services serving all or most of California

At 770 miles long and 250 miles wide, the Golden State is bigger than many countries combined. Serving the entire state is no small feat. Still, some companies strive for a maximum footprint. They are:

Goddess Delivers—offering next-day service statewide, a huge menu, and copious customer service. Only takes credit and debit cards. Available from San Diego to Eureka

Caliva—Based in San Jose, Caliva has statewide reach, and takes debit cards

Flower Co—A membership-based delivery service for big savings

Ganjarunner

Eaze

San Francisco Bay Area marijuana deliveries, other regions

Regional delivery services are more common than statewide ones. The Bay Area, Los Angeles, as well as Sacramento, and San Diego areas all sport robust offerings.

Cannabis deliveries serving the San Francisco / Bay Area

East Bay

Marijuana delivery in the Los Angeles area

Angelenos enjoy dozens upon dozens of delivery options. The city’s 160 licensed stores are adding delivery fulfillment. Plus, regional couriers drop into lala-land. Look out for:

Marijuana delivery in the San Diego area

Marijuana delivery in the Sacramento area

Sacramento has a very competitive delivery scene that has driven prices down for consumers.

Citywide delivery services

Much like a neighborhood pizza spot, brick and mortar cannabis dispensaries in many cities offer neighborhood deliveries. To find a local dispensary that offers delivery, use Leafly’s Finder for your area and select a store that offers delivery.

Check out these major cities’ offerings now:

Inland and central California marijuana delivery services

California is more than the big cities and their beaches. There’s massive swaths of inland Californians and central Californians that need delivery herbs as well.

Inland California area cannabis deliveries

Far from big cities, cannabis customers inland rely on couriers to source them the latest and greatest.

Fresno area

San Bernardino area

Central California area cannabis deliveries

California’s beautiful central coast looks even prettier with these delivery services.

David Downs David Downs directs news and lifestyle coverage as the California Bureau Chief for Leafly.com. He's written for WIRED, Rolling Stone and Billboard, and is the former cannabis editor of the San Francisco Chronicle, as well as the author of several cannabis books including 'Marijuana Harvest' by Ed Rosenthal and David Downs. He co-hosts The Hash podcast. TW: @davidrdowns | IG @daviddowns View David Downs's articles