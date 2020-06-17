Leafly’s guide to California’s cannabis delivery servicesDavid DownsJune 17, 2020
Millions of Californians and visitors can enjoy legal cannabis delivered to their door like it’s the future or something.
Thanks to legalization via Proposition 64, since 2018, any person age 21 and older in the state—resident or tourist alike—can call in a marijuana delivery or order online.
Weed delivery is so new and California is so big, consumers need a handy guide.
Californians bought $2.03 billion in legal cannabis in 2019, but delivery is so new and California is so big, Golden State smokers and visitors need a handy guide to shopping around and placing their first weed delivery order.
Table of Contents
- California cannabis delivery service news
- California cannabis delivery service law
- Delivery service How Tos
- Statewide marijuana delivery services
- Regional weed delivery services
- Citywide cannabis delivery services
- Inland cannabis delivery services
Marijuana delivery news
California cannabis delivery and pickup have surged in popularity due to COVID-19. The California Dept. of Public Health discourages going inside public businesses, so delivery orders have doubled since before the pandemic, delivery services report, and they promise to stay strong into the future. Michigan and Nevada have followed California’s model rules, adding delivery in their areas as well.
Two years into licensed sales, California has several hundred delivery services—each with an average of several hundred menu items including flower, extracts, edibles, and more. Delivery services are adding online payment options, expanding their service areas and menus, and diversifying into specialties like extracts, or women-focused brands.
California cannabis delivery law
Licensed and regulated by the Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC), marijuana delivery is legal for adults age 21 and over to a physical building’s address with a valid form of identification.
Some cities are suing to deprive their citizens of regional choice, or any delivery at all. But the BCC and the state’s Attorney General have sided with the voting majority as well as cannabis consumers. Legal experts expect the right to statewide delivery to be upheld.
Delivery services are still subject to local limits on the time, place, and manner of delivery—which may include operating hours or acceptable delivery locations.
How to use a weed delivery service
For how to use Leafly to find legal deliveries, get cannabis delivered, types of marijuana delivery services, FAQs, and tips—read “Legal cannabis delivery services: Here’s what you need to know.”
The average delivery order is about $90.
One key factor is where you are located. Delivery services can be grouped by delivery area—a few deliver statewide, while most are regional or citywide. The average delivery order is about $90.
The most popular products are flower, followed by edibles, vape pens, extracts, and topicals. Cash is king, though some places take debit cards online.
Cannabis delivery services serving all or most of California
At 770 miles long and 250 miles wide, the Golden State is bigger than many countries combined. Serving the entire state is no small feat. Still, some companies strive for a maximum footprint. They are:
- Goddess Delivers—offering next-day service statewide, a huge menu, and copious customer service. Only takes credit and debit cards. Available from San Diego to Eureka
- Caliva—Based in San Jose, Caliva has statewide reach, and takes debit cards
- Flower Co—A membership-based delivery service for big savings
- Ganjarunner
- Eaze
San Francisco Bay Area marijuana deliveries, other regions
Regional delivery services are more common than statewide ones. The Bay Area, Los Angeles, as well as Sacramento, and San Diego areas all sport robust offerings.
Cannabis deliveries serving the San Francisco / Bay Area
- Green Rush (aka Canex)—Use the code “Leafly15” to take $15 off; 30% off first time delivery
- NXTLVL—Women-owned, with a huge menu; 20% off first order when you mention Leafly
- Only Good Weed—Huge menu
- Mountain Remedy—$50 delivery minimum
- Society Jane—‘Cannabis concierge’ customer service
- Blaze Delivery—Solid menu and 20% off first purchase with promo code LEAFLY
- Sava—Hugely popular—women and queer-owned, with a highly curated menu
- Top Shelf Express
- Bento
East Bay
- Zenganic—Award-winning; small menu; all fire
- Padre Mu—Social equity business
- Healthy Greens—Takes cash and Venmo
- Bay Area C.R.A.F.T.—Award-winning, high-end
- Cannabis On Fire
- Smoakland
- The 1 Delivery
Marijuana delivery in the Los Angeles area
Angelenos enjoy dozens upon dozens of delivery options. The city’s 160 licensed stores are adding delivery fulfillment. Plus, regional couriers drop into lala-land. Look out for:
- Gold Leaf Scientifics—Crazy big menu at 1,700 items; minimum order $50; delivery fee $5
- Emjay—Promising 30 minutes or less; $25 order minimum
- Grassdoor—Serving Los Angeles and Orange Counties
- Good Tree—Live GPS tracking on all orders
- Moxie On-Demand—Hash masters Moxie now deliver to your door
- Coast to Coast Canoga—Massive menu
- Budnest
- Pineapple Express Delivers
- HERB
- BOLDT
Marijuana delivery in the San Diego area
- Speedy Weedy—Huge menu
- Golden State Green Point Loma—$50 minimum. Sells seeds!
Marijuana delivery in the Sacramento area
Sacramento has a very competitive delivery scene that has driven prices down for consumers.
- Alpaca Club—Deals include $280 ounces in June
- Budcars—$75 half-ounces of critic’s pick Fire Cut for the Sacramento area
- Lucky Box Club—Minimum $60 order; subscription box service; call or text your order in; Father’s Day boxes $199
- Green Frog Delivery—Accepts cash, Apple Pay, Venmo, and Zelle
- Tetra Healing Company—Customer service-focused; low prices
- Silver Streak Solutions—Great prices, warm customer service
- KOLAS
- Trees of Knowledge
Citywide delivery services
Much like a neighborhood pizza spot, brick and mortar cannabis dispensaries in many cities offer neighborhood deliveries. To find a local dispensary that offers delivery, use Leafly’s Finder for your area and select a store that offers delivery.
Check out these major cities’ offerings now:
- San Francisco—served by dozens of delivery services both local, regional, and statewide. Order local deliveries from SPARC, Purple Star, Medithrive, Mission Organic, BASA, and Weden
- Oakland—Order from beautiful, diverse, vibrant, delivery startups like Calibueno, EBC Solutions; New Life, Shady Pines Box Club, Bay Queen Life
- Los Angeles—served by dozens of delivery services both local, regional and statewide. See: The Pottery; Cannabliss; Calevate; Friendly Strangers in Long Beach
- San Diego—Served by dozens of delivery services mainly local and regional. Order local deliveries from Weden; Torrey Holistics
- Sacramento—Served by dozens of delivery services mainly local, and regional. Order local deliveries from Curing Hands; Canna-Couriers; Humble Root; Higher Healing; WeedCo
Inland and central California marijuana delivery services
California is more than the big cities and their beaches. There’s massive swaths of inland Californians and central Californians that need delivery herbs as well.
Inland California area cannabis deliveries
Far from big cities, cannabis customers inland rely on couriers to source them the latest and greatest.
Fresno area
- Cannable
- Curing Hands Delivery
- Calaveras Little Trees
- NRC Holistic
- Have A Heart, Coalinga
- Highway 33
- 420 Kingdom
San Bernardino area
Central California area cannabis deliveries
California’s beautiful central coast looks even prettier with these delivery services.
New delivery services come online each week! Download the Leafly App for Android and iOS to have the best and latest at your fingertips.