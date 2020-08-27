Is microdosing the key to work-from-home happiness?

I’m changing my work-from-home habits for the better, 2 milligrams at a time.

How do you start your day working from home? For me, it begins with about 15-20 minutes of lying in bed, staring at the ceiling. These days, I spend those precious morning moments performing an exercise in confusion and anxiety. I look through the email alerts I received overnight. I groan at the weather. I read the news headlines. Then, I hit the early morning traffic in my hallway to get to my desk.

I gotta be honest. While working from home hasn’t hurt my work quality, it has made my day-to-day feel less fulfilling. I miss the normalcy I have built from commutes and coworkers. I miss the boundaries of a physical office. It recently got to the point where I missed having the creative drive needed to progress on personal writing projects, leaving me feeling guilty and even more pessimistic about the world.

But it all changed for me with one simple addition to my routine: microdose edibles.

The magic of the microdose

To some, “microdosed edibles” may sound a bit like an oxymoron. Edibles (without the microdose) have a reputation for giving you experiences straight out of a stoner movie. Many of us experienced something similarly comedic the first time we had too many milligrams in one sitting. While much the fear factor surrounding edibles is due to improper dosing and gaps in collective in cannabis education, it is fair to say that many people ingest edibles to experience a more discernible, often more intense high.

I usually only consume edibles on occasion, treating myself to somewhere between 15-20 milligrams at a time, so when I mistakenly purchased a bottle of Incredibles 2 milligram tablets, I was a little bummed. It didn’t seem like the most practical way to achieve the feeling I want when it’s time to fly high with an edible – but I kept the bottle on hand anyway, tossing it in my nightstand.

Thanks to a stress-induced migraine later in the week, I found myself popping one of the 2 mg tablets. I soon felt more than the pleasant physical effect I expected: I also felt a massive boost to my mood.

While working on some personal projects later that afternoon, I could think clearly and pivot quickly from one idea to the next. I scribbled down out-there thoughts and riffed on ideas without annoying, lingering self-doubt standing in my way.



I took another tablet the following day to see if I could continue my streak of improved positivity and productivity. Throughout the day, I felt a noticeable lift in my mood, without any perceptible intoxicating effects.

As I worked through the next several hours, I felt more like myself than I have since March, when the world turned upside down. I didn’t put so much pressure on myself, didn’t get so frustrated while reading through feedback, and I didn’t feel discouraged when I got stuck. My mind was able to move freely, and without so much stress in the way, work has become not only easier but more enjoyable.

For the first time in months, I’ve experienced Sundays that don’t overflow with anxiety and workdays that remind me how great a job I can do.

How microdosing helps me work from home

By adding microdose edible solutions to my toolbox alongside things like therapy and self-care, I now have more ways to deal with my anxiety.

I have back some of the drive, creative energy, and resolve that I was struggling to regain before I started microdosing. It’s helped me think more creatively and work more efficiently, including a successful showdown with the formerly-ever-present Mt. Laundry in my bedroom.

If you’ve never tried microdosing, are struggling under the stress of working from home, or just want to try working a bit of mindful cannabis consumption into your routine, give microdosing a try. It might just be the key to unlocking your work-from-home potential.

Tips for microdosing and working from home

Start small. A microdose is still an edible, so the golden rule of edibles still applies: start small and work your way up. Start with one serving (usually around 2 mg depending on the product you are using), wait, and take notice of the quality of your days to find the dose that delivers the most desirable effects for you.

Find the right ratio. Microdosed edibles can be found in a wide range of THC to CBD ratios. There are many microdose edibles with 2:1, 1:1, or 1:2 ratios of THC to CBD for more balanced effects, or for those who have a low THC tolerance. CBD edibles are an excellent alternative for those who prefer not to consume THC.

Timing is everything. Experiment to find the most effective timing for your microdose. Personally, I most enjoy microdosing during weekends or after-hours when I can power through a stack of projects in peace. Remember: while you may experience small, barely perceptible effects from your micro-dosed edible, it’s still important to make sure you are taking it on a day where you don’t need to drive, make life-or-death decisions, or otherwise remain sober.