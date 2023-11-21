Video: Gravity bong rips and nachos rule at the new OG Cannabis Cafe

Let’s check out one of the hottest new weed restaurants in Hollywood, The OG Cannabis Cafe. This stoner-friendly restaurant/consumption lounge just had its re-opening in November after closing due to the pandemic in 2020. The experience did not disappoint. From impeccable service to gravity bong rips over nachos, the future of cannabis dining is greener than ever. Unmute the video above reported by Lindsey Maharry for Leafly.

Twenty-four US states have legalized weed but where can you smoke? Almost nowhere. West Hollywood has joined San Francisco as one of two major cities that have crafted regulations and permitted licensed cannabis lounges where you can actually smoke and eat. It’s a vision of a civil society we all deserve to live in, so show your local officials and make it happen in your town, too.