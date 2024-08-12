Connected Cannabis Co. Trop Z Drop Party announced for the Sunset Strip

Hundreds of Los Angeles weed aficionados and industry players score the new Connected Cannabis Co sativa-hybrid Trop Z at a Drop Party on August 29 at 5:30 p.m. till late. Just off the Sunset Strip at The Artist Tree Lounge in West Hollywood, the pre-Labor Day reception offers the perfect time to taste Connected’s hype new cross of Xeno x GDPTHH#9.

Organized by Leafly, fans should:

RSVP for the Drop Party

for the Drop Party Use our quick pre-order form

Then come down Aug. 29 after work, re-up, and rage with the gang.

You can also just show up, but the first 40 orders come with free merch by Connected and Leafly—plus beats, treats, and surprise guests. Merch and space will be limited. Leafly Senior Editor David Downs runs an IG Live interview with Connected’s crew.

That new-new Trop Z

Trop Z. (Courtesy Connected Cannabis Co.)

The top 5 California brand Connected Cannabis Co has dialed in their fresh batches of the new sativa hybrid Trop Z.

It’s a cross of Xeno x GDPTHH#9, bringing together The Original Z, Kush Mints, Grand Daddy Purple, and Tom Hill Haze. That combo should yield minty dank purple candy, with some zip. Perfect for the cookout.

Connected grows indoor top-shelf in Sacramento, CA. They’re a former source for Cookies, and they’ve dominated the California zaza game since the medical era. Their partner brand Alien Labs has as much prestige.

Hotboxing The Artist Tree Lounge

West Hollywood is one of the few places in the world with fully licensed weed lounges. (Courtesy The Artist Tree)

If you’ve been meaning to get to The Artist Tree Dispensary’s world-class lounge in West Hollywood—this is your invite.

The swanky spot above the dispensary has an edibles cocktail bar, with a patio. You can order delivery pizza, steaks, and dessert. Around the corner lies the Sunset Strip’s mix of comedy clubs, famous bars, infamous hotels, and vibes. Rally at the Trop Z Drop Party before, or after, your Hollywood adventures; solo or co-op. The 100% legal consumption lounge will hit capacity and max out the ventilation system.

Connected’s Trop Z Drop Party is organized by Leafly—the world’s No. 1 online source for weed info, stores, and more. Leafly has more 8,200 strains in its database, and 9,000 store menus; many with pickup and delivery.

The Drop Party takes inspiration from in-store concerts by Amoeba Records, or releases of special craft beer like Russian River’s Pliny the Elder. Longtime fans meet their favorite creators, enjoy the creation together, and deepen their knowledge and sense of community.

If you can’t make the drop party, Trop Z is hitting shelves all across California. Look for it here. Sign up for more fun from Leafly on our newsletters page, and follow our socials for mucho FOMO.