Recipe: Infused chocolate-covered strawberries

Make infused chocolate-covered strawberries to romance yourself or someone else special.

Sweet, decadent, chocolate-covered strawberries are an undeniably delicious and decadent treat. This surprisingly simple recipe for a cannabis-infused variety puts an exciting twist on the romantic classic, and just in time.

The combination of two aphrodisiacs—cannabis and chocolate—makes it perfect for special occasions such as Valentine’s Day, anniversaries, or date nights.

Of course, if you need an excuse to make a batch to enjoy by yourself, allow me to give it to you: Self-love is just as important, so treat yourself, babe.

Prep time: 5 mins Cook time: 15 mins Total time: 20 mins Total servings: 12 Serving size: 1 strawberry Approx. dosage: 25mg of THC per strawberry

Ingredients:

3 bars of 100mg cannabis-infused chocolate from your local dispensary, milk or dark

12 strawberries (or as many as you think you can handle)

Optional garnish: coconut flakes, crushed almonds, mini sugar pearls, sprinkles

Equipment:

Double boiler OR a saucepan and heat-safe glass bowl

Parchment paper

Baking sheet

Stovetop

How to make cannabis chocolate-covered strawberries

Step 1: Prep the strawberries and pans

Clean your strawberries with water and then place them on a dry surface. Pat dry with paper towel and allow to fully dry before next steps. In the meantime, layer a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Step 2: Heat the water

Once your strawberries are fully dry, fill the bottom of your double boiler or saucepan with water until it is half full. Place this on the stovetop on medium heat and bring to a low, gentle boil.

Step 3: Melt the chocolate

Place your cannabis chocolate bars into the top half of your double boiler or heat-safe glass bowl. Break up the bars into chunks to allow them to melt more quickly. Monitor the heat—you don’t want to accidentally overheat the chocolate and destroy those precious cannabinoids!

Reduce the heat and place the chocolate-filled double boiler pot, or heat safe glass bowl, over the pot with the boiled water. Be careful not to allow the steam from the boiled water to come into contact with your chocolate, or it may not achieve the ideal chocolate shine when it hardens later. Don’t fret if this isn’t perfect; shiny or not, they’ll still taste delicious. Stir your chocolate slowly and steadily as it melts.

Step 5: Dip your strawberries

As soon as the chocolate melts fully, grab your strawberries by their leafy tops. Slowly dip the strawberries into the melted chocolate, rolling them to give them an even coat of chocolate. Once satisfied, allow them to drip for a second into the bowl, and then carefully place them down on the parchment paper you’ve prepped. Work as quickly as you can, and repeat this with all 12 strawberries.

Optional:

If you are decorating your cannabis chocolate-covered strawberries with coconut flakes, crushed almonds, mini sugar pearls, or sprinkles, now is the time to take one additional step.

After dipping the strawberries in the melted chocolate, quickly dip the chocolate-covered tips of the strawberries into a bowl filled with the garnish of your choice before setting them down on the parchment paper.

Step 6: Let cool

Place your baking sheet with all 12 chocolate-covered strawberries into the fridge and allow to cool for 30 minutes. If you have leftover chocolate, you can pour it onto its own parchment paper and remelt it at a later time or simply enjoy it as-is when it re-hardens.

After cooling, your cannabis chocolate-covered strawberries are ready for a romantic evening or special treat. Enjoy!

How to store your cannabis-infused chocolate-covered strawberries

Store your cannabis chocolate-covered strawberries in sealed Tupperware, keep them in the fridge, and consume them within two days for the best quality. Alternatively, you may wrap your chocolate-covered strawberries in foil and place them in a freezer bag to freeze them and enjoy them for longer.

Rae Lland Rae Lland is a freelance writer, journalist, and former editor for Weedist and The Leaf Online. With a focus on culture, music, health, and wellness, in addition to her work for Leafly, she has also been featured in numerous online cannabis publications as well as print editions of Cannabis Now Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @rae.lland View Rae Lland's articles