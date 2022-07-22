Recipe 101: Canna-cupcakes for every occasion
There are few things in life as universally loved as a good cupcake. Much like cannabis, cupcakes come in a variety of flavours, sizes, and formulas, depending on the sugar high you’re seeking. So why not treat yourself to both?
Baked goods remain one of the stoniest forms of cannabis edibles, and with cupcakes, you have two opportunities (in the batter and frosting) to dank up your desserts. This recipe honours classic vanilla, but with canna cupcakes, the sky’s the limit.
Nutritional information:
- Calories 479
- Fat 23.7 g
- Saturated 13.8 g
- Unsaturated 8.6 g
- Cholesterol 89.7 mg
- Sodium 194 mg
- Sugar 52.6 g
Cook time:
- Preptime: 1 hour
- Cook time: 18 minutes
- Total time: 1 hour 18 minutes
- Yield: 12 cupcakes
- Serving Size: 119 gm
Ingredients and equipment
For the cupcakes you will need:
For optimal results, use room temperature butter, shortening and eggs when baking—never melt the butter, unless a recipe calls for it. This will make it much easier to cream the butter with the other ingredients (whipping them together until you achieve a smooth and creamy texture). For firm butter, you can microwave it for 10 seconds to slightly soften it.
Let your eggs sit out for at least 30 minutes before starting the recipe to get them room temp. You can place them in a bowl of warm water for 10 minutes to bring up the temperature.
- 1 1/4 cups (187 g) of all-purpose flour
- 1 1/4 teaspoon (3.25 g) of baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon (.25 g) of salt
- 3/4 cup (150 g) of white sugar
- 6 tablespoons (90 g) of cannabis-infused butter
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) vegetable or canola oil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons (15 ml) of vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons (155 ml) of milk
For the frosting you will need:
You have some options when making the frosting recipe. For a bright white frosting, use shortening for the fat. If you prefer to use butter, the finished frosting will have a slightly yellow hue. You can also use a half cup of butter and a half cup of shortening.
- 1 cup (225 g) of room temperature butter or shortening
- 4 cups (520 g) of icing/powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoons (10 ml) of vanilla
- 2 – 3 tablespoons (30 – 45 ml) of milk
- 1/8 teaspoon (.125 g) of salt
- food colouring (optional)
- decorations – sprinkles, crushed cookies, etc. (optional)
Tools:
A kitchen mixer: There is a bit of mixing in this recipe, so a stand mixer or hand beaters work well for this. You can hand mix the ingredients as well using a whisk and spatula.
Cupcake liners: We highly recommend using cupcake liners when making these cupcakes, even for non-stick cupcake pans; the cupcakes bake onto the bottom and edges of the pan and can be very difficult to remove. Cupcake liners can be purchased in grocery, craft or dollar stores.
How to make weed cupcakes
Step 1: Prep
Preheat the oven to 350°F (176°C) and Prepare the muffin tins with cupcake liners.
Step 2: Combine dry ingredients
Whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a medium-sized bowl or container. Set aside.
Step 3: Mix butter, oil, and vanilla
Place the cannabutter, oil, and vanilla in a large mixing bowl. Blend the ingredients together until they integrate into a creamy consistency.
Step 4: Add eggs
Add the eggs one at a time into the wet ingredients mixture. Beat well after each addition until fully incorporated.
Step: 5 Add half of the dry ingredients
Now add half of the flour mixture, and beat on medium to combine.
Step: 6 Add milk
Slowly add the milk and continue to beat the ingredients lightly.
Step 7: Add remaining flour
Finally, add the remaining flour and beat just until it is no longer visible. Do not over-mix the batter.
Step 8: Fill cupcake liners
Using an ice cream scooper (optional), split the batter between the 12 cupcake liners.
Bake for 15–18 minutes, or until done. You can test for consistency by inserting a toothpick into the center of a cupcake if it comes out wet, bake them for a few minutes longer. When it comes out dry, your weed cupcakes are done.
Once done, place the baked cupcakes on a rack to cool fully.
Making the frosting
You will need a large mixing bowl to make the frosting.
Step 1: Beat the butter or shortening
Place the butter or shortening into the bowl and beat on high until creamy.
Step 2: Add sugar, milk and salt (and colouring)
Add 2 cups of powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon of milk and 1/8 of a teaspoon of salt and beat on medium speed until blended and smooth. Then, add the remaining powdered sugar and milk. If adding colour to the frosting, add a few drops now. Beat well until the frosting is smooth and creamy.
Step 3: Decorate the cupcakes
Ice the cannabis cupcakes using a piping bag or spatula. Decorate if desired.
These cannabis-infused cupcakes are great for sharing and can be decorated to suit any occasion. Sprinkles, crushed cookies or even grated chocolate are all great ideas for finishing off your cannabis cupcakes. It is a simple recipe that allows you to get creative with your edibles and tailor your weed experience on any occasion.
