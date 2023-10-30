Boston weed delivery man Devin Alexander blazes a trail

Massachusetts is five years into legal weed sales, but it’s still day 1 for delivery services. Even more so for small cannabis businesses priced out of the first round of retail shops.

Locals are still learning what’s good, and a tide of new, craft cannabis business is really raising quality in the state.

The avatar for this moment is Rolling Releaf delivery service Founder Devin Alexander. Devin dashes legal weed down the same streets where he once got busted for pot. Open since February, he’s one of the state’s first legal delivery services, and his menu is fire.

Watch and smoke along to this feature-length profile interview of Devin Alexander in the main image spot above. Devin says now is the time to weigh in with a public comment to help lighten the regulatory load on fledgling businesses like his. He also recommended following groups like EON.

Related How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

After you watch the Boston video, check out even more reporting from the historic and gorgeous city.