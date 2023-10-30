Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
Lifestyle

Boston weed delivery man Devin Alexander blazes a trail

Published on October 30, 2023

Massachusetts is five years into legal weed sales, but it’s still day 1 for delivery services. Even more so for small cannabis businesses priced out of the first round of retail shops.

Locals are still learning what’s good, and a tide of new, craft cannabis business is really raising quality in the state.

The avatar for this moment is Rolling Releaf delivery service Founder Devin Alexander. Devin dashes legal weed down the same streets where he once got busted for pot. Open since February, he’s one of the state’s first legal delivery services, and his menu is fire.

Watch and smoke along to this feature-length profile interview of Devin Alexander in the main image spot above. Devin says now is the time to weigh in with a public comment to help lighten the regulatory load on fledgling businesses like his. He also recommended following groups like EON.

Related
How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

After you watch the Boston video, check out even more reporting from the historic and gorgeous city.

Related articles

Tourist tips for a weed-filled weekend in Boston image
Lifestyle
Tourist tips for a weed-filled weekend in Boston
David Downs
August 28, 2023
Craft cannabis’ tide rises in Boston at Rooted In image
Strains & products
Craft cannabis’ tide rises in Boston at Rooted In
David Downs
August 21, 2023
Best Rated Dispensaries in Boston 2023 image
Leafly List
Best Rated Dispensaries in Boston 2023
Cassidy Rush
March 1, 2022
The best things to do in Boston while high image
Lifestyle
The best things to do in Boston while high
Leafly Staff
September 16, 2021

Shop highly rated dispensaries near you

Showing you dispensaries near
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
  • See all dispensaries
See all dispensaries
Bostondeliveryinterviewmassachusettsvideo
David Downs
David Downs
Leafly Senior Editor David Downs is the former Cannabis Editor of the San Francisco Chronicle. He's appeared on The Today Show, and written for Scientific American, The New York Times, WIRED, Rolling Stone, The Onion A/V Club, High Times, and many more outlets. He is a 2023 judge for The Emerald Cup, and has covered weed since 2009.
View David Downs's articles

The latest in Lifestyle

Show all
Get good reads, local deals, and strain spotlights delivered right to your inbox.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.