A new tide of craft cannabis is rising in Massachusetts this year. Five years into legalization, the big companies have shot their shot—now it’s time for smaller, more diverse, and local players to emerge.

Among them, the 9-month-old Rooted In dispensary on snooty Newbury St., off of the storied Commonwealth Ave. in Boston. It’s like the American Revolution’s Rodeo Drive out on the sidewalk, but Rooted In keeps it real with award-winning, fire flowers.

Watch the full video above to see our picks of the shop, and walk through the local, woman co-owned ‘mom and pot shop.’ Our picks include Tower Three Half-Pint, Liberty Haze, and Super Boof.