I want to go to there. Harbor House Collective-grown Super Boof. Sativa hybrid. Sold at Rooted In dispensary. (David Downs/Leafly)

Boston is a well-oiled money-eating and making machine.

The Ivy Leagues sit right there, minting masters of the universe. Five years into legal weed, it’s a shock to see how Massachusetts has ironed out the kinks for visitors.

Rapid delivery services like Rolling Releaf can meet you in front of your spot. Craft living soil growers like Tower Three release small batches of world-class strains like Donny Burger, and Half-Pint.

You can combine Fenway Park with a massive new cannabis mall across the street—New Dia.

And don’t try to dry out, or hew to a diet. Boston demands tasting pints at The Dubliner, and cream pies from Bova’s at 2 a.m. in the morning.

Watch along for 90 seconds of Boston weed weekend tips, culled from our recent reporting trip.

And here are the links to the hits on our list.

Dispensaries

Rolling Releaf; Rooted In; New Dia.

Flower brands

Tower Three; Harbor House; Terp Bae; Baily’s Buds Liberty Haze

Sights

Boston Common; Bunker Hill; Charleston Navy Yard

Eats

Boston Burger Company; The Dubliner; South St. Diner; Bova’s Bakery; Windsor Dim Sum Cafe; Legal Sea Foods

Shop

Brattle Book Shop; Brookline Booksmith

We have so much more to check out next time: Massachusetts’ farms like breeder Chemdog’s Smash Hits; Trillium Brewing in Seaport; The Berkshires.

Look for more reports to come on Leafly.