Shop with Pride all year long by supporting these queer-owned cannabis brands & retailers.

For decades, the cannabis and LGBTQIA+ communities have organized, protested, educated, and advocated for their rights to exist and thrive. And often, their goals overlapped. Lest we forget: Dennis Peron opened the first medical cannabis dispensary in San Francisco, the Cannabis Buyers Club, to help service queer people coping with AIDS and other medical conditions. Brownie Mary Rathbun’s main clientele were AIDS patients.

If not for the combined activism of these two communities, Prop 215 might not have existed, and set off the nation’s slow and ongoing journey towards safe and legal access to cannabis. This June, Leafly is highlighting the fire from authentic torchbearers of this great gay movement.

Use our shopping filter to browse LGBTQIA+ owned dispensaries in your area and place an order for pickup or delivery this June and all year long.

Find dispensaries like SWAY in the Northalsted/Boystown gayborhood of Chicago—the first and only queer-owned dispensary in Illinois.

“SWAY is built on the strong, sassy shoulders of those who came before. The queer rule-breakers who fought for medicinal weed as a remedy against HIV. The Black and Brown activists breaking down barriers to weed, despite bearing the brunt of over-criminalization and prosecution.”

From Flore Dispensary in San Francisco’s Castro District to Massachusetts’s Tree House Craft Cannabis, there are LGBTQIA+ owned dispensaries from coast to coast that you can support this Pride Month and beyond.

Shop queer-owned cannabis brands

Check out our curated list of products from queer cannabis brands who have made the cannabis landscape a better, danker place.

FLAMER

Available in New York

New York’s FLAMER crafts high-quality, high-style pre-rolls and whole flower, featuring cheeky names and clear effect and terpene information, so you have all the information you need to find your best fit. The queer brand is “chosen-family-owned-and-operated” and draws inspiration from the gritty glamour of New York nightlife. Their newest release, Sasha Colby Kush, is a must this Pride season.

Drew Martin

Available in California & New York

Queer-owned Drew Martin combines sun-grown cannabis and botanicals to create terpene-rich, perfectly mellow, low-dose pre-rolls. Joints as unique as you are.

Stone Road

Available in California & New York

Stone Road has something for every smoker, from single joints to hash-infused pre-roll packs to eighths to pre-ground ½ ounces to dabbables. As with life and love, there’s no wrong way to be.

Grass Queen

Available in Vermont

The woman- & queer-owned Vermont cannabis company, Grass Queen, makes small-batch flower and botanical blends while creating space for communities underrepresented in today’s cannabis industry.

Peak Extracts

Available in Oregon

Founded by two queer women, Katie Stem and Kate Black, Peak Extracts makes tinctures and topicals, though most know them for their vape pens and strain-specific chocolates, extracted using an eco-friendly and proprietary CO2 process. Their chocolates have six categories that cycle through strains chosen for their terpene profiles and medicinal benefits.

Shop queer-owned hemp

These queer-owned hemp brands make fabulous products that you can shop online and have shipped right to your door.

Xula Herbs

Queer- and Latinx-owned Xula Herbs is on a mission to help folks feel good. Xula makes plant-powered formulas combining botanicals, adaptogens, and hemp to address everything from period support to unwinding.

CANN

CANN prides themselves on concocting exciting, limited-edition THC drink flavors that tantalize the tastebuds. CANN’s roster of social tonics are infused with a microdose of THC per can, making their delightful beverages an ideal partner for any sort of gathering.