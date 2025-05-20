Celebrate America’s veterans while you stock up.

This Memorial Day, honor America’s heroes by choosing to shop at a veteran-owned dispensary for all your long weekend needs. In addition to being the official kick-off to summer and the reason for a million backyard BBQs, Memorial Day is a perfect chance to honor American veterans who now call the cannabis and hemp industries home.

There are hundreds of veteran-owned dispensaries across the US, and choosing to stock up on all the weed you need for your Memorial Day get-together at one of these businesses is an important way you can continue to support these brave individuals and their families. Click the link below to browse veteran-owned dispensaries near you and take advantage of Memorial Day sales now.

Military deals

Many dispensaries also take this opportunity to thank all our veterans and active-duty military members by offering special discounts. These tokens of appreciation are just a small way of saying thanks to those special few who are willing to sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy.

These discounts can range from free items like edibles or pre-rolls to percentage discounts or special military-only rewards programs that offer repeated savings. Discover if your local dispensary has military discounts on offer by clicking the link below.

Shop veteran-owned hemp

If you’re looking for high-quality hemp products delivered right to your door, check out Hometown Hero, a veteran-owned hemp brand with everything you need for a great Memorial Day and more. Learn more about their work with veteran organizations and their mission to support our hometown heroes every day.

