Recommendations on the best products for Memorial Day Weekend are made by Leafly’s Product Picks team after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

Travelers, hosts, grill-masters, chillers of all stripes! We’ve got a fresh batch of product picks for you, hand-trimmed for the holiday weekend ahead. Spend this Memorial Day Weekend in style and comfort with our favorite weed essentials of the moment.

We’ve pulled the best strains to smoke, unforgettable edibles to sip, snack, or make yourself & impress the guests, plus the gear and goodies you need to thrive whether you’re at home or heading out for the weekend.

Find menu highlights to shop at your local dispensary and long weekend heat that ships to your door. However you plan to spend this Memorial Day Weekend, we hope these picks help set the vibe right.

Strains for the long weekend

Hybrid | 4.3 (2,180 ratings) Cherry Pie is a balanced hybrid perfect for grilling and chilling the day away, with giggly, happy effects that’ll help set your mind on long-weekend mode. This strain smells like sweet and sour cherry pie and hits with a hefty dollop of relaxation. Look for dense buds with lots of orange pistils. find Cherry Pie near you

See our full list of uplifting strains to get long-weekend lifted→

Road trip essentials

Capsule Travel Bong The Capsule Water Pipe from Honest uses a modular design that packs up into itself to make traveling a breeze. Made with durable materials, it’s the ultimate choice if you’re preparing for a weekend away and don’t want to sacrifice the quality of your smoke. $200 at Honest →

Tulip Stash Box Packing up and heading to grandma’s this Memorial Day Weekend? This stylish, lockable stash box keeps your goods organized and secure from curious kiddos and prying in-laws. The removable rolling tray makes this an all-around, uber-functional station when you’re away from your home setup. $135 at Tulip →

PAX PLUS VAPORIZER A handheld, dual-use vaporizer is your best friend for getting high on the go. Our pick for best-in-class is still the PAX PLUS vaporizer, as it handles both dry herb and concentrates beautifully without any harsh smoke or burnt aftertaste. Keep it simple and stylish with the Sage color featured here. $200 at PAX →

Hostess with the mostess

Edie Parker Tabletop Lighter We’re far from the first to recommend this Tabletop Lighter from Edie Parker, but 1) they have new designs available and 2) it’s simply one of the most fabulously cute smoking accessories available online today. This new Lemon variety promises to make you the envy of the neighborhood at BBQs and book clubs. $195 at Edie Parker →

Dad Grass Leisure Drinks Don’t call it a seltzer! These Jalapeño Lime leisure drinks from the vibesmiths at Dad Grass add some spice to your celebration. 3mg hemp THC, 6mg CBD, and 2000mg of Lion’s Mane make for a mellow buzz that’ll melt your stress faster than the ice in your cooler. $37 at Dad Grass →

Houseplant Glass Grinder A grinder with a silky-smooth glide and a fierce face card. This mega-stylish release from Seth Rogen’s Houseplant brand features divots cut into the tough-as-nails borosilicate glass chamber for an easy grind. We like the green grinder—it is our color—but you can also snag yours in black or blue. $95 at Houseplant →

Backyard sunshine flavors

BATCH Tangerine Uplift Gummies BATCH’s Uplift gummies are our pick for an ideal companion for relaxing next to the pool or socializing next to the grill. Each gummy has 5mg CBD and 5mg hemp THC wrapped in a bright tangerine flavor that’s a little bite of sunshine. Bring the whole 30-count jar to your get-together and spread the love. $60 at BATCH →

Lost Farm Live Resin Gummies No one’s really doing strain-specific edibles quite like Lost Farm. They take strain-specific live resin for the best preservation of the unique strain profile and pair that with highly inventive flavors that amplify the strain. These gummies give us the excitement of discovering new flower we love like no other edibles do. Availability varies by state, so hit the link below to find which strains are available near you. shop at dispensaries near you

Herbal Oasis Mango Bliss Social Tonic When getting your crew together for some fun in the sun, the right social lubricant is just as important as your shades. Herbal Oasis has developed these mango-flavored social tonics to specifically enhance relaxation and connection, with 10mg of hemp THC and 10mg of CBG in each can. $24.99 at cbdMD →

Keef Original Cola No cooler at the BBQ is complete without some Keef Original Cola. A staple at dispensaries across the country, Keef makes THC-infused sodas that taste as good as they feel. The Original Cola flavor is our choice for the kind of classic Americana that’ll have you cheers’ing and tossing around a football like a Kennedy this holiday weekend. shop at dispensaries near you

Long weekend heat

Sour Cherry THCA Flower This Sour Cherry THCA flower is a cross between Sour Diesel and Cherry Pie, making for a stunning, sour-sweet, super frosty 50/50 hybrid. Let the long weekend vibes roll over you with heady euphoria and a relaxing body buzz perfect for daydreaming while sprawled out in a lawn chair. Arete also offers free shipping straight to your door for their federally legal hemp THCA flower on orders over $100. $35 at Arete →

Lucky Elk THCA Pre-Roll Sixpack Nobody knows style like Lucky Elk, and even though you may have Memorial Day off work, style never rests. Their vintage sensibilities are on full display with this six-pack of THCA pre-rolls, complete with matches and striker panel so they’re perfectly portable. Lucky Elk offers a collection of top strains, and each smoke is packed with .75g of their finest hemp flower. $42 at Lucky Elk →

Final thoughts

There you have it—the very best products for Memorial Day Weekend. The Product Picks team wishes you the happiest of holiday weekends. Best of luck leaving the grind behind and getting your first glimpse of the summer vibes to come!

Why you can trust Leafly Product Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Product Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials to source products you can trust.

Anna Elliott: Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products

Anna Elliott is Leafly’s Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2021, managing and editing brand-related content and bringing the best stories on the industry’s top products to life. With a decade of experience reviewing products, covering brands, and editing stories, Anna loves talking up the people & products that make a real difference in readers’ every day. She’s found that Space Mints makes the perfect pairing for enjoying her frankly irresponsible vinyl collection.

For business inquiries, please direct messages to affiliate@leafly.com.

Availability subject to law.