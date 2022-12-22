8 strains for an amazing New Year’s Eve

Find the perfect strain for your ideal NYE, whether by yourself at home or out on the town.

The long year draws to a close and New Year’s Eve approaches. Time to welcome a brand new year and bid farewell to the old! Whether you spend the occasion reflecting on how far you’ve come, planning your resolutions, or partying so hard that the old year fades from memory, we have all the strain that will help you slide into 2023 with joy and ease.

Host a party with Midnight

(simona/Adobe Stock)

You’re making sure your friends have a place to go to start the new year off right, and you’re going to make it memorable. As the host of the best New Year’s Eve party of the night, you need a strain to help you stay on top of your game through all the mixing, mingling, snacking, and sipping.

Hors d’oeuvres? Stocked. Music? Bumpin’. Bongs? Packed. You’re flyin’ high, and your friends are soaring with you.

To stay focused, choose a strain like Midnight. Not only is the name incredibly appropriate, but its effects will have you tuned in, energized, and uplifted. The perfect combo for a host of any party.

Countdown solo on the couch with Lemon Royale

Not everyone wants to ring in the new year at a packed party. Sometimes, the best way to mark the end of a chaotic turn around the sun is with a peaceful night at home. You get to enjoy all your favorite snacks, your favorite strain, and you know exactly what to expect. Enjoy the peace and quiet with a happy strain.

Lemon Royale is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will encourage positive feelings of joy with a touch of energy to keep you up for the countdown at midnight. Start the new year on your own terms.

Reflect with Fluffer Nutter

The end of a year (often) offers us a period for change and reflection. For many, it presents the perfect opportunity to take a look back at where you started and appreciate where you are now. There’s always lessons to be learned each year, and a creative strain helps you survey the good, the bad, and the lovely.

Fluffer Nutter is a tasty, sweet strain that inspires creative thinking and focus. It’s a great choice for some meditative moments reflecting and reviewing.

Get gussied up with Go Time

What’s a holiday if not an opportunity to break out your favorite outfit and show off a little? Whether you’re heading to a rooftop party or a small gathering at a friend’s house, it never hurts to look your best. Ring in the new year with confidence and pizzazz.

Go Time is the perfect strain for picking out the best suit or putting the final touches on your makeup. This energizing sativa-dominant strain will put the pep in your step as you get ready to head out the door.

Enjoy a New Year’s Eve kiss with Magnum Opus

(simona/Adobe Stock)

For many, New Year’s Eve is a chance to kick the year off with romance. There’s something special about being able to share a kiss with your sweetie when the clock strikes 12. After all, love is a great note to start the year on.

Magnum Opus is a great strain for setting the midnight mood and enjoying a little kiss after the countdown. The strain will have you feeling tingly. Inspired and, ahem, aroused.

Get a jump start on your resolution with Strawberries and Cream

For the exceptionally motivated among us, there’s no time like the present to start on your New Year’s resolutions. Maybe you want to spend the countdown in the gym, watching from the Stairmaster, or perhaps get a jump start on your 52-books-a-year challenge.

Strawberries and Cream is a lovely, balanced hybrid with effects that are uplifting, happy, and creative—an excellent combo for ringing the year in with productivity and a sense of accomplishment.

Party hop with Orange Daiquiri

You’re the life of the party and just can’t be contained to one shindig a night! Your friends all over the city are all expecting an appearance, and who are you to disappoint?

Orange Daiquiri is a sweet citrus stain that will keep you laughing and chatting all night, long after the ball drop. The giggly, talkative, and tingly effects will have your social meter full and fulfilled.

Go to bed before midnight with Night Charmer

(blackday/Adobe Stock)

Sometimes you’ve seen enough of a year. You’ve had it, you’re done. You’re excited to wake up bright and fresh to a new year in the morning, or maybe you just don’t get what all the fuss is about. It’s just another day, right? That’s totally valid; go get your beauty sleep. You deserve it.

Night Charmer is a sedating, relaxing strain with long-lasting effects that will be happy to help you curl up in bed and drift off in a blissful sleep, oblivious to the midnight fireworks and cheering in the distance.

