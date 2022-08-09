 Loading…
Podcasts

The Roll-up #252: No one should be in prison for weed

Published on August 9, 2022

In this episode: Brittney Griner and how no one should be in prison for weed and strains to smoke according to the universe! 

NOTE: This episode was recorded on Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. Brittney Griner was sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison on Aug 4, 2022. 

Theme music: English and Guitar by Hollow Bodies
The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Past episodes

