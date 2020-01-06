10 new Canadian infused drinks

With the latest legalization rules, drinks that use cannabis to mimic sensations we’re familiar with—like that sleepy sensation you get from chamomile or the buzz you feel from a glass of Chardonnay—are going to be readily available this year.

There are plenty of new options coming to the Canadian market including hot teas, iced teas, sparkling waters, flat waters, more sparkling waters, and even products that mimic the flavour profiles of wine and beer. Brands are creating a variety of strengths and, so far, there seems to be a good mix of pure CBD drinks, heavy-hitting THC options, as well as some that have a balance of CBD and THC.

Most brands below shipped their products to retail stores back in December, so goods should be landing on shelves this month.

The benefit of cannabis-infused drinks, say industry experts, is that they’re low-cal, produce no hangover, and are gluten-free. The high you get from drinking a THC-infused beverage also differs from ingesting a traditional edible in that it can be less heavy.

And folks who’ve tried them say it’s not like smoking a joint either. For some people, this new form of cannabis consumption will be a welcomed option.

Prices for all of the beverages below will vary from province to province, and from retail store to retail store.

Read on to discover 10 new Canadian infused cannabis drinks you’ll be able to try this year.

Little Victory Spritzer

Maker: Truss Beverage Co. (HEXO x Molson Coors Canada)

Dose: 2.5 mg THC and 2.5 mg CBD per 355 ml bottle

If the bright pink and orange bottles decorated with illustrations of rainbow confetti don’t make it obvious, Little Victory wants to help you celebrate all of life’s little wins. There are two dry spritzers (grapefruit and lemon) as well as two sparkling beverages (blood orange and dark cherry) and all four come in recyclable cans or bottles.

Flow Glow Spring Water

Maker: Truss Beverage Co. (HEXO x Molson Coors Canada)

Dose: 10 mg CBD

Chances are you’ve at least seen the Flow water tetra packs on store shelves. Truss has teamed up with Flow to produce Flow Glow, which is a CBD-infused spring water. It’s launching in two flavours, goji berry & grapefruit and raspberry & lemon.

Everie Tea by Fluent

Maker: High Park (Tilray)

Dose: 0.05 mg THC or less per serving

What happens when an LP teams up with a heritage brewer? You get Fluent, a collab between High Park and Labatt. The duo’s debut line of non-alcoholic CBD-infused beverages, Everie, is a tea that promises to be 98% pure CBD. It comes in three flavours: lavender chamomile, vanilla rooibos, and peach ginger. Fluent is available in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

MXG Flavoured Drink

Maker: Truss Beverage Co. (HEXO x Molson Coors Canada)

Dose: 10 mg THC per 236 ml can

Heavy users might scoff at the doses of some drinks on this list. For them there’s MXG. This high-potency drink contains the max amount of THC legally allowed per consumable in Canada and comes in two flavours, tropical fruit and mango pineapple.

Houseplant Sparkling Water

Maker: Canopy

Dose: 2.5 mg THC

Houseplant, the collab between Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Canopy Growth, is bringing a sparkling water to market. The bubbly drink comes in lemon or grapefruit flavours and is dosed with 2.5 mg THC per serving.

The Green Organic Dutchman Green Tea

Maker: The Green Organic Dutchman

Dose: 1 mg THC and 10 mg CBD per sachet

Loose leaf tea is how The Green Organic Dutchman will enter the weed-infused drink world. Its green tea is modestly dosed with 1 mg THC and 10 mg CBD per sachet and is infused with tulsi and sweet liquorice root. The brand will offer two other teas: Happy Hibiscus Mate and Restful Chamomile, both with 2.5 mg THC and 5 mg CBD.

House of Terpenes Sparkling Tonics

Maker: Truss Beverage Co. (HEXO x Molson Coors Canada)

Dose: 5 mg CBD and 5 mg THC per 355 ml bottle

House of Terpenes and its naturally flavoured tonics are offering a balance of THC and CBD in both of its two flavours. Limonene is made with lemon, hops, thyme, and tangerine. Myrcene has notes of orange, cinnamon, tarragon, and cloves.

Quatreau Sparkling Water

Maker: Canopy

Dose: 20 mg CBD per can

If you’re after a CBD-dominant drink, consider Quatreau. The seltzer-like sparkling water comes in two flavours—cucumber and mint, and passion fruit and guava—each dosed with 20 mg of CBD. Quatreau also has a second version of its bubbles in ginger/lime and blueberry/acai, dosed with 2 mg CBD and 2 mg THC per can.

Deep Space Carbonated Beverage

Maker: Canopy

Dose: 20 mg CBD per 222 ml can

Another high-dose carbonated option: Deep Space. It comes in a smaller-than-a-pop-can 222 ml vessel and has the max 10 mg THC per can.

Verywell Sparkling Water

Maker: Truss Beverage Co. (HEXO x Molson Coors Canada)

Dose: 15 mg CBD and 0.5 mg THC per 355 ml bottle

Verywell’s sparkling waters are low on the THC scale with just 0.5 mg per bottle and 15 mg of CBD. There are two flavours, depending on your taste preference: strawberry hibiscus is sweeter while sicilian lemon is more savoury.

