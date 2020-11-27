2020 Holiday Gift Guide: Proper Puffs

Our Proper Puffs include the best gifts between $50 and $100 to gift yourself or the stoner you love the most. With options that can be carried in your pocket or keep you comfy in the house, these items are too good to puff puff pass up.

Vessel Compass

$59

The Vessel Compass is small, yet mighty with a high-capacity battery and sleek design that anyone would love to call their own.

Leafly staff loves this handy vape for how long it stays charged, its three different temperature settings, and colorways that match a range of personal styles. 510 cartridge lovers will treasure this device for years to come.

Terp Chiller

$60

Help your favorite hash hound protect their terps with the Terp Chiller – a (quite literally) cool case that protects the quality and flavor of your cannabis products.

With a nylon shell, custom ice packs, insulated inner chamber, and combination lock, Terp Chillers are great for traveling and on-the-go types who cherish terpenes like the delicacies they are.

Donate to the Last Prisoner Project

$-$$$$

Every time we hit a legal pre-roll, we’re reminded that Last Prisoner Project’s fight is our fight, too.

A donation helps fund decarceration, clemency, and re-entry to rebuild unjustly broken lives. It also supports legal assistance and scholarship programs for those still in jail.

Note: The Last Prisoner Project is a 501(c)3.

Pax Era Pro

$70

We would drop the mic for the Pax Era Pro if we could. It’s that good.

This cannabis oil vaporizer makes sipping your favorite concentrates a simple, yet delightful affair – delivering vapor at temperatures recommended by the extractor. The Pax Era Pro also features PodID, so consumers can have instant access to safety information about their chosen concentrates.

Give it to anyone who’s hesitant that vaping can be safe and enjoyable, and make sure to order one for yourself, too.

GRAV Rain Bubbler

$80

The GRAV Rain Bubbler is a breath of fresh air. Its smooth design is a delightful change from more angular pieces that are hard to clean and don’t blend into your decor nearly as seamlessly.

Your low-key friends will enjoy that this bubbler can sit on their bookshelf every day without drawing too much attention to their stoney ways.

G-Pen Dash

$70

G-Pen rarely misses, and they didn’t disappoint with the G-Pen Dash.

This ergonomic dry herb vaporizer has three different temperature settings and haptic feedback that knows when you have it in hand.

If you have friends or family that always like to show up with a little flower on them, this is the gift! No device makes smoking herb easier or more discreet.

