Deep breathe in… now exhale. Let’s go win the whole f*cking thing.

When the Seattle Mariners won their first home playoff game in twenty-four years under a crisp October sky Sunday night, how did you feel? How about when we watched that lead slip to a tie in the top of the 8th? When Cal and Julio doubled back-to-back to save us, were you right there with Saul Spady, the now-viral face of M’s fans’ deeply felt tears of joy?

Part of the beauty of baseball, of loving a team and loving a city, is that this is an emotional affair. If you’ve been a bundle of nerves the last week, we’re right there with you. If you felt like a living, breathing sunbeam after Sunday’s win, we’re right there with you, too.

There’s no getting around the highs and lows of the postseason, and we wouldn’t want it any other way. We can, however, recommend some damn-fine Washington weed to help augment the experience, whether you could really use to take the edge off when the rally caps come on or want some champagne bud to light up when the Trident comes out.

Read on to find our strain suggestions for the weed you need this Mariners’ playoff run, and let’s go win the whole f*cking thing.

Trophy Wife Trophy Wife offers a potent mix of energy and euphoria, with reviewers praising its anxiety-calming effects. It runs high in THC, so you’ll get a nice wallop of uplift when you’re celebrating a run, while staying clear-headed enough that you’re not spaced out during clutch plays. shop Trophy Wife

Apple Tartz If you’re running on the nervous side and haven’t taken off your lucky jersey in a week (that’s good, keep doing that), Apple Tartz can help you bring the stress level down just a titch. It’s a well-balanced hybrid known for relaxation and calming effects, with a happy, social bent that’ll have you high-fiving every stranger/new best friend at the bar. shop Apple Tartz