AJ’s Sour Diesel—Flowerhouse, NY, fall/winter 2023

85 points out of 100
Price: N/A
The East Coast’s infamous popularizer of Sour Diesel—’Asshole Joe’ or AJ—debuts in the recreational market this fall and winter with his namesake strain, and it’s a solid outdoor look at Sour D. Launching in a series of drops from Flowerhouse this winter, AJ’s Sour Diesel grew in Flowerhouse’s New York greenhouses where it faced less than optimal weather, AJ told Leafly. Still the final resullt is gassy, or peppery, or more diesely than it is sour.
It’s also a really ample size, with more of an outdoor density and color than your typical indoor, tiny, dense, bright green Sour D nugs. It smoked like it smelled—gassy with beta-caryophyllene and limonene. The reference points here are Chemdog, and before that—Skunk. AJ’s Sour Diesel effect is classic New York ripper weed—energizing yet weighty, so have a plan before you hit the mean streets of Chelsea, Manhattan high on AJ’s cut.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.