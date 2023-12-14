AJ’s Sour Diesel—Flowerhouse, NY, fall/winter 2023

85 points out of 100

Price: N/A

The East Coast’s infamous popularizer of Sour Diesel—’Asshole Joe’ or AJ—debuts in the recreational market this fall and winter with his namesake strain, and it’s a solid outdoor look at Sour D. Launching in a series of drops from Flowerhouse this winter, AJ’s Sour Diesel grew in Flowerhouse’s New York greenhouses where it faced less than optimal weather, AJ told Leafly. Still the final resullt is gassy, or peppery, or more diesely than it is sour.

It’s also a really ample size, with more of an outdoor density and color than your typical indoor, tiny, dense, bright green Sour D nugs. It smoked like it smelled—gassy with beta-caryophyllene and limonene. The reference points here are Chemdog, and before that—Skunk. AJ’s Sour Diesel effect is classic New York ripper weed—energizing yet weighty, so have a plan before you hit the mean streets of Chelsea, Manhattan high on AJ’s cut.