The season of savings is upon us, and that means it’s the best time to stock your stash with the THC edibles you’ve been craving all year long—now at a steep discount. We’ve compiled the best hemp deals on the web to be your one-stop shop for all the intoxicating gummies, chocolates, tinctures & drinks you could ask for, all with special reduced pricing. Made from high-quality hemp, these products are available nationwide, so you can shop, save, and have them shipped right to your door.

A quick look at the best hemp deals

Medterra: BOGO sitewide

five: BOGO sitewide

Vena: BOGO sitewide

Maybe you’ve been looking for a buzzy hemp THC seltzer to elevate the vibes at your next gathering, or want a reliable gummy to help you drift off to dreamland, or just want some THC chocolate handy for the next time you want to get lifted. Wherever you fall, finding a good deal is something we can all get behind. Read on for our list of the best hemp deals to find a range of potencies, formats, and prices on hemp THC products, all with one big thing in common: you’ll save some dough.

The best hemp deals of 2024: Recommended deals

Medterra makes high-quality hemp products designed to help you elevate your wellness journey. Their diverse selection of products spans a wide range of CBD spectrums, including options with and without THC, so you can fine-tune your shopping experience to fit your specific needs.

BOGO sitewide Recommended deal Shop Medterra’s entire library of CBD+THC products with code BOGO to receive two products for the price of one. Get a best-day-ever buzz with Medterra’s extra-strength Daily Delight gummies, with 5mg hemp delta-9 THC and 25mg CBD per piece. Dial in your ideal sleep experience with Deep Sleep gummies, including 2mg THC + 25mg CBD, or high-potency Sound Asleep gummies with 5mg THC + 50mg CBD. Medterra’s Max Relief tincture comes in Chocolate Mint or Citrus and in two different potencies to give you a drop of full spectrum plant power at your fingertips. shop BOGO sitewide

five specializes in high-quality, high-dose hemp THC products for a great buzz made easy. Delivering effects you can feel, five includes minor cannabinoids like CBN and CBC to tailor your experience to a particular mood, with special blends made for chilling or upbeat moments.

BOGO sitewide Recommended deal Grab any product on five’s website and use code BOGO to get a second one free. five’s got the perfect gummy for however you’re feeling with hybrid vibes (10mg D-9 THC + 10mg CBD + 2mg CBG), sativa surge (10mg D-9 THC + 10mg CBD + 2mg CBC), and indica chill (10mg D-9 THC + 10mg CBD + 2mg CBN). Get a gift for the chocolate lover in your life with 5mg D-9 THC + 50mg CBD Sea Salt Dark Chocolate. Or, stock your fridge and get ready to toast with THC-infused seltzers from five. shop BOGO sitewide

Vena helps people all across the US lead their best lives by offering hemp-derived wellness products that encourage relaxation, pain relief, and joy. Simple, powerful ingredients are thoughtfully combined in Vena’s products to offer gummies, seltzers & more that bring you all the benefits of the plant in delicious flavors you’re bound to love.

BOGO sitewide Recommended deal Right now, Vena is offering a buy one, get one sale sitewide. Treat yourself to Red Raspberry Xtra Bliss gummies with 10mg D-9 THC, 10mg CBD, and 2mg CBG. Want the best vibes with a little lighter potency? Cloud 9 gummies combine 50mg CBD and 5mg D-9 THC with 30mg Saffron. Vena’s Black Cherry Happy Place THC-infused seltzers are one of our favorite ways to drink your THC. shop BOGO sitewide

