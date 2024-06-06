Leafly’s top 6 CBD gummies of 2024

Health & wellness never tasted so good. Leafly’s Product Picks team makes these recommendations on the best CBD gummies after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

The massive explosion of the CBD market over the last few years has brought more options to consumers than even the most forward-thinking industry watchers could have predicted. There are enough flavors, colors, consistencies, and potencies to put any aisle at your local grocery store to shame, and the field shows no sign of slowing down. New brands pop up every season, and even savvy CBD enthusiasts can be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of different gummies to choose from.

If you want to cut through the noise and find the best CBD gummies around, you’re in good hands. We here at Leafly Product Picks have been testing out all the gummies, gels, and chews we could find—and we’ve got the jaw muscles to prove it. We’ve assembled a list of our favorite CBD gummies so you can reap all the rewards of our hard work with none of the soreness. No need to thank us, readers—we do it because we care.

Best CBD gummies: Reviews and recommended products

As some of THC’s biggest fans, the proliferation of full-spectrum hemp products has thrilled us here at Leafly Product Picks, but we’re also well aware that not everyone likes the psychoactive cannabinoid as much as we do. If you’re looking for a CBD gummy that sidesteps THC entirely without sacrificing all the wonderful terpenes and minor cannabinoids that make full-spectrum gummies so special, then we’d like you to meet our buddies over at BATCH. They specialize in THC-free gummies and tinctures that allow consumers who prefer to keep a clear head to experience the quality inherent to full-spectrum products.

BATCH CBD Gummies Recommended product In the same way that you can spot a quality cook by the way they nail the basics, the best test of a gummy maker often comes in their simplest offering. BATCH’s CBD gummies are nothing but 25mg of straight-up, American-grown CBD, no bullshit added. A jar will contain 30 gummies in mango, blueberry, and raspberry flavors that will help you manage whatever life throws at you. And with no THC or psychoactive cannabinoids to speak of, a BATCH gummy is always the right move, no matter the time of day, where you are, or what you happen to be doing. Don’t wait to experience this relief. shop BATCH CBD Gummies

We love BATCH for their attention to detail, their artisan sensibilities, and for just how cool they are. Breaking the seal on a new jar of BATCH gummies feels like the opening notes of your favorite song; exciting, comforting, and plenty of flair. They take great care in every step of the process from growing to packaging, resulting in quality that you can feel, smell, and taste. The team at BATCH also pride themselves on transparency in their operations, with third-party lab results posted online and tours of their Wisconsin-based labs available.

“Batch is the real deal; no smoke, no mirrors, just great CBD in a divinely delicious package.”

There’s never been a better time to order, either. BATCH is offering Leafly readers an exclusive 20% off discount on both one-time purchases and subscriptions. That’s right, you’ll be able to save even on a monthly subscription to your favorite BATCH products with code LEAFLY. Click the link below and start your BATCH adventure.

Impeccable quality at an affordable price, Medterra has been consistently delivering top-flight CBD and hemp products for years. In addition to some of the best gummies to be found, they offer oils, topicals, and even CBD+THC seltzers. Medterra sources their hemp from US Hemp Authority-certified, non-GMO American farms, and then sends that hemp through a rigorous battery of tests to ensure its quality. The team at Medterra is also top-of-the-pack when it comes to extraction—you can be sure Medterra isn’t leaving any beneficial cannabinoids or terpenes on the proverbial cutting room floor.

Max Relief Gummies Recommended product The full power of the plant unleashed, for a budget-friendly price. With these full-spectrum gummies from Medterra, you’ll get the whole bouquet of cannabinoids and terpenes, balanced and enhanced with a fresh citrus flavor. Medterra has loaded each of these gummies with 2mg THC and 25mg CBD, a hearty dose that should help newcomers and experienced CBD consumers alike relax, unwind, and destress. Relaxing with these gummies also comes with the added, calming benefit of knowing that you didn’t have to bend the budget to afford CBD of this quality. With Medterra, luxury comes in a bite. shop Max Relief Gummies

How does Medterra manage to keep their prices so low? They aren’t some billionaire’s charity project, Medterra has employed a supremely clever business model to save on production costs without compromising their commitment to quality. And they’re more than happy to pass those savings along to all members of the Medterra family, offering regular sales and big discounts if you sign up for their subscription service. The biggest bang for your buck when it comes to CBD gummies can be summed up in one (compound) word: Medterra.

“Medterra brings CBD to the masses while maintaining excellence usually reserved for connoisseurs.”

To celebrate their place on our list, Medterra is offering Leafly readers an exclusive discount. When you check out, use code LEAFLY25 to get 25% off your one-time purchase.

Another huge name in the CBD space, five regularly charms our team with their innovative spirit and commitment to consistency. The team at five have been at it for years, and in that time they’ve positioned themselves as the preeminent purveyors of fine full-spectrum hemp and delta-9 THC products, and they do it while being oh-so-stylish to boot. They always deliver seriously high-quality CBD at a reasonable price.

Daily Buzz Gummies Recommended product A daily gummy tasty enough to upstage coffee as the star performer in your morning routine. While your particular mileage may vary (our writers admit to having a sweeter-than-average tooth), we couldn’t get enough of five’s Daily Buzz gummies. The gummies are so tasty that attempting to hold ourselves to just the single recommended daily dose proved to be a true test of our self-control. That isn’t to say that five is just a sweet exterior. On the contrary, five has packed six times the amount of minor cannabinoids into each of their gummies than many of their competitors. We prefer the sweet flavors of the standard Daily Buzz gummies, but there’s also a delightfully sour option if that pleases your palate. Either way, five’s CBD+THC Daily Buzz options are the CBD gourmand’s best friend. shop Daily Buzz Gummies

In addition to being one of our team of experienced CBD consumers’ favorite outfits, five is also one of the best stops on this list for newbies to full-spectrum hemp or wellness aids in general. They’re an ideal brand for newbies not just because of their special online quiz that helps consumers find the perfect CBD product for them, or the litany of quality research aids to be found on their website. In our team’s opinion, the way that five edges out so many of their competitors is that five products just flat-out taste better. If flavor is the factor that keeps you invested in a CBD regimen, then you aren’t going to find a much better fit than five.

“The prospect of our daily five gummy in the morning was enough to pull even our grumpiest writers out of bed with a smile.”

Our contacts at five are also happy to offer an exclusive discount for Leafly readers. Just use code LEAFLY25 at checkout to save 25% on any one-time purchase, not just the Daily Buzz gummies.

Papa & Barkley have one of the best origin stories in hemp, and maybe the world of business generally. Born out of a son’s desire to ease his father’s pain, Papa & Barkley began in a kitchen, where founder Adam Grossman developed an organic balm to remedy Papa’s severe aches and pains. This recipe would become known as the Releaf formula, the basis of which still forms the core of all Papa & Barkley products to this day. When it came time to turn this family recipe into a business, Adam chose to honor his father and the old man’s faithful dog, Barkley.

CBD Releaf Gummies Recommended product Utilizing the same core principles that eased the eponymous Papa’s pain, Papa & Barkley’s CBD Releaf gummies are potent, delicious, and full of hemp flower power. Each full-spectrum gummy is loaded with 15mg of non-GMO CBD, sourced from hemp grown using regenerative farming practices. Our team of writers also really enjoyed the Berry Pineapple flavor of the gummies, an intriguing mix that left us wanting more and looking forward to the time when we could finally take another dose. Papa & Barkley certainly helped us chill out, and we’re willing to bet they can help you, too. shop CBD Releaf Gummies

Papa & Barkley’s origin story certainly endears us to the crew, but it’s the Releaf recipe and their unique extraction methods that keep us coming back. While most other CBD brands use chemical solvents like carbon dioxide or butane to extract cannabinoids from hemp, Papa & Barkley use a chemical-free, solventless method. This means that their hemp products maintain more of the hemp plant than the majority of the rest of the field, a factor that we at Leafly can’t get enough of.

“A labor of love that still feels like a family business, Papa & Barkley relaxes our minds and plucks our heartstrings.”

If that weren’t enough, Papa & Barkley have added a little extra something to encourage you to experience solventless CBD goodness. Leafly readers who use code LEAFLY20 at Papa & Barkley checkout will receive 20% off sitewide, except for subscription services. Click below and start saving now.

Kentucky’s Bluegrass Basin is home to a whole slew of wonderful things: great music, unrivaled mountain views, and Cornbread Hemp. We here at Leafly feel a great kinship with the plant people who make Cornbread Hemp into the truly special outfit it is today. Virtually nobody else has a connection to the history of hemp the way Cornbread Hemp does, and they aren’t stingy with sharing their knowledge, either. They aim to be hemp’s finest ambassadors, and to that end, they make sure that each and every CBD product they produce represents the absolute best that hemp has to offer.

Watermelon CBD Gummies Recommended product Kentucky and California might not be two states you often think of together, but when California watermelons meet Kentucky hemp, magic happens. These gummies from Cornbread feature all the earthy, full-spectrum goodness that Cornbread is known for, delicately mingling with the lush flavor of ripe watermelons. The results are something noteworthy; a mouth-watering gummy that complements, rather than masks, the dank hemp flavor and aroma. Each gummy features 25mg CBD and 1mg hemp-derived THC, a perfect amount to help anyone unwind and destress. shop Watermelon CBD gummies

Cornbread only uses a full-spectrum extract derived from the flowers of the finest Kentucky-grown hemp, and they’re liable to have strong words for anyone who implies differently. They’re immensely proud of their offerings, and they should be—the flavor, potency, and ever-hard-to-find authenticity exemplified by Cornbread’s products floored our writers, leaving a deep impression that has not yet left us. If you love hemp like we do, then you deserve to experience what Cornbread has been cooking up.

“Hemp so deeply rooted in the Kentucky soil, you might briefly develop a touch of a drawl. Don’t say we didn’t warn you, sugar.”

Everyone knows that variety is the spice of life, but you’d be forgiven for not realizing that this concept also applies to CBD. The vast majority of brands tend to keep things simple when it comes to their gummies, simple shapes, simple flavors, and simple options. Not JustCBD. They think that CBD can be more than a wellness aid—they believe that eating a CBD gummy can and should be fun, too. They have a gobsmacking amount of colors, consistencies, and flavors available for the consumer who wants to feel like they’re having a bite of a sweet treat when they take their CBD, not like they’re taking a glorified multivitamin.

Peach Rings CBD Gummies Recommended product The taste of summer, enhanced with pure CBD. These gummies look and taste nearly identical to the peach rings you may find at your local convenience store, except enhanced with 25mg of high-quality CBD isolate in each bite. You read that right—JustCBD has done the impossible and made peach rings good for you. Click the link below and start living the dream of healthy desserts with JustCBD today. shop Peach Rings CBD gummies

If you can imagine a colorful confection of your youth, JustCBD probably has a CBD gummy reminiscent of it. Our writers found that these iconic shapes helped us destress a bit before we even felt the CBD kick in—biting the head off a CBD gummy bear is simply more satisfying than biting the corner off a square. Navigating through life can be tough—keeping your CBD varied and interesting will give you a little something special to help you through the day, and in our opinion, JustCBD are just the folks to keep things fun.

“The only problem with JustCBD is figuring out which one of their fantastic gummies to try first.”

Use code LEAFLY20 for 20% off your purchase. One use per customer, cannot be combined with any other offer. Does not apply to sale items.

Why you can trust Leafly Product Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Product Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials and testing product to source products you can trust.

Jake Rosendale: Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products

Jake Rosendale is Leafly’s Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products. He’s been with Leafly since 2022, where he spends his time researching the best products in the wide world of weed. Jake’s been writing about cannabis, food, and wine in the Seattle area for 5 years. In addition to Leafly, you can find his work in Seattle Met Magazine and High Times. He loves sci-fi novels, country music, and Super Lemon Haze.

Anna Elliott: Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products

Anna Elliott is Leafly’s Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2021, managing and editing brand-related content and bringing the best stories on the industry’s top products to life. With a decade of experience reviewing products, covering brands, and editing stories, Anna loves talking up the people & products that make a real difference in readers’ every day. She’s found that Space Mints makes the perfect pairing for enjoying her frankly irresponsible vinyl collection.

Final thoughts

There you have it, folks, our list of the best CBD gummies of 2024. It’s never been easier to enhance your wellness experience with CBD, and any of these gummies are well worth your time and hard-earned dollars. We update this list often, so check back regularly to see if there are any new all-star CBD brands worth your attention, and make sure to keep an eye out for more roundups and recommendations here on Leafly.

