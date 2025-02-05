Top glass for your favorite grass. Recommendations on the best bongs are made by Leafly’s Product Picks team after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

A bong is the trustiest member of your smoke circle. A tireless companion who will get you higher than all your other friends combined and won’t even complain if you take an extra hit. Whether you’re a collector of interesting bongs and water pipes or you’re looking to become bonded, samurai-like, to one single piece that you’ll always turn to, purchasing a bong is not a decision to be taken lightly.

A quick look at the best bongs of 2025

Best travel bong: Honest Capsule Water Pipe $200.00

Heaviest hitter: Stündenglass Gravity Infuser $599.95

Best crowd pleaser: Empire Glassworks Forest Beaker $450.00

Most ornate: Illadelph Signature Gold Collins Coil $2,100.00

Most avant-garde: WEED’D Sky Blue Ceramic Bong €170,00

Fastest way to couch lock: ROOR.US 20” Double Barrel Perc $483.00

Easiest to clean: Shooters 12” Silicon Beaker Bong $45.00

We here at Leafly Product Picks are ready to present the cream of the bong crop. We’ve been taking rips til our eyes are bleary, all to test out which bongs are worth your time, money, and hard-earned weed. We know that no two bong enthusiasts are exactly alike, so we’ve assembled the leaders in a few distinct categories so the whole bong universe is represented.

The best bongs of 2025: Reviews and recommended products

• Collapsable design • Magnetic chamber lid • Ridiculously easy to clean

Honest has done to traditional bongs what grunge music did to hair metal—they’ve stripped it all the way down, tightened it up, and made something truly revolutionary that will be inspiring imitators for decades yet.

Capsule Water Pipe Recommended product The Capsule water pipe is an elegantly designed, precision-engineered piece of smoking hardware that wouldn’t be out of place proudly standing next to the triumphs of design authored by the tech industry or the art world, while being durable, convenient, and portable enough to go galavanting with you wherever your heart roams. shop Capsule Water Pipe – $200.00

The Capsule packs up into itself for easy storage and travel, collapsing down into just a 3.25” wide, 6” tall chamber that can be easily stashed in a travel bag. This modularity also makes the Capsule an absolute breeze to clean, with no tight curves, bends, or crevices to hold onto unsightly resin.

“What makes the Capsule special, and what has stolen our team’s hearts away, is the bevy of common sense features that the artisans at Honest have thought up.”

The lid is magnetic to hold a standard lighter tight when not in use, and there’s even an ash-clearing poker concealed in the side. It’s a truly modern, forward-thinking bong that holds up to daily use and looks good doing it, all for a reasonable price. In short, the Honest capsule is the definitive choice for the cannabis lover on the go, from the jet-set to the cross-country backpacker.

• 360° rotatable gravity technology • Built-in percolation system • Anodized aluminium frame

If you’re even vaguely plugged into cannabis culture, then you’ve been privy to the rise of the Stündenglass. This fusion between the best parts of a gravity bong and a hookah has been appearing in the hands of artists and influencers all over the world of weed.

Stündenglass Gravity Infuser Recommended product The Stündenglass is, bar none, the classiest gravity bong we’ve laid eyes on. The elegant look, precision machining, and silky smooth turn all make for an aesthetic experience that piques the interest even before the smoking starts. The Stündenglass is a virtually unmatched way to share your bud during a group sesh—the large glass globes contain enough smoke for everyone, and the hits will be gentle enough for the lightweights, thanks to the percolator filtration. shop Stündenglass Gravity Infuser – $599.95

When the party is over, the Stündenglass is quick and easy to clean so that you can get ready for the next session.

“There certainly has been a lot of hype, and readers, we are happy to report that the gravity infuser from Stündenglass is the real deal.“

Stündenglass also sells a slew of accessories and ad-ons, including unique mouthpieces, globes, and even upstems to make your Stündenglass as distinctive as you are.

• Surprisingly large capacity • Cute as hell • Perfect for parties

Empire Glassworks proudly carries on the tradition of crowd-pleasing bongs that put smiles on people’s faces before the smoking even starts.

Forest Beaker Recommended product While our team has a particular fondness for their Forest Beaker (I mean, come on, look at the owls!), Empire has an absurd abundance of different options on its storefront. Our team of Pacific Northwesterners who love to get out in nature and commune with the vast woodlands (read: hippies) find this bong helps us get in the spirit, but Empire Glassworks has bongs themed around everything from the bottom of the ocean to the outer regions of the galaxy, and everything in between. shop Forest Beaker – $450.00

Empire produces themed bongs that still hold up to repeated use and won’t let you down when you bring them out to a party.

“Empire remembers that bongs are supposed to be fun.”

In a field where quality can be an open question, Empire distinguishes themselves by specializing in glass that is reliable, functional, and fun. No matter what you’re into, go with Empire and get the bong that’s right up your alley.

• Super-chill hits from coil you put in fridge • Percolator smooths out the big rips • Flossy piece to rule the sesh

Here is a name that’s been producing beautiful and intricate pieces since 2002. Plus, did you catch the recent post on IG where Justin Bieber showed off his Illadelph?

Signature Gold Collins Coil Recommended product Take things to a pop-star level of luxury with this golden piece that has all the colors of a ‘70s van with a sunset painted on the side. Illadelph went all out with a custom Collins perc that appears suspended in midair inside the clear glass beaker. The full-size coil, filled with glycerine instead of water, clips onto the base using specially developed, heavy-duty magnetic clips, and can chill in your fridge or freezer before use. shop Signature Gold Collins Coil – $2,100.00

• Minimalist, modern & low-profile • Highly original • Very affordable

WEED’D exists at the crossroads of smoking devices and Italian design.

Sky Blue Ceramic Bong Recommended product A bong for the art-loving, gallery-hopping, sophisticated urbanite. Designed in Milan and hand-made in Venice, this glazed ceramic smokewear is so hip, last year WEED’D unveiled a collection at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The brand sees smoking weed as a chance to slow down and appreciate life‘s quality moments, so why not have a piece that equally celebrates human ingenuity with clean lines and dynamic colors. This is definitely a bong that none of your friends have seen before. shop WEED’D Sky Blue Ceramic Bong – €170,00

• 6-hole ‘crown’ diffuser cools the rip • Two percolators for double the smoothness • Classy, clean color sections

20″ Double Barrel Perc Recommended product When guests come over and ask for a bong rip, it’s kinda fun to give them the varsity bong and watch them try to take the tiger by the tail. At just shy of two feet, and sporting a double percolator on top and a six-hole crown perc below, this will deliver a smooth but devastating hit. We were super bummed when we heard that German giant ROOR was no longer in the game. Thankfully, their US shop is open and continuing the legacy. One of our favorite spots, The Cave Smokeshop, has a few different colors and options on their 18-21” double-perc models. shop ROOR.US 20″ Double Barrel Perc – $483.00

• Cheaper than a dispensary eighth • Unbreakable for your butterfingers • College nostalgia rips

12″ Silicon Beaker Bong Recommended product A good travel bong is essential if you’re going to ensure there’s weed smoking at whatever party you end up at, and whenever we’re going to be around people who might spill or knock things over, we like to bring an unbreakable option to share with the party. Inexpensive and easy to equip with a fancy bowl from home if you want, bringing one of these alleviates the stress of strangers handling something that needs a pelican case to come with you. shop Shooters 12″ Silicon Beaker Bong – $45.00

Why you can trust Leafly Product Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Product Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials to source products you can trust.

Final thoughts on our best bongs

And that’s our list! Any of these bongs will be an excellent addition to your collection or an ideal way to start a long-term bong relationship. We are always on the hunt for the latest and greatest bongs and update these lists regularly, so make sure to check back to see what new superstar bongs we’ve found.

Happy smoking, and remember to change the water!

