We’ve been searching high and low for the newest heat in hemp. These THCA flower strains are your ticket to the best 420 yet.

They’re frosty, they’re loud, and they’re here to shop online and ship right to your door. Read on to see our favorite THCA strains for weed’s big day and beyond.

A quick look at the 10 best THCA strains for 420

Donny Burger, Lucky Elk – Indica-dominant hybrid

Gary Payton, United Strains of America – 50/50 hybrid

Ice Cream Cake, Indacloud – Indica-dominant hybrid

Sour Diesel, Zaza Fun – Sativa

Mr. Nasty, Bay Smokes – Hybrid

Purple Kush, Pinnacle Hemp – Indica

Tangerine Dream, Pure Roots Botanicals – Sativa-dominant hybrid

Magic Gum Drops, Arete – 50/50 hybrid

Blue Widow, Sluggers – Sativa-dominant hybrid

Garlicane, Crysp – Indica

All of the best THCA strains on this list are Farm Bill-compliant hemp flower, meaning they’re federally legal hemp products available to ship to US states that allow hemp flower products, with no medical card required. THCA flower will provide a euphoric, psychoactive high similar to traditional cannabis. We look for providers with top-quality product, readily available third-party lab test reports, fast shipping, and standout genetics.

The best THCA strains for 420: Reviews and recommended products

Indica-dominant hybrid | Relaxed, calming

Use coupon code LEAFLY15 for 15% off at Lucky Elk.

Donny Burger THCA $40.00 (3.5g)|33.94% THCA Lucky Elk’s rendition of the indica-dominant hybrid, Donny Burger, is a homerun of a strain, with thick, frosty buds, a loud, gassy aroma, and bag appeal for days. Garlic, diesel, skunk, and spice—oh my! A bold smoke made for end-of-day sessions, expect a deep, relaxing high perfect for seasoned smokers. 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g | GMO x Han Solo Burger $40 at Lucky Elk →

Hybrid | Giggly, euphoric

Gary Payton THCA $35.00 (3.5g) | 32.27% THCA This hall-of-fame THCA strain from United Strains of America is a juicy, social smoke, with giggly effects and a hefty potency. Beautifully balanced, Gary Payton relaxes the body and offers a euphoric, cerebral mood boost. Call your shot and add GP to your bag if you’re a fan of stone fruit, spice, and a locked-in buzz. 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g | the Y x Snowman $35 at United Strains of America →

Indica-dominant hybrid | Creative, calming

Use coupon code LEAFLY for 20% off sitewide at Indacloud.

Ice Cream Cake THCA $32.99 (3.5g) | 25.7% THCA Ready to feel cozy? Grab yourself a slice of Ice Cream Cake. One of the best THCA strains coming from Indacloud, Ice Cream Cake invites you in with sweet, creamy vanilla aromas and sits you down with a big portion of relaxation. This indulgent strain can encourage hungry, sedating effects best for nights in, but brings a strong creative spark that’s right at home with finishing a project, listening to music with friends, or watching a trippy movie. 3.5g, 7g | Gelato #33 x Wedding Cake $32.99 at Indacloud →

Sativa | Uplifting, cerebral euphoria

Sour Diesel THCA $34.95 (3.5g) | 36.93% THCA The dream of the 90s is alive at Zaza Fun thanks to their fantastic Sour Diesel THCA strain. Diesel, earth, and a sharp citrus tang greet you on the inhale, kicking off a long-lasting, uplifted, energetic high. A choice companion for a full day of stoney adventures, Sour Diesel is a giggly, creative, all-around good-times enhancer. 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g | Chemdawg x Super Skunk $34.95 at Zaza Fun →

Hybrid | Creative, social

Use coupon code LEAFLY20 for 20% off at Bay Smokes.

Mr. Nasty THCA $27.99 (3.5g) | 36.93% THCA We love this bold and funky Mr. Nasty THCA strain from Bay Smokes for its genius mix of garlic, earthy notes from GMO Cookies and tropical sweetness from Tropicana Cookies. The dense, chunky nugs are coated in a thick layer of frosty trichomes with deep greens and vibrant oranges that are eye-popping right out of the bag. Mr. Nasty delivers a balanced high that pairs full-body relaxation with a social, creative head-high. 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g | GMO Cookies x Tropicana Cookies $27.99 at Bay Smokes →

Indica | Relaxing, stress relieving

Use coupon code LEAFLY30 for 30% off at Pinnacle Hemp.

Purple Kush THCA $31.50 (3.5g) | 32.80% THCA Real smokers rejoice: this pure-indica Purple Kush from Pinnacle Hemp throws it back with heavy-hitting, sedative effects and big grape and earth flavors. This strain is known to bring on major bliss and melt stress away. Purple Kush hits with a hefty dose of full-body relaxation, so assemble your snacks, pick your movie, or load your game now, because once you pack this bowl, you’re gonna be locked in for the night. 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g | Hindu Kush x Purple Afghani $31.50 at Pinnacle Hemp →

Sativa-dominant hybrid | Uplifting, relaxing

Tangerine Dream THCA $40.00 (3.5g) | 26.8% THCA Pure Roots Botanicals brings the heat with this organically grown THCA strain that combines an uplifting head-high with waves of physical relaxation. Tangerine Dream is a citrusy treat with a sweet, fruity nose and balanced, sativa-leaning effects. Its combination of clarity and calm makes it an ideal daytime smoke. 3.5g, 7g, 28g | G13 x Afghani x Neville’s A5 Haze $40 at Pure Roots Botanicals →

50/50 hybrid | Euphoric, uplifting

Magic Gum Drops THCA $35.00 (3.5g) | 26.9% THCA Super frosty buds, candy and berry notes, heady euphoria: Magic Gum Drops from Arete is the total package. A cross of Bubblegum Sherb and Magic Marker bred by the legends at Seed Junky Genetics, Magic Gum Drops is a unique strain with uplifting, relaxing effects. This indoor-grown bud delivers a balanced, any-time smoke—it’s fresh harvest, so get it before it’s gone! 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g | Bubblegum Sherb x Magic Marker $35 at Arete →

Sativa-dominant hybrid | Uplifting, giggly

Blue Widow THCA $45.00 (3.5g) | 29.59% THCA Vibrant flavors and clear-headed, uplifting highs are the name of the game with this Blue Widow THCA strain from Sluggers. You get the best of both worlds with this sativa-leaning hybrid, with Blueberry genetics lending relaxing effects while White Widow genetics pull the experience into an energetic, giggly place. Expect sour-citrus & earthy flavors and reliable, daytime effects that earn this strain daily-smoke stripes. 3.5g | Blueberry x White Widow $45 at Sluggers →

Indica | Tingly, heavy

Garlicane THCA $39.99 (3.5g) If you’re looking to slow things down and get into a deeply relaxed state of mind, Garlicane from Crysp is the strain to grab. Experienced consumers will appreciate Garlicane’s heavy indica effects for an end-of-day smoke that shuts out all the noise so you can focus on kicking back. Woody, earthy flavors compliment a smooth smoke with a slight pepper-spice kick. 3.5g, 7g, 14g | GMO x Garlicane $39.99 at Crysp →

Why you can trust Leafly Product Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Product Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials to source products you can trust.

Anna Elliott: Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products

Anna Elliott is Leafly’s Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2021, managing and editing brand-related content and bringing the best stories on the industry’s top products to life. With a decade of experience reviewing products, covering brands, and editing stories, Anna loves talking up the people & products that make a real difference in readers’ every day. She’s found that Space Mints makes the perfect pairing for enjoying her frankly irresponsible vinyl collection.

Final thoughts

There you have it, the best THCA strains to smoke this 420. These heavy hitters are our favorite picks for weed’s highest holiday, but this rotation has the kind of standout effects and flavors you want to keep your stash stocked with the good good all year round.

The best THCA strains are constantly cycling in and out of stock, so check back for new picks and explore these providers’ full strain libraries for more of the hottest flower around. Hemp-derived THCA is restricted in some US states, so be sure to check the provider’s site to see if specific products are available to ship to you. Here’s to an epic 420!

