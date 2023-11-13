Birthday Face—The Grower Circle, NV, summer/fall 2023

These nugs are fit for celebration, and produce a combined candy-, berry- ,and pine-flavored smoke that smells as delicious as it tastes. Full-plant harvest dried for 13-15 days at a climate-controlled 60ºF at 60% relative humidity; hand-trimmed and cured for 10-14 days.

There are no stems, no seeds and no messing around with the indica-dominant Birthday Face. A cross of Birthday Cake and Face on Fire #9 , it regularly tests at over 32% THC, with over 35% THCa. The elevated THC levels work together with a strong limonene profile to produce an intensely relaxing high that hits like a train. Birthday Face’s light and fluffy, yet sticky and dense, buds feature golden trichomes and bronze hairs.

About our ratings Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis

90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style

85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities

80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed

75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws

50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.

Special Designations

Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.

Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

