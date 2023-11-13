Leafly

Birthday Face—The Grower Circle, NV, summer/fall 2023

Published on November 13, 2023
Birthday Face by The Grower Circle cannabis buds.
Birthday Face by The Grower Circle. (Chris Kudialis)

89 points out of 100

Summer/Fall 2023

Price: $15/gram

There are no stems, no seeds and no messing around with the indica-dominant Birthday Face. A cross of Birthday Cake and Face on Fire #9, it regularly tests at over 32% THC, with over 35% THCa. The elevated THC levels work together with a strong limonene profile to produce an intensely relaxing high that hits like a train. Birthday Face’s light and fluffy, yet sticky and dense, buds feature golden trichomes and bronze hairs.

These nugs are fit for celebration, and produce a combined candy-, berry- ,and pine-flavored smoke that smells as delicious as it tastes. Full-plant harvest dried for 13-15 days at a climate-controlled 60ºF at 60% relative humidity; hand-trimmed and cured for 10-14 days.

Birthday Face by The Grower Circle. (Chris Kudialis)
About our ratings

Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale

  • 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
  • 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
  • 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
  • 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
  • 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
  • 50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics

Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.

Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:

  1. Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
  2. Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.

Chris Kudialis
Chris Kudialis
Chris Kudialis is a Las Vegas–based cannabis reporter. He has written articles for the Los Angeles Times, Las Vegas Sun, Charlotte Observer, Houston Chronicle, Detroit Free Press, and Brazil's Rio Times, among other metropolitan dailies.
View Chris Kudialis's articles

